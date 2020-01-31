New 4A No. 1 Iowa City West boys' basketball wins 10th game in a row, routing City High

IOWA CITY — Iowa City West has officially emerged from a rugged January.

Nine games, including four in a six-day span, gave the Trojans an array of stiff tests.

All were passed, and with them came a ranking of No. 1 in Class 4A.

“It just really helps us validate our hard work,” West senior post player Even Brauns said after the Trojans routed rival Iowa City High, 61-28, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ basketball game Friday night at West High School. “We work extremely hard in practice. Coached very hard. Seeing that hard work pay off means a lot to us, but we know there is a lot of season left to go and we have got to take every game one game at a time and keep building off things.”

Brauns scored 12 of his team’s first 20 points, and the Trojans used a 22-2 explosion to claim a comfortable lead in the second quarter that was never threatened.

Brauns, a Belmont recruit, led all scorers with 17 points as West won its 10th game in a row.

“It helps,” West Coach Steve Bergman said. “We are a work in progress. That is for sure. I told our guys, ‘If you watched us Tuesday night or up in Linn-Mar and you were just a casual basketball fan and somebody said, they are ranked whatever they are ranked, which is high, people would go no way and they would be right.’ For us, we have to really do it together.”

Senior Ben Vander Leest scored 15 points for West (13-1, 7-1 MVC), while Marcus Morgan added five points in his first action in six weeks as he dealt with a lesion on his tibia.

“He started running on Monday in a circle and doing a little shooting,” Bergman said. “Yesterday was the first time he did anything live.”

Keshawn Christian led City High (5-7, 3-4) with seven points.

West will host Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Tuesday, while City High plays Waterloo West Saturday at Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout

Boys’ basketball

AT IOWA CITY WEST

Class 4A No. 1 Iowa City West 61, Iowa City High 28

I.C. HIGH (28): Cedric Dunnwald 0 1-2 1, Samir Abdalla 1 0-0 2, Kolby Kucera 1 0-0 2, Andre Miller 1 0-0 3, Jackson Walthart 0 0-0 0, Byron Benton 2 1-2 5, Jamari Newson 0 0-0 0, Raph Hamilton 0 2-2 2, Isaac Rohret 1 0-0 2, Bram Sueppel 1 0-0 2, Antrell Foster 0 0-0 0, Tray Hodges 0 0-0 0, Keshawn Christian 3 0-0 7, Maxwell Firmstone 1 0-0 2, Totals 11 4-6 28.

I.C. WEST (61): Christian Barnes 1 0-0 2, Charlie Moreland 0 0-0 0, Tate Crane 2 2-2 6, Joey Goodman 2 0-0 5, Nick Pepin 2 1-2 6, Marcus Morgan 2 0-2 5, Mike Brown 1 2-2 5, Ben Vander Leest 6 1-1 15, Andrew Tauchen 0 0-0 0, Even Brauns 8 1-2 17, Mohammed Simpson 0 0-0 0, Nikolas Zamora 0 0-0 0, Zach Anderson 0 0-0 0, Aidan Terrill 0 0-0 0, Totals 24 7-11 61.

I.C. High 8 7 4 9—28

I.C. West 15 19 20 7—61

Three-point goals — I.C. High 2 (Christian 1, Miller 1); I.C. West 6 (Vander Leest 2, Brown 1, Goodman 1, Morgan 1, Pepin 1). Total fouls — I.C. High 14, I.C. West 12. Fouled out — None.

