Prep Basketball

No. 3 Prairie girls' basketball adjusts to new defense, rallies past Kennedy

Kamryn Grissel posts a career-high 17; Hawks roll to 15-0 with 67-52 win

Prairie's Sidney McCrea (2) faces Kennedy's Olivia Herring (24) looking for a route to the hoop during the second quarte
Prairie's Sidney McCrea (2) faces Kennedy's Olivia Herring (24) looking for a route to the hoop during the second quarter of their game at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Prairie Hawks faced a new wrinkle Friday night. It took a while, but they ultimately smoothed it out.

Class 5A third-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie shot 68 percent in the second half, placed four players in double figures and downed Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 67-52, in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game at Kennedy High School.

“They had two people on Mallory (McDermott), so the rest of us had to step up and take her place,” Prairie’s Jenna Leggat said.

Consider it done.

Kamryn Grissel recorded a career-high 17 points as the Hawks (15-0, 11-0 MVC) overcame a 28-27 halftime deficit.

They did it quickly and decisively, with a 22-7 blitz in the third quarter.

“At halftime, Coach (Josh Bentley) told us he had to step it up coaching, and that got us to step it up on the floor,” Grissel said.

Bentley had an impassioned speech during a second-quarter timeout. We’ll call it vocal encourgement.

“I wasn’t that mad,” Bentley said. “We saw something we hadn’t seen before, and the girls were playing too fast.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy (8-9, 5-6) double-teamed McDermott virtually throughout, and had another defender on Sidney McCrea. That allowed the others to basically play three-on-two on the offensive end, and the Hawks eventually figured it out.

“We focused on using Mallory as a decoy, and Sidney did a good job getting the ball to everybody else,” Bentley said.

McCrea posted 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals. McDermott still managed 12 points, Leggat added 10 and Hailey Cooper tallied eight.

Kennedy shot to a 15-5 lead behind Sadie Powell and Tori Knight, then Prairie worked its way back into it. Cooper’s baseline shot gave the Hawks their first lead, 27-26.

Powell and Knight combined for 20 points in the first half, just eight in the second.

“Our defense made our offense get going,” Leggat said. “And we figured out how to get open.”

The Hawks led 49-35 by the end of the third quarter and led by as many as 19 points on two occasions in the fourth.

Powell finished with 17 points for Kennedy, Knight 11. Camryn Ray contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

Prairie’s perfection will face multiple challenges down the stretch, including tests against Waverly-Shell Rock (Saturday), Cedar Rapids Xavier (Tuesday) and Iowa City High (Friday).

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 67, CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 52

At C.R. Kennedy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

C.R. PRAIRIE (67): Sidney McCrea 6-14 6-7 18, Kamryn Grissel 7-13 3-3 17, Mallory McDermott 3-8 4-6 12, Jenna Leggat 5-7 0-0 10, Hailey Cooper 4-6 0-0 8, Natalie Bennett 0-2 0-0 0, Lauren Williams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 13-16 67.

C.R. KENNEDY (52): Camryn Ray 3-8 4-6 10, Sophia Barrett 1-6 3-4 5, Olivia Pecinovsky 4-6 0-0 9, Sadie Powell 6-18 3-4 17, Tori Knight 4-14 0-0 11, Ella Cadenhead 0-1 0-0 0, Carlee Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Herring 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 10-14 52.

Halftime: Kennedy 28, Prairie 27. 3-point goals: Prairie 2-13 (McCrea 0-4, Grissel 0-3, McDermott 2-5, Bennett 0-1), Kennedy 6-23 (Barrett 0-3, Pecinovsky 1-2, Powell 2-5, Knight 3-11, Cadenhead 0-1, Smith 0-1). Team fouls: Prairie 15, Kennedy 14. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Prairie 31 (McCrea 8), Kennedy 32 (Ray 9). Assists: Prairie 13 (McCrea 6), Kennedy 9 (Powell 3). Steals: Prairie 10 (McCrea 5), Kennedy 3 (three with 1). Turnovers: Prairie 7, Kennedy 12.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Kennedy girls basketball hosts Prairie

Iowa high school boys' basketball: 2020 district, substate assignments released

North Cedar basketball photos

Iowa high school regional girls' basketball: The Gazette's final mock pairings

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids caucus site one of first to offer translations for non-English speakers

Resigned UI diversity head asks, 'Are we operating with integrity?'

After 31 years, Cedar Rapids police lieutenant retiring, starting new job at Kirkwood Community College

The Gazette Daily News Podcast: January 31

See the candidates one last time before the Iowa caucuses on Monday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.