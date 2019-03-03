Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Predicting the winners

Gazette sportswriter Jeff Johnson takes a shot at predicting this week’s Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament.
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Grand View Christian over Council Bluffs St. Albert
Algona Garrigan over Montezuma
Sioux Central over Alburnett
Remsen St. Mary’s over Clinton Prince of Peace
Semifinals
Grand View Christian over Algona Garrigan
Sioux Central over Remsen St. Mary’s
Championship
Grand View Christian over Sioux Central
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
North Linn over Des Moines Christian
Van Meter over Dike-New Hartford
South Hamilton over Rock Valley
Boyden-Hull over Iowa City Regina
Semifinals
North Linn over Van Meter
Boyden-Hull over South Hamilton
Championship
North Linn over Boyden-Hull
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Norwalk over Ballard
Clear Lake over West Delaware
Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Winterset
Oskaloosa over Marion
Semifinals
Norwalk over Clear Lake
Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Oskaloosa
Championship
Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Norwalk
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Waukee over West Des Moines Dowling
Iowa City West over Dubuque Senior
North Scott over Ames
Cedar Falls over Sioux City East
Semifinals
Iowa City West over Waukee
North Scott over Cedar Falls
Championship
North Scott over Iowa City West
