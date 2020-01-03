Lynx give Mike Hilmer his 400th career victory

TROY MILLS — Mike Hilmer picked up his 400th career victory Friday when North Linn dusted Maquoketa Valley, 88-37, in a Tri-Rivers West Division boys’ basketball game at North Linn High School.

Hilmer’s career mark is 400-234 in 29 seasons, the last 21 at North Linn. He coached the Lynx to a Class 2A state championship last season.

“Honestly, I’ve just been blessed to coach some really good kids,” Hilmer said. “On New Year’s Day, we give them the day off and a lot of coaches have their kids come in early in the morning.

“The kids to commit to us, and we commit to them.”

The Lynx (7-0 overall, 2-0 division) won their 33rd straight game, their 93rd in a row against Tri-Rivers competition.

Austin Miller scored 26 points to pace the winners. Gunner Vanourney added 16 points, Dylan Kurt and Austin Hilmer 14 apiece.

North Linn led 26-8, after one quarter, 51-19 at halftime.

Hilmer’s father, Bob Hilmer serves as a co-head coach. He has 898 career wins.

