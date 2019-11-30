Prep Basketball

Iowa recruit Shateah Wetering's stock comes from her versatility, not her scoring

Rivalary Saturday: Wetering leads Montezuma past East Buchanan, 53-38

Montezuma's Shateah Wetering (13) attempts to block a shot by East Buchanan's Olivia Donlea (43) as the first quarter ends during a Rivalry Saturday game at Kohawk Arena on the campus of Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, November 30, 2019. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)
Montezuma's Shateah Wetering (13) attempts to block a shot by East Buchanan's Olivia Donlea (43) as the first quarter ends during a Rivalry Saturday game at Kohawk Arena on the campus of Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, November 30, 2019. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Shateah Wetering’s position? It’s kind of complicated.

“Point forward” might be the best explanation.

“They need me to handle the ball a little more this year,” said Wetering, a senior from Montezuma and a University of Iowa signee. “If they need me to bring the ball up the floor, then that’s what I’ll do.”

Wetering scored a modest 12 points, but her fingerprints still were all over the Class 1A top-ranked Bravettes’ 53-38 girls’ basketball win over No. 9 East Buchanan as part of Rivalry Saturday at Kohawk Arena.

“We move her around a lot,” Montezuma Coach Janel Burgess said. “She handles the ball on the press, then once we break it, we move her to the 4.”

Wetering grabbed eight rebounds and distributed seven assists as the Bravettes moved to 2-0.

“Everybody can do about everything for us,” Wetering said. “We’ve got some shooters out there.”

Tops on that list is Elise Boulton, who knocked down 5 of 12 shots from long range. Her five treys ties for second in Rivalry Saturday history.

And Dylan Holland chipped in with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Trailing 10-8 after the first quarter, Montezuma took control in the second, holding the Buccaneers to 1-of-11 shooting and building a 23-13 halftime lead.

East Buchanan was quick out of the gate in the second half, closing within 26-24. The Bucs got a steal and layup chance to tie, but missed it. Wetering finished on the other end to trigger another Montezuma run.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It was 36-28 by the end of the third quarter, and the Bravettes pulled away steadily from there.

Lara Fox paced East Buchanan with 11 points. Lauren Donlea posted eight rebounds and six steals.

Despite the win, both Wetering and Burgess said there is room for growth.

“It was a solid game, but not where we need to be when we play a big, big, big game,” Burgess said.

MONTEZUMA 53, EAST BUCHANAN 38

At Kohawk Arena

EAST BUCHANAN (38): Lauren Donlea 2-8 1-1 5, Erica Hoffman 3-11 2-2 8, Olivia Donlea 2-7 0-0 5, Lara Fox 5-16 1-2 11, Nicole Pettinger 3-7 0-0 7, Lacy Anderegg 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah McMurrin 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 16-53 4-5 38.

MONTEZUMA (53): Maddy McKeag 1-4 0-0 3, Shateah Wetering 4-10 4-6 12, Elise Boulton 5-12 0-0 15, Shelby Conger 1-6 0-0 2, Dylan Holland 4-5 0-0 8, Mia Boulton 2-6 0-0 6, Shanae Wetering 3-3 1-2 7. Totals 20-46 5-8 53.

Halftime: Montezuma 23, East Buchanan 13. 3-point goals: East Buchanan 2-10 (L. Donlea 0-1, Hoffman 0-1, O. Donlea 1-1, Fox 0-3, Pettinger 1-3, Anderegg 0-1), Montezuma 8-28 (McKeag 1-4, Shateah Wetering 0-3, E. Boulton 5-12, Conger 0-3, M. Boulton 2-6). Team fouls: East Buchanan 9, Montezuma 8. Fouled out: Hoffman. Rebounds: East Buchanan 24 (L. Donlea 8), Montezuma 41 (Holland 11). Assists: East Buchanan 4 (L. Donlea 2), Montezuma 15 (Shateah Wetering 7). Steals: East Buchanan 13 (L. Donlea 6), Montezuma 3 (three with 1). Turnovers: East Buchanan 10, Montezuma 19.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

No. 4 Cedar Falls edges No. 3 Johnston in 5A showdown at Rivalry Saturday

West Branch goes cold late in Rivalry Saturday loss to West Hancock

Photos: Montezuma vs. East Buchanan, Rivalry Saturday girls' basketball

Photos: Waukon vs. MFL MarMac, Rivalry Saturday girls' basketball

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

With unwritten checks, campus construction starts at Iowa's public universities

So many homeless politicians

Pioneer at West High, former principal Edwin Barker dies at 91

River watchers already wary of spring flooding

Ingredion to deduct wages from employee paychecks following malware attack

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.