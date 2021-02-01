Iowa high school girls' basketball regional brackets: Final 2021 projections

Our third shot at projecting the 2021 girls’ basketball regional pairings.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union plans to release the real pairings Thursday in Class 3A, 2A and 1A, Feb. 11 in 5A and 4A.
In the meantime, here are our projections.
Class 5A
(All regional finals at top remaining seed)
(Note: In basketball, the IGHSAU has had a habit recently of a somewhat unconventional bracketing system in 5A, putting the 1 and 5 seeds in a bracket and 2-3-4 in the other. We will go that route this year, as well)
Region 1
Sioux City North at Johnston
Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, winner at Sioux City East
Region 2
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Waukee
Davenport Central at Cedar Rapids Prairie, winner at Indianola
Region 3
Des Moines East at Waterloo West
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Pleasant Valley, winner at Davenport North
Region 4
Marshalltown at Southeast Polk
Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar, winner at Ankeny
Region 5
Des Moines Lincoln at Ankeny Centennial
Dubuque Hempstead at Muscatine, winner at Iowa City High
Region 6
Ottumwa at Iowa City West
Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, winner at Des Moines Roosevelt
Region 7
Davenport West at Cedar Rapids Washington
Iowa City Liberty at Ames, winner at West Des Moines Valley
Region 8
Des Moines North at Cedar Falls
Fort Dodge at Urbandale, winner at West Des Moines Dowling
Class 4A
(All regional finals at top remaining seed)
Region 1
Le Mars at Lewis Central, winner at Glenwood
Storm Lake at Sergeant Blutt-Luton, winner at Spencer
Region 2
Charles City at Waterloo East, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock
Webster City at Mason City, winner at Denison-Schleswig
Region 3
Carlisle at Adel ADM, winner at Bondurant-Farrar
Des Moines Hoover at Harlan, winner at Creston
Region 4
Perry at Carroll, winner at Ballard
Newton at Boone, winner at North Polk
Region 5
Benton Community at Clear Creek Amana, winner at Gilbert
Oskaloosa at Pella, winner at Grinnell
Region 6
Norwalk at Winterset, winner at Dallas Center-Grimes
Mount Pleasant at Fairfield, winner at Fort Madison
Region 7
Clinton at Western Dubuque, winner at DeWitt Central
West Delaware at Decorah, winner at Dubuque Wahlert
Region 8
Burlington at Keokuk, winner at North Scott
Washington at Marion, winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 3A
Region 1 (final at Spencer)
Okoboji at West Lyon
Spirit Lake at Sioux Center
Sheldon at Estherville ELC
Garner GHV at Forest City
Region 2 (final at Storm Lake)
MOC-Floyd Valley at Unity Christian
Atlantic at Sioux City Heelan
Clarinda at Panorama
Red Oak at Shenandoah
Region 3 (final at Pocahontas)
Algona at Cherokee
Carroll Kuemper at Ida Grove OABCIG
Greene County at Clarion CGD
Southeast Valley at Humboldt
Region 4 (final at Indianola)
Clarke at Des Moines Christian
Monroe PCM at Knoxville
Albia at Centerville
Eddyville EBF at Chariton
Region 5 (final at Oelwein)
Oelwein at Osage
Crestwood at North Fayette Valley
Union Community at Center Point-Urbana
Independence at Waukon
Region 6 (final at Charles City)
New Hampton at Clear Lake
Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Iowa Falls-Alden
Anamosa at Vinton-Shellsburg
Maquoketa at Monticello
Region 7 (final at Marshalltown)
South Tama at West Liberty
Tipton at Mount Vernon
Saydel at Roland-Story
West Marshall at Nevada
Region 8 (final at Muscatine)
Davis County at West Burlington
Central Lee at Williamsburg
Camanche at Solon
Mid-Prairie at Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
Region 1 (final at Sergeant Bluff)
Top bracket
West Sioux at Western Christian, winner at Central Lyon
Boyden-Hull at Rock Valley
Bottom bracket
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, winner at Treynor
Lawton-Bronson at Hinton, winner at West Monona
