Prep Basketball

Cascade girls' basketball coach Mike Sconsa picks up win No. 300

Cascade downs Bellevue for RVC North championship

Cascade girls' basketball coach Mike Sconsa talks with his team last season. Sconsa earned his 300th career win Monday when the Cougars defeated Bellevue, xx-xx. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Cascade girls' basketball coach Mike Sconsa talks with his team last season. Sconsa earned his 300th career win Monday when the Cougars defeated Bellevue, xx-xx. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

CASCADE — Mike Sconsa earned his 300th career victory Monday night, when Class 2A fifth-ranked Cascade defeated No. 9 Bellevue, 45-30, in a River Valley Conference girls’ basketball game.

Sconsa is in his 15th season and owns a 300-66 record. He has coached six teams to the state tournament, winning the Class 2A championship last season.

Cascade (19-1 overall, 18-1 RVC) wrapped up the outright North Division title and wraps up its regular season at home Thursday against North Linn.

Bellevue is 17-3, 15-3.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Nick Reid goes off for 76 points in Central City's OT win over East Buchanan

Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Prairie, Regina join Gazette poll

Iowa City West takes down another No. 1 team, ending Marion's 41-game win streak

Linn-Mar boys' basketball knocks off No. 2 Waukee, runs win streak to 7

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Jury acquits Williamsburg man in toddler's death

Iowa congressional delegation announces State of the Union guests

Iowa GOP seeks more accountability in judicial nominating process

Poll finds support for Iowa gun laws; opposition to constitutional change

Iowa statehouse bill would pre-empt fireworks bans by local governments on July 4

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.