Iowa high school basketball roundup: Gazette area scores, stats and more (Dec. 10, 2019)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Gazette area high school basketball scores, stats and more from Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Girls
Linn-Mar 53, Cedar Rapids Washington 52
On the surface, a 37-percent shooting night isn’t great.
But it was better than it has been. And on this night, it was enough.
Keegan Krejca’s basket from the heart of the lane put Linn-Mar ahead with 45 seconds left, and the Lions held Cedar Rapids Washington scoreless for the final 3:20 to win Tuesