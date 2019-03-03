Prep Basketball

Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Predicting the winners

North Linn's Trevor Boge (40) makes a basket over Aplington-Parkersburg's Carter Cuvelier (4) during the first quarter of their high school basketball game during the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
North Linn's Trevor Boge (40) makes a basket over Aplington-Parkersburg's Carter Cuvelier (4) during the first quarter of their high school basketball game during the Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
03:39PM | Sun, March 03, 2019

Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Predicting the winners

03:39PM | Sun, March 03, 2019

Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Monday's games

03:39PM | Sun, March 03, 2019

Alburnett and longtime head coach cherishing first boys' state basketball tourna ...

04:09PM | Wed, February 27, 2019

Iowa high school boys' state basketball tournament pairings released
Gazette sportswriter Jeff Johnson takes a shot at predicting this week’s Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Grand View Christian over Council Bluffs St. Albert

Algona Garrigan over Montezuma

Sioux Central over Alburnett

Remsen St. Mary’s over Clinton Prince of Peace

Semifinals

Grand View Christian over Algona Garrigan

Sioux Central over Remsen St. Mary’s

Championship

Grand View Christian over Sioux Central

 

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

North Linn over Des Moines Christian

Van Meter over Dike-New Hartford

South Hamilton over Rock Valley

Boyden-Hull over Iowa City Regina

Semifinals

North Linn over Van Meter

Boyden-Hull over South Hamilton

Championship

North Linn over Boyden-Hull

 

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Norwalk over Ballard

Clear Lake over West Delaware

Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Winterset

Oskaloosa over Marion

Semifinals

Norwalk over Clear Lake

Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Oskaloosa

Championship

Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Norwalk

 

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Waukee over West Des Moines Dowling

Iowa City West over Dubuque Senior

North Scott over Ames

Cedar Falls over Sioux City East

Semifinals

Iowa City West over Waukee

North Scott over Cedar Falls

Championship

North Scott over Iowa City West

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

