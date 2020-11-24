Marion tops Williamsburg in a Wamac shootout, 81-68

MARION — The Gold Gym is the old gym at Marion High School.

Tuesday night, it was a shooters’ paradise.

Marion and Williamsburg combined for 23 3-pointers in a season-opening Wamac Conference cross-division girls’ basketball game. Sadie Struchen had seven of them in a 27-point outing to lead the host Indians to an 81-68 triumph.

“That’s always the first look for me,” said Struchen, a junior. “If I can establish that, it opens a lot of other things for the team.”

Struchen was 7 for 11 from deep, hitting her first three in staking the Indians (1-0 overall, 1-0 Wamac) to a big early lead. The margin was 21 just before halftime before the Raiders (0-1, 0-1) surged back.

Charlotte Wetjen matched Struchen’s seven treys, exploding for 25 of her game-high 29 points in the second half.

“Last year, this would have been a 30-point game,” Williamsburg Coach Austin Mullikin said. “I think you’re going to see a different Raider team this year. We have nothing to be ashamed of tonight.”

Williamsburg got as close as 66-58 on Taylor Winegarden’s 3-pointer with 4:35 to go before the Indians answered with a 7-2 run.

Struchen was one of six Indians to convert from long range. They hit 14 of 27 shots from distance; Williamsburg was 9 of 20, led by Wetjen’s 7-of-10 accuracy.

“Our defense actually was better than it was last Friday (in a Hall of Pride scrimmage with Linn-Mar),” Marion coach Josh Claypool said. “Our intensity and our on-the-ball pressure was improved.

“We’re still going to be aggressive offensively, and we’re going to take shots when they present themselves.”

The game was played in the school’s old gym because their more modern one — the Red Gym — remains under renovation due to the August derecho.

Ella Van Weelden, a Valparaiso commit, added 20 points and seven rebounds for Marion. Madison Prier scored all of her 10 points in the first half.

Struchen’s early run staked the Indians to an 11-4 lead. It was 37-18 at halftime before Williamsburg scored 50 in the second half.

“They’ve gotten a lot better,” Struchen said. “They didn’t lose anybody (to graduation), and they’re a solid all-around team.”

Teagan Schaefer added 13 points for the Raiders, Lauren Pope 10.

MARION 81, WILLIAMSBURG 68

At Marion

WILLIAMSBURG (68): Charlotte Wetjen 8-14 6-8 29, Teagan Schaefer 5-20 2-2 13, Kendra Eichhorn 3-8 3-8 9, Taylor Winegarden 2-6 2-2 7, Lauren Pope 3-5 4-4 10, Olivia Stratton 0-0 0-0 0, Mia Brecht 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 17-24 68.

MARION (81): Regan Rice 3-4 2-4 9, Sadie Struchen 8-14 4-6 27, Madison Prier 4-8 0-0 10, Ella Van Weelden 7-15 5-8 20, Ella Boeckenstedt 3-9 0-2 7, Grace Stephenson 3-3 0-0 8, Mila Van Weelden 0-3 0-0 0, Ava Attwood 0-4 0-0 0, Molly Dunne 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Heinricy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 11-20 81.

Halftime: Marion 37, Williamsburg 18. 3-point goals: Williamsburg 9-20 (Wetjen 7-10, Schaefer 1-7, Winegarden 1-3), Marion 14-27 (Rice 1-1, Struchen 7-11, Prier 2-5, E. Van Weelden 1-5, Boeckenstedt 1-1, Stephenson 2-2, M. Van Weelden 0-1, Attwood 0-1). Team fouls: Williamsburg 21, Marion 22. Fouled out: Winegarden. Technical foul: Williamsburg bench. Rebounds: Williamsburg 34 (Eichhorn 9), Marion 37 (Boeckenstedt 8). Assists: Williamsburg 7 (Winegarden 3), Marion 16 (Rice, E. Van Weelden 3). Steals: Williamsburg 9 (Eichhorn 4), Marion 8 (three with 2). Turnovers: Williamsburg 16, Marion 13.

