Jayden Hill just one of many heroes in Linn-Mar's 75-65 win over C.R. Prairie

CEDAR RAPIDS — When you get your shot, you’ve got to take it. In Jayden Hill’s case, you make it.

Repeatedly.

His four 3-pointers and 12 points off the bench were a perfect depiction of Linn-Mar’s 75-65 win Tuesday night over Cedar Rapids on the far southwest wide.

The Lions (3-3) got something from everyone, having five guys score in double figures. Six guys had between eight and 12 points.

Hill led them all, a kid who didn’t even play in his team’s first three games.

“Yeah, I was upset,” the 6-foot-4 junior said. “But you’ve got to keep working. Earn your spot.”

He has earned his spot, earned some minutes.

“We’ve got so much balance,” said Linn-Mar Coach Chris Robertson. “We’re playing a lot of guys, more than I’ve probably every played. At the same time, early on, we were just trying to sort it out. I think he’s just going to get better and better. He’s kind of a natural offensive guy: long and rangy. He can shoot it. He just needs confidence and a little strength.”

As Robertson mentioned, he’s playing a ton of guys. That number was 11 here.

The Lions moved the basketball very well, got good shots and knocked them down. Linn-Mar shot 56 percent from the field, made half of its 22 3-point attempts, pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Jaxson Young, Pearson Martin and Luke Passmore added 11 points apiece. Forward Passmore made all five of his field-goal attempts, his only free throw and led his team in rebounds (six).

Jake Walter had 19 points to lead Prairie (2-4), with Caden Stoffer adding 18 and Elijah Ward 16.

“I think we played great,” Hill said. “Definitely a big stepping stone for the rest of the season. Gives us momentum.”

“We have really been trying to drive it into them that we have got to be a little more patient,” Robertson said. “Get our post guys some touches. Whether they score or not, they’ve got to touch it. We had us with 20 assists tonight, which probably triples most of our games. We shared it. And I thought we were pretty attentive defensively. (Walter and Ward) are tough to guard, and I think the second half we did a better job. I was pleased. Late we hit free throws. Definitely our best game of the season so far.”

——————————

AT C.R. PRAIRIE

LINN-MAR (75): Cameron Guenther 3-4 2-2 10, Luke Passmore 5-5 1-1 11, Jaxson Young 4-11 1-1 11, Gavyn Lamb 1-3 6-6 8, Pearson Martin 4-6 1-5 11, Jackson Severson 1-2 1-2 3, Jack Robertson 0-2 1-2 1, Ian Mindrup 1-2 1-1 3, Henry Read 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson Edwards 2-3 0-0 5, Jayden Hill 4-4 0-0 12. Totals 25-45 14-20 75.

C.R. PRAIRIE (65): Jackson Nove 1-6 4-4 6, Collin Rickertsen 1-1 0-0 2, Elijah Ward 7-14 0-0 16, Caden Stoffer 6-11 4-4 18, Jake Walter 6-15 5-8 19, Moses Each 0-0 0-0 0, Geramie Hardway 0-1 0-0 0, Everett Koch 1-2 1-2 4, Jack Wagemester 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Richards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 14-18 65.

Halftime — Prairie 34, Linn-Mar 32. 3-point goals — Linn-Mar 11-22 (Guenther 2-3, Young 2-3, Lamb 0-2, Martin 2-3, Severson 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Read 0-3, Edwards 1-2, Hill 4-4), Prairie 7-14 (Ward 2-3, Stoffer 2-5, Walter 2-5, Koch 1-1). Rebounds — Linn-Mar 28 (Passmore 6), Prairie 23 (Nove, Ward, Walter, Each 4). Total fouls — Linn-Mar 20, Prairie 18. Fouled out — None. Turnovers — Linn-mar 12, Prairie 12.

