Montezuma rallies to beat Grundy Center for 1A boys' basketball state berth

MARSHALLTOWN — A banner year for basketball in Montezuma keeps getting better.

Five days after the Montezuma girls’ team punched its ticket to state, the boys’ team clinched a spot in Des Moines as well.

No. 5 Montezuma rallied from a 38-24 halftime deficit to beat Grundy Center 64-55 in a Class 1A substate final Saturday afternoon at Marshalltown High School.

The Braves outscored the Spartans 17-5 in the third quarter and took the lead early in the fourth.

Trey Shearer scored a game-high 25 points for Montezuma (21-1). Joe Johnson led Grundy Center (12-11) with 22.