Mike Manderscheid steps down as Marion boys' basketball coach

Mike Manderscheid has announced he is stepping down as Marion boys' basketball coach. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Sometimes in life, you come to a fork in the road.

Mike Manderscheid is going to pick up that fork. He just doesn’t know which direction he’s going to take it.

“Just looking for a change,” he said Thursday, after it was announced he is stepping down as Marion’s head boys’ basketball coach. “It’s absolutely really nothing more than that.”

Manderscheid led the Indians for 11 seasons, compiling a 153-103 record. Marion qualified four times for the state tournament under his leadership, including the school’s first back-to-back appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Marion may never have had the elite Division I college player the other Metro schools have had over the last decade, but the program was a consistent winner and always competitive. Manderscheid should get credit for that.

“Proud? I would use more ‘grateful’ as a word,” he said. “Only for the simple fact that I’ve had an amazing staff. They should get a huge amount of credit. Mark Brase has been with me all 11 years, Kyle Von Behren has been with me nine of those 11 years. In this day and age, with turnover and everything else, having that consistency was always huge.

“The kids, the players were 100-percent awesome. I said it every year, I had some of the best kids that walk the halls of Marion High School in our program. I loved it.”

Manderscheid was able to coach his two sons, and his daughter was a team manager. He said he will continue to teach at the school for now, joking about perhaps becoming a sportswriter.

“I’ve told my wife for over a year that I need a change. I just don’t know what that change is,” he said. “Obviously we have had some success, and that’s great. I think the program is in a good position. Just time to change.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

