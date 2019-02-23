Prep Basketball

Montezuma rallies to beat Grundy Center for 1A boys' basketball state berth

Montezuma players and students pose with the boys’ basketball team’s state qualifying banner Saturday at Marshalltown High School. (Nathan Ford/The Gazette)
MARSHALLTOWN — A banner year for basketball in Montezuma keeps getting better.

Five days after the Montezuma girls’ team punched its ticket to state, the boys’ team clinched a spot in Des Moines as well.

No. 5 Montezuma rallied from a 38-24 halftime deficit to beat Grundy Center 64-55 in a Class 1A substate final Saturday afternoon at Marshalltown High School.

The Braves outscored the Spartans 17-5 in the third quarter and took the lead early in the fourth.

Trey Shearer scored a game-high 25 points for Montezuma (21-1). Joe Johnson led Grundy Center (12-11) with 22.

