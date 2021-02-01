Iowa high school girls' basketball regional brackets: Final 2021 projections

Our third shot at projecting the 2021 girls’ basketball regional pairings.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union plans to release the real pairings Thursday in Class 3A, 2A and 1A, Feb. 11 in 5A and 4A.

In the meantime, here are our projections.

Class 5A

(All regional finals at top remaining seed)

(Note: In basketball, the IGHSAU has had a habit recently of a somewhat unconventional bracketing system in 5A, putting the 1 and 5 seeds in a bracket and 2-3-4 in the other. We will go that route this year, as well)

Region 1

Sioux City North at Johnston

Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, winner at Sioux City East

Region 2

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Waukee

Davenport Central at Cedar Rapids Prairie, winner at Indianola

Region 3

Des Moines East at Waterloo West

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Pleasant Valley, winner at Davenport North

Region 4

Marshalltown at Southeast Polk

Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar, winner at Ankeny

Region 5

Des Moines Lincoln at Ankeny Centennial

Dubuque Hempstead at Muscatine, winner at Iowa City High

Region 6

Ottumwa at Iowa City West

Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, winner at Des Moines Roosevelt

Region 7

Davenport West at Cedar Rapids Washington

Iowa City Liberty at Ames, winner at West Des Moines Valley

Region 8

Des Moines North at Cedar Falls

Fort Dodge at Urbandale, winner at West Des Moines Dowling

Class 4A

(All regional finals at top remaining seed)

Region 1

Le Mars at Lewis Central, winner at Glenwood

Storm Lake at Sergeant Blutt-Luton, winner at Spencer

Region 2

Charles City at Waterloo East, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock

Webster City at Mason City, winner at Denison-Schleswig

Region 3

Carlisle at Adel ADM, winner at Bondurant-Farrar

Des Moines Hoover at Harlan, winner at Creston

Region 4

Perry at Carroll, winner at Ballard

Newton at Boone, winner at North Polk

Region 5

Benton Community at Clear Creek Amana, winner at Gilbert

Oskaloosa at Pella, winner at Grinnell

Region 6

Norwalk at Winterset, winner at Dallas Center-Grimes

Mount Pleasant at Fairfield, winner at Fort Madison

Region 7

Clinton at Western Dubuque, winner at DeWitt Central

West Delaware at Decorah, winner at Dubuque Wahlert

Region 8

Burlington at Keokuk, winner at North Scott

Washington at Marion, winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 3A

Region 1 (final at Spencer)

Okoboji at West Lyon

Spirit Lake at Sioux Center

Sheldon at Estherville ELC

Garner GHV at Forest City

Region 2 (final at Storm Lake)

MOC-Floyd Valley at Unity Christian

Atlantic at Sioux City Heelan

Clarinda at Panorama

Red Oak at Shenandoah

Region 3 (final at Pocahontas)

Algona at Cherokee

Carroll Kuemper at Ida Grove OABCIG

Greene County at Clarion CGD

Southeast Valley at Humboldt

Region 4 (final at Indianola)

Clarke at Des Moines Christian

Monroe PCM at Knoxville

Albia at Centerville

Eddyville EBF at Chariton

Region 5 (final at Oelwein)

Oelwein at Osage

Crestwood at North Fayette Valley

Union Community at Center Point-Urbana

Independence at Waukon

Region 6 (final at Charles City)

New Hampton at Clear Lake

Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Iowa Falls-Alden

Anamosa at Vinton-Shellsburg

Maquoketa at Monticello

Region 7 (final at Marshalltown)

South Tama at West Liberty

Tipton at Mount Vernon

Saydel at Roland-Story

West Marshall at Nevada

Region 8 (final at Muscatine)

Davis County at West Burlington

Central Lee at Williamsburg

Camanche at Solon

Mid-Prairie at Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

Region 1 (final at Sergeant Bluff)

Top bracket

West Sioux at Western Christian, winner at Central Lyon

Boyden-Hull at Rock Valley

Bottom bracket

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, winner at Treynor

Lawton-Bronson at Hinton, winner at West Monona

Region 2 (final at Algona)

Top bracket

Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme, winner at Dike-New Hartford

West Fork at Aplington-Parkersburg

Bottom bracket

Alta-Aurelia at South O’Brien, winner at Sibley-Ocheyedan

North Union at Ridge View

Region 3 (final at Hampton)

