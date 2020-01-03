Prep Basketball

Lynx give Mike Hilmer his 400th career victory

Boys' basketball: North Linn whips Maquoketa Valley, 88-37, for its 33rd straight win

North Linn co-head coaches Bob Hilmer and Mike Hilmer, after winning the Class 2A last season. Mike Hilmer earned his 400th career win when the Lynx downed Maquoketa Valley, 88-37, Friday. Bob Hilmer needs two wins for 900. (The Gazette)
North Linn co-head coaches Bob Hilmer and Mike Hilmer, after winning the Class 2A last season. Mike Hilmer earned his 400th career win when the Lynx downed Maquoketa Valley, 88-37, Friday. Bob Hilmer needs two wins for 900. (The Gazette)

TROY MILLS — Mike Hilmer picked up his 400th career victory Friday when North Linn dusted Maquoketa Valley, 88-37, in a Tri-Rivers West Division boys’ basketball game at North Linn High School.

Hilmer’s career mark is 400-234 in 29 seasons, the last 21 at North Linn. He coached the Lynx to a Class 2A state championship last season.

“Honestly, I’ve just been blessed to coach some really good kids,” Hilmer said. “On New Year’s Day, we give them the day off and a lot of coaches have their kids come in early in the morning.

“The kids to commit to us, and we commit to them.”

The Lynx (7-0 overall, 2-0 division) won their 33rd straight game, their 93rd in a row against Tri-Rivers competition.

Austin Miller scored 26 points to pace the winners. Gunner Vanourney added 16 points, Dylan Kurt and Austin Hilmer 14 apiece.

North Linn led 26-8, after one quarter, 51-19 at halftime.

Hilmer’s father, Bob Hilmer serves as a co-head coach. He has 898 career wins.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

North Linn claims 2A top-10 showdown, 70-41

Area girls' basketball statistical leaders

A New Year's reset for area girls' basketball

The Gazette's area boys' basketball Team of the Decade

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

After theft at Last Hope Animal Rescue in Cedar Rapids, community generosity buoys spirits

Iowa's Tom Miller about to become longest-serving state attorney general ever

Cedar Rapids defines 'litmus test' for above-the-norm tax breaks

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The Newsmaker King and a Buttigieg Surge?

Amy Klobuchar: Newly released email 'smoking gun' in Trump impeachment

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.