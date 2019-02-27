Montezuma survives Shateah Wetering's early foul trouble in girls' state basketball quarterfinals

DES MOINES — It would be silly to say that Montezuma is better without Shateah Wetering on the floor.

Better? No way. Competent? Surely.

With Wetering on the bench with foul trouble virtually the entire second quarter, the third-ranked Bravettes perked up. Then, back at full strength, they pulled away in the second half for a 59-45 Class 1A quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Anita CAM at the girls’ state basketball tournament Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We love Shateah, but when she gets in trouble, we have to improvise,” Elise Boulton said.

Montezuma (22-2) will face No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) in a semifinal at 3:15 p.m. Friday. West Hancock defeated No. 11 North Mahaska, 67-54, Wednesday.

Wetering is a junior committed to the University of Iowa. She is prone to early foul trouble, so Wednesday’s occurrence didn’t cause panic.

“In tough games, it seems, she always gets two early fouls,” Montezuma Coach Janel Burgess said. “And tonight, it was two silly fouls. But it’s not like the kids aren’t used to it.”

Boulton mentioned improvisation. On Wednesday it came in the form of a string of 3-pointers from Boulton and Shelby Conger.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

CAM (21-3) led 16-7 when Wetering picked up No. 2 early in the second quarter. The Cougars extended the margin to 18-7, then Montezuma raced back. Boulton hit three 3-pointers and Conger — who entered the game at 5-for-33 from long range — added two more and the Bravettes held a 25-22 lead at halftime.

“I just kind of felt it,” Boulton said. “I had missed a couple of them earlier, and I knew I just had to calm down.”

Wetering got back on the floor to start the second half, and her flurry at the end of the third quarter gave Montezuma some separation.

She scored from point-blank range on an inbounds pass, then converted a pair of steals into layups. The six-point rush put the Bravettes in control, 43-32.

“I love my team, and it was so exciting to see them do well when I was on the bench,” Wetering said. “But I definitely wanted to be back out there.”

Wetering finished with a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Boulton added 13 points, Conger scored nine, and Riley Gatton posted eight points, five assists and seven steals.

Madison Gettler led CAM with 19 points.

MONTEZUMA 59, ANITA CAM 45

1A State Quarterfinal, at Des Moines

ANITA CAM (45): Zoey Baylor 6-9 0-0 12, Paige McAfee 4-11 3-5 11, Madison Gettler 6-13 7-9 19, Macy Ticknor 0-1 0-0 0, Sammi Jahde 1-3 0-0 3, Marissa Spieker 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Kauffman 0-0 0-0 0, Shelby Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0, RoAnn Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Allison Spieker 0-2 0-0 0, Mallory Behnken 0-0 0-0 0, Molly Vanteicher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-40 10-14 45.

MONTEZUMA (59): Mya Pargeon 1-5 0-4 2, Shateah Wetering 7-16 3-4 17, Elise Boulton 3-8 4-5 13, Shelby Conger 3-5 1-2 9, Riley Gatton 2-9 4-5 8, Maddy McKeag 1-4 2-2 4, Rylee Hasley 0-0 0-0 0, Carissa Van Zee 0-0 0-0 0, Kylee Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Holland 2-2 2-2 6, Madelyn DeJong 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Robison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 16-24 59.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT SPORTS E-NEWSLETTERS The day's top sports right in your inbox. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

Halftime: Montezuma 25, CAM 22. 3-point goals: CAM 1-7 (Baylor 0-1, McAfee 0-2, Jahde 1-2, M. Spieker 0-2, A. Spieker 0-1), Montezuma 5-16 (Wetering 0-3, Boulton 3-5, Conger 2-3, Gatton 0-3, McKeag 0-2). Team fouls: CAM 18, Montezuma 13. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: CAM 27 (Gettler 8), Montezuma 33 (Wetering 7). Assists: CAM 9 (M. Spieker 4), Montezuma 9 (Gatton 5). Steals: CAM 10 (Gettler 4), Montezuma 18 (Gatton 7). Turnovers: CAM 26, Montezuma 17.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com