Top bracket

Manson-NW Webster at Grundy Center

IKM-Manning at East Sac County, winner at South Central Calhoun

Bottom bracket

Mapleton MVAOCOU at Pocahontas Area, winner at West Hancock

Sioux Central at Emmetsburg

Region 4 (final at Atlantic)

Top bracket

Woodward-Granger at Interstate 35, winner at Nodaway Valley

Mount Ayr at Guthrie Center ACGC

Bottom bracket

West Central Valley at Earlham, winner at Underwood

Van Meter at Avoca AHSTW

Region 5 (final at Manchester)

Top bracket

Starmont at Lake Mills, winner at Maquoketa Valley

Central Springs at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Bottom bracket

Postville at South Winneshiek, winner at Jesup

MFL MarMac at Dyersville Beckman

Region 6 (final at Vinton)

Top bracket

Madrid at East Marshall, winner at North Linn

South Hardin at Alburnett

Bottom bracket

Ogden at South Hamilton, winner at Denver

Waterloo Columbus at Hudson

Region 7 (final at Maquoketa)

Top bracket

Clayton Ridge at Northeast, winner at Bellevue

Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine

Bottom bracket

North Cedar at Durant, winner at Cascade

Mediapolis at Wilton

Region 8 (final at Washington, Iowa)

Top bracket

Colfax-Mingo at Pleasantville, winner at West Branch

Iowa City Regina at Pella Christian

Bottom bracket

Cardinal at Danville, winner at Van Buren County

Central Decatur at Pekin

Class 1A

Region 1 (final at Le Mars)

Top bracket

Marcus MMCRU, bye

Northwood-Kensett at Ruthven GTRA

North Iowa at West Bend-Mallard

Harris-Lake Park at Hartley HMS

Bottom bracket

Westwood, bye

Siouxland Christian at George-Little Rock

Whiting at Remsen St. Mary’s

Trinity Christian at Akron-Westfield

Region 2 (final at Denison)

Top bracket

Kingsley-Pierson, bye

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley

River Valley at Woodbury Central

West Harrison at Le Mars Gehlen

Bottom bracket

Council Bluffs St. Albert, bye

Woodbine at Fremont-Mills

Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia

Griswold at Sidney

Region 3 (final at Boone)

Top bracket

Newell-Fonda, bye

Audubon at Anita CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Paton-Churdan

Glidden-Ralston at Storm Lake St. Mary’s

Bottom bracket

North Mahaska, bye

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren

Ankeny Christian at Lynnville-Sully

Twin Cedars at Grand View Christian

Region 4 (final at Creston)

Top bracket

Exira-EHK, bye

Murray at Oakland Riverside

Mormon Trail at Stanton

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys

Bottom bracket

Orient-Macksburg at Lenox

Bedford at Lamoni

Diagonal at East Mills

Essex at Southwest Valley

Region 5 (final at Clarion)

Top bracket

Algona Garrigan, bye

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Mason City Newman

Garwin GMG at Conrad BCLUW

Meskwaki at Colo-Nesco

Bottom bracket

Valley Lutheran at Ackley AGWSR

Dunkerton at Waterloo Christian

Janesville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

North Butler at Clarksville

Region 6 (final at Charles City)

Top bracket

Saint Ansgar, bye

Rockford at Nashua-Plainfield

Tripoli at Riceville

West Central at Lansing Kee

Bottom bracket

Don Bosco at Turkey Valley

Wapsie Valley at Elkader Central

North Tama at East Buchanan

Edgewood-Colesburg at Bellevue Marquette

Region 7 (final at Tama)

Top bracket

Collins-Maxwell, bye

Lone Tree at Belle Plaine

HLV at Baxter

Highland at Iowa Valley

Bottom bracket

Cedar Valley Christian at Springville

Lisbon at Calamus-Wheatland

Midland at Clinton Prince of Peace

Easton Valley at Central City

Region 8 (final at Fairfield)

Top bracket

Montezuma, bye

Keota at English Valleys

Tri-County at WACO

BGM at Sigourney

Bottom bracket

Seymour at Winfield-Mount Union

New London at Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Moulton-Udell at Burlington Notre Dame

Moravia at Wayne

