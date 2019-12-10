Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 10, 2019)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Girls

Linn-Mar 53, Cedar Rapids Washington 52

On the surface, a 37-percent shooting night isn’t great.

But it was better than it has been. And on this night, it was enough.

Keegan Krejca’s basket from the heart of the lane put Linn-Mar ahead with 45 seconds left, and the Lions held Cedar Rapids Washington scoreless for the final 3:20 to win Tuesday’s Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game.

“We needed that,” Linn-Mar’s Kaitlyn Brunson said. “We’re all hyped up. We wanted this one so bad.”

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58, 5A No. 3 Cedar Falls 57

Cedar Rapids Kennedy upset No. 3 Cedar Falls, 58-57, Tuesday night at Kennedy High School.

Trailing by one point with about 30 seconds left, Sophia Barrett drove the lane and was fouled with 13 seconds left. She hit both free throws.

The Tigers (3-1) had a chance to win, but the defense held for Kennedy (2-2).

Barrett finished with 19 points. Camryn Ray added 17 points.

5A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, 5A No. 13 Waterloo West 48

The ninth-ranked Hawks won big in a battle of ranked teams, downing the No. 13 Wahawks in Waterloo.

Mallory McDermott scored 29 points and Sidney McCrea had 22 points to lead Prairie (3-0).

5A No. 10 Iowa City West 53, Western Dubuque 40

Audrey Koch scored 24 points to lead the 10th-ranked Women of Troy (2-1) Tuesday night in Iowa City.

Matayia Tellis and Cora Saunders each added nine points for West (2-1).

5A No. 1 Iowa City High 80, Dubuque Hempstead 38

Top-ranked City High (2-0) rolled, led by Aubrey Joens with 20 points, in Dubuque.

Riley Kay led Hempstead (0-4) with 12 points.

4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Dubuque Wahlert 40

The Saints made hay at the foul line, hitting 16 of 21 in Dubuque.

Caitlynn Daniels was 8-for-10 at the line and finished with a team-high 16 points for Xavier (2-2).

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 67, Waterloo East 18

Aubrey Luvan had 13 points and Kalyn Wise added 10 points as the J-Hawks won at Jefferson.

Arianna Hawkins had 10 rebounds to lead Jefferson (2-3).

Iowa City Regina 32, Mid-Prairie 29

Grace Gaarde hit two free throws and the defense held on in the final minute in Iowa City.

Sam Greving led Regina (3-0) with 10 points.

Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian 21

The Pirates rolled out to a 33-11 halftime lead in Alburnett.

Megan Neighbor led Alburnett (1-3) with 21 points.

4A No. 2 Marion 95, South Tama 12

Marion made 11 3-pointers and led 68-5 at halftime in Marion.

Kayba Laube led Marion (3-0) with 30 points.

WAMAC

4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 66, 4A No. 12 Maquoketa 45

Clear Creek Amana 49, West Delaware 25

4A No. 11 DeWitt Central 52, Benton Community 34

Dyersville Beckman 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 47

4A No. 2 Marion 95, South Tama 12

Mount Vernon 43, Williamsburg 33

Solon 60, Independence 12

RIVER VALLEY

Camanche 39, North Cedar 33

2A No. 1 Cascade 67, Bellevue 44

Iowa City Regina 32, Mid-Prairie 29

2A No. 8 West Branch 72, Tipton 24

West Liberty 38, 3A No. 10 Monticello 28

Wilton 49, Durant 43

TRI-RIVERS

Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian 21

Central City 43, Lisbon 31

1A No. 9 East Buchanan 55, Easton Valley 29

2A No. 13 Maquoketa Valley 53, 1A No. 4 Bellevue Marquette 38

Midland 54, Starmont 39

2A No. 2 North Linn 75, Clinton Prince of Peace 49

1A No. 12 Springville 47, Calamus-Wheatland 26

NORTHEAST IOWA

3A No. 7 Crestwood 57, Decorah 34

New Hampton 54, Charles City 45

3A No. 15 Waukon 46, Caledonia (Minn.) 45

4A No. 13 Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Oelwein 5

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR

Colfax-Mingo 42, BGM 38

English Valleys 42, Belle Plaine 37

Keota 37, Tri-County 13

1A No. 3 Sigourney 46, Iowa Valley 41

1A No. 1 Montezuma 71, HLV 13

1A No. 5 North Mahaska 58, 1A No. 10 Lynnville-Sully 31

UPPER IOWA

Lansing Kee 47, Clayton Ridge 27

2A No. 9 MFL MarMac 73, Postville 16

North Fayette Valley 57, South Winneshiek 21

Turkey Valley 56, Elkader Central 37

OTHERS

2A No. 5 Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Union Community 20

Collins-Maxwell 57, North Tama 26

Hudson 44, Jesup 42

Louisa-Muscatine 48, Lone Tree 36

2A No. 12 Mediapolis 75, Hillcrest Academy 17

Meskwaki 55, Baxter 49

Pekin 43, Highland 37

Boys

Marion 60, South Tama 16

The Indians dominated with defense in Tama.

Cael Hodges led the Indians (3-0) with 13 points.

Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian 22

Shane Neighbor led the Pirates with 20 points in Alburnett.

Reed Stallman added 12 points for Alburnett (3-0).

