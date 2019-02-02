Iowa City West takes down another No. 1 team, ending Marion's 41-game win streak

IOWA CITY — Over a span of three days, Class 5A No. 10 Iowa City West knocked off two No. 1 teams.

On Thursday, they topped 5A No. 1 Iowa City High, 65-51.

Then, in a Saturday matinee, they beat Class 4A No. 1 Marion, 43-32.

“It’s awesome,” senior Cailyn Morgan said. “We’re still on a little high from City, and this was another good team. We knew they were undefeated.”

Not just undefeated, but winners of 41 straight games. Marion’s previous loss was March 4, 2017, against North Scott in the 4A title game.

“It’s nice that you win that many games in a row,” Marion Coach Corby Laube said. “But that’s not the story of the team this season. ... It’s a neat footnote.”

Iowa City West (13-3) had a gameplan that many teams attempt, but few succeed at. Try and contain junior guard Kayba Laube, a Northern Iowa commit who came in averaging 17.1 points per game.

West Coach BJ Mayer put sophomore Matayia Tellis on her, and Tellis limited her to seven points on four free throws and a 3-pointer.

“Matayia did her part,” Morgan said. “She did amazing and I’m really proud of her.”

Overall the Women of Troy held the Indians to just 23 percent shooting (9 of 39).

“You can see why we were trying to take Kayba away ... because we just thought she was really good,” Mayer said.

West frustrated Marion (15-1), a team whose lowest scoring output during the win streak was 52 points. The Indians came in averaging 66.4 points per game.

The Women of Troy led 9-1 midway through the first quarter.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well early on,” Coach Laube said. “Shots the girls will normally make, we didn’t make. We knew it was going to be a tough one.”

Marion didn’t practice all week, but did beat 4A No. 6 DeWitt Central 56-35 on Friday night.

Down 22-13 at half Saturday, the Indians did make it interesting. A 3-pointer by Ella Van Weelden and a pair of free throws by Riley Wright cut the lead to three, 33-30, with 5:09 left.

But Audrey Koch got a defensive rebound and went end-to-end for a layup, and Tellis added a driving layup to give West some breathing room.

“They win by large margins, and we thought they might struggle a little bit if things didn’t go their way,” Mayer said. “We were able to answer every run.”

West has now won five straight. Morgan led West with 14 points Saturday, followed by Tellis with 12 and Koch with nine.

“(Wins over two No. 1 teams) has helped us gain more confidence,” Morgan said. “We have a lot of young ‘uns, now, I think they are getting used to us and playing together.”

AT IOWA CITY WEST

MARION (32) — Leah Van Weelden 2-7 2-2 8, Riley Wright 3-10 3-4 9, Sophie Willette 0-7 0-0 0, Kayba Laube 1-5 4-4 7, Ella van Weelden 2-6 0-0 6, Randi Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Sadie Struchen 0 0-0 0. Toals 9-39 9-10 32.

IOWA CITY WEST (43) — Cailyn Morgan 6-11 1-1 14, Matayia Tellis 4-7 4-6 12, Lauren Zacharias 3-14 0-1 6, Sydney Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Audrey Koch 4-8 1-2 9, Emma Ingersoll-Weng 1-6 0-3 2, Rylee Goodfellow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 6-13 43.

Marion 9 4 9 10 — 32

I.C. West 11 11 9 12 — 43

3-point goals — Marion 5-23 (L.Van Weelden 2-7, Ri.Wright 0-4, Willette 0-2, Laube 1-3, E.Van Weelden 2-6, Ra.Wright 0-1), West 1-8 (Morgan 1-3, Zacharias 0-4, Koch 0-1). Rebounds — Marion 30 (Ri.Wright 7), West 32 (Koch 10, Zacharias 9). Turnovers — Marion 15, West 15. Fouls — Marion 15, West 15. Fouled out — Ri.Wright, Ra.Wright.

