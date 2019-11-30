Iowa recruit Shateah Wetering's stock comes from her versatility, not her scoring

CEDAR RAPIDS — Shateah Wetering’s position? It’s kind of complicated.

“Point forward” might be the best explanation.

“They need me to handle the ball a little more this year,” said Wetering, a senior from Montezuma and a University of Iowa signee. “If they need me to bring the ball up the floor, then that’s what I’ll do.”

Wetering scored a modest 12 points, but her fingerprints still were all over the Class 1A top-ranked Bravettes’ 53-38 girls’ basketball win over No. 9 East Buchanan as part of Rivalry Saturday at Kohawk Arena.

“We move her around a lot,” Montezuma Coach Janel Burgess said. “She handles the ball on the press, then once we break it, we move her to the 4.”

Wetering grabbed eight rebounds and distributed seven assists as the Bravettes moved to 2-0.

“Everybody can do about everything for us,” Wetering said. “We’ve got some shooters out there.”

Tops on that list is Elise Boulton, who knocked down 5 of 12 shots from long range. Her five treys ties for second in Rivalry Saturday history.

And Dylan Holland chipped in with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Trailing 10-8 after the first quarter, Montezuma took control in the second, holding the Buccaneers to 1-of-11 shooting and building a 23-13 halftime lead.

East Buchanan was quick out of the gate in the second half, closing within 26-24. The Bucs got a steal and layup chance to tie, but missed it. Wetering finished on the other end to trigger another Montezuma run.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It was 36-28 by the end of the third quarter, and the Bravettes pulled away steadily from there.

Lara Fox paced East Buchanan with 11 points. Lauren Donlea posted eight rebounds and six steals.

Despite the win, both Wetering and Burgess said there is room for growth.

“It was a solid game, but not where we need to be when we play a big, big, big game,” Burgess said.

MONTEZUMA 53, EAST BUCHANAN 38

At Kohawk Arena

EAST BUCHANAN (38): Lauren Donlea 2-8 1-1 5, Erica Hoffman 3-11 2-2 8, Olivia Donlea 2-7 0-0 5, Lara Fox 5-16 1-2 11, Nicole Pettinger 3-7 0-0 7, Lacy Anderegg 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah McMurrin 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 16-53 4-5 38.

MONTEZUMA (53): Maddy McKeag 1-4 0-0 3, Shateah Wetering 4-10 4-6 12, Elise Boulton 5-12 0-0 15, Shelby Conger 1-6 0-0 2, Dylan Holland 4-5 0-0 8, Mia Boulton 2-6 0-0 6, Shanae Wetering 3-3 1-2 7. Totals 20-46 5-8 53.

Halftime: Montezuma 23, East Buchanan 13. 3-point goals: East Buchanan 2-10 (L. Donlea 0-1, Hoffman 0-1, O. Donlea 1-1, Fox 0-3, Pettinger 1-3, Anderegg 0-1), Montezuma 8-28 (McKeag 1-4, Shateah Wetering 0-3, E. Boulton 5-12, Conger 0-3, M. Boulton 2-6). Team fouls: East Buchanan 9, Montezuma 8. Fouled out: Hoffman. Rebounds: East Buchanan 24 (L. Donlea 8), Montezuma 41 (Holland 11). Assists: East Buchanan 4 (L. Donlea 2), Montezuma 15 (Shateah Wetering 7). Steals: East Buchanan 13 (L. Donlea 6), Montezuma 3 (three with 1). Turnovers: East Buchanan 10, Montezuma 19.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com