Region 2 (final at Algona)
Top bracket
Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme, winner at Dike-New Hartford
West Fork at Aplington-Parkersburg
Bottom bracket
Alta-Aurelia at South O’Brien, winner at Sibley-Ocheyedan
North Union at Ridge View
Region 3 (final at Hampton)
Top bracket
Manson-NW Webster at Grundy Center
IKM-Manning at East Sac County, winner at South Central Calhoun
Bottom bracket
Mapleton MVAOCOU at Pocahontas Area, winner at West Hancock
Sioux Central at Emmetsburg
Region 4 (final at Atlantic)
Top bracket
Woodward-Granger at Interstate 35, winner at Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr at Guthrie Center ACGC
Bottom bracket
West Central Valley at Earlham, winner at Underwood
Van Meter at Avoca AHSTW
Region 5 (final at Manchester)
Top bracket
Starmont at Lake Mills, winner at Maquoketa Valley
Central Springs at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Bottom bracket
Postville at South Winneshiek, winner at Jesup
MFL MarMac at Dyersville Beckman
Region 6 (final at Vinton)
Top bracket
Madrid at East Marshall, winner at North Linn
South Hardin at Alburnett
Bottom bracket
Ogden at South Hamilton, winner at Denver
Waterloo Columbus at Hudson
Region 7 (final at Maquoketa)
Top bracket
Clayton Ridge at Northeast, winner at Bellevue
Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine
Bottom bracket
North Cedar at Durant, winner at Cascade
Mediapolis at Wilton
Region 8 (final at Washington, Iowa)
Top bracket
Colfax-Mingo at Pleasantville, winner at West Branch
Iowa City Regina at Pella Christian
Bottom bracket
Cardinal at Danville, winner at Van Buren County
Central Decatur at Pekin
Class 1A
Region 1 (final at Le Mars)
Top bracket
Marcus MMCRU, bye
Northwood-Kensett at Ruthven GTRA
North Iowa at West Bend-Mallard
Harris-Lake Park at Hartley HMS
Bottom bracket
Westwood, bye
Siouxland Christian at George-Little Rock
Whiting at Remsen St. Mary’s
Trinity Christian at Akron-Westfield
Region 2 (final at Denison)
Top bracket
Kingsley-Pierson, bye
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley
River Valley at Woodbury Central
West Harrison at Le Mars Gehlen
Bottom bracket
Council Bluffs St. Albert, bye
Woodbine at Fremont-Mills
Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia
Griswold at Sidney
Region 3 (final at Boone)
Top bracket
Newell-Fonda, bye
Audubon at Anita CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan
Glidden-Ralston at Storm Lake St. Mary’s
Bottom bracket
North Mahaska, bye
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
Ankeny Christian at Lynnville-Sully
Twin Cedars at Grand View Christian
Region 4 (final at Creston)
Top bracket
Exira-EHK, bye
Murray at Oakland Riverside
Mormon Trail at Stanton
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Bottom bracket
Orient-Macksburg at Lenox
Bedford at Lamoni
Diagonal at East Mills
Essex at Southwest Valley
Region 5 (final at Clarion)
Top bracket
Algona Garrigan, bye
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Mason City Newman
Garwin GMG at Conrad BCLUW
Meskwaki at Colo-Nesco
Bottom bracket
Valley Lutheran at Ackley AGWSR
Dunkerton at Waterloo Christian
Janesville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
North Butler at Clarksville
Region 6 (final at Charles City)
Top bracket
Saint Ansgar, bye
Rockford at Nashua-Plainfield
Tripoli at Riceville
West Central at Lansing Kee
Bottom bracket
Don Bosco at Turkey Valley
Wapsie Valley at Elkader Central
North Tama at East Buchanan
Edgewood-Colesburg at Bellevue Marquette
Region 7 (final at Tama)
Top bracket
Collins-Maxwell, bye
Lone Tree at Belle Plaine
HLV at Baxter
Highland at Iowa Valley
Bottom bracket
Cedar Valley Christian at Springville
Lisbon at Calamus-Wheatland
Midland at Clinton Prince of Peace
Easton Valley at Central City
Region 8 (final at Fairfield)
Top bracket
Montezuma, bye
Keota at English Valleys
Tri-County at WACO
BGM at Sigourney
Bottom bracket
Seymour at Winfield-Mount Union
New London at Fort Madison Holy Trinity
Moulton-Udell at Burlington Notre Dame
Moravia at Wayne
