Cascade girls' basketball coach Mike Sconsa picks up win No. 300

CASCADE — Mike Sconsa earned his 300th career victory Monday night, when Class 2A fifth-ranked Cascade defeated No. 9 Bellevue, 45-30, in a River Valley Conference girls’ basketball game.

Sconsa is in his 15th season and owns a 300-66 record. He has coached six teams to the state tournament, winning the Class 2A championship last season.

Cascade (19-1 overall, 18-1 RVC) wrapped up the outright North Division title and wraps up its regular season at home Thursday against North Linn.

Bellevue is 17-3, 15-3.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com