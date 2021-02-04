Iowa high school girls' basketball regional brackets released in 1A, 2A, 3A

The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union released official postseason pairings for Class 1A, 2A and 3A girls’ basketball teams Thursday.

Class 1A

No. 7 Montezuma (18-1) and No. 8 Springville (15-3) are Gazette area teams that earned top seeds in 1A and received byes to the quarterfinals. The Bravettes are in Region 6 with No. 12 Baxter and No. 13 Collins-Maxwell, while the Orioles are in Region 5 along with No. 9 Winfield-Mount Union and No. 10 Burlington Notre Dame.

Algona Garrigan (18-0) is the No. 1 team in the IGHSAU’s Class 1A rankings and is the only ranked team in Region 1. Defending champion Newell-Fonda (17-1), which beat Garrigan 65-63 in last year’s final, is ranked No. 2 and is the lone ranked team in Region 2.

Class 2A

Class 2A No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (18-0) will host the winner of Postville and Starmont in the Region 1 quarterfinals. The Wildcats are joined by No. 11 Cascade in their region.

No. 3 West Branch (13-1) and No. 5 North Linn (14-2) also earned top seeds in the Gazette area. The Bears are the only ranked team in Region 3. The Lynx, last year’s state champs, will likely have to contend with No. 6 Bellevue (16-1) in Region 4.

Class 3A

No. 8 Center Point-Urbana (13-4) is the only Gazette area top seed in Class 3A. The Stormin’ Pointers, Class 4A semifinalists last season, are in Region 7 with No. 12 Solon (13-5).

Sioux City Heelan won the 3A title last year and is ranked No. 15 this week. The Crusaders are in Region 6 with No. 5 West Lyon. Cherokee is the top-ranked team and in Region 1.

Postseason play begins Thursday, Feb. 11 in 1A and Saturday, Feb. 13 in 2A and 3A. The 3A regional finals are Saturday, Feb. 20. Regional finals in 1A and 2A are Wednesday, Feb. 24. Winners advance to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

