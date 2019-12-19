Iowa recruit Shateah Wetering leads No. 1 Montezuma past No. 7 Sigourney

MONTEZUMA — The tempo and the opportunities came immediately.

The rewards came later.

Class 1A top-ranked Montezuma used its baseline-to-baseline speed and tenacity to wear down No. 7 Sigourney, 67-35, in a South Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball game Thursday night at Montezuma High School.

“We play a faster-paced game, and they’re more half-court,” Montezuma senior Shateah Wetering said. “We were able to get running, we came together as a team, and we made the extra pass.”

A University of Iowa signee, Wetering registered 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals to pace the Bravettes (8-0 overall, 6-0 SICL).

“Our energy came from our defense,” Wetering said. “We were aggressive. The 50-50 balls were ours.”

This sure didn’t resemble a Montezuma blowout early. Sigourney (6-2, 5-1) owned an 18-13 lead early in the second quarter. But the Bravettes began to convert on their shots — both inside and out — and the tide turned in a hurry.

Freshman Mia Boulton hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap an 11-0 run for a 24-18 Montezuma lead, and the Bravettes were in front 29-24 at intermission.

They were just getting warmed up.

Montezuma scored the first 17 points of the second half to blow it open. Wetering scored nine points in the final 1:13 of the period — a pair of steals led to two layups and a free throw, then she tacked on a putback, then a 15-footer at the horn.

“We knew we had to create tempo and push offensively,” Montezuma Coach Janel Burgess said. “We gave up some silly points early, but we’re deeper than they are, and it really helped in the third quarter.”

Montezuma collected 15 steals and forced Sigourney into 27 turnovers. As a result, the Bravettes attempted 27 more shots; they were 28 of 61 from the floor; Sigourney was 12 of 34.

Dylan Holland and Elise Boulton added 10 points apiece for the winners. Mia Boulton tallied nine as Montezuma enjoyed a 19-0 advantage in bench scoring.

Megan Stuhr paced Sigourney with 15 points. Kaylee Weber posted 14 points and 10 rebounds.

MONTEZUMA 67, SIGOURNEY 35

At Montezuma

SIGOURNEY (35): Kaylee Weber 5-11 4-5 14, Madelynn Hornback 1-4 0-0 2, Macy Fisch 1-4 0-0 2, Megan Stuhr 5-9 2-2 15, Makenna Hammes 0-6 2-2 2, Julie Van Ee 0-0 0-0 0, Sidney Morse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-34 8-9 35.

MONTEZUMA (67): Maddy McKeag 0-5 1-2 1, Shateah Wetering 10-17 2-2 23, Elise Boulton 4-8 0-0 10, Shelby Confer 2-12 0-0 4, Dylan Holland 5-10 0-0 10, Shanae Wetering 1-2 0-0 2, Mia Boulton 3-4 0-0 9, Carissa Van Zee 2-2 0-0 6, Waverly Roorda 0-0 0-0 0, Madelyn DeJong 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-61 3-4 67.

Halftime: Montezuma 29, Sigourney 24. 3-point goals: Sigourney 3-9 (Weber 0-1, Hornback 0-1, Fisch 0-1, Stuhr 3-6), Montezuma 8-25 (McKeag 0-4, Shateah Wetering 1-3, E. Boulton 2-5, Conger 0-7, M. Boulton 3-4, Van Zee 2-2). Team fouls: Sigourney 6, Montezuma 10. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Sigourney 27 (Weber 10), Montezuma 29 (Shateah Wetering 9). Assists: Sigourney 6 (Stuhr 3), Montezuma 16 (Shateah Wetering 4). Steals: Sigourney 3 (three with 1), Montezuma 15 (Shateah Wetering 5). Turnovers: Sigourney 27, Montezuma 9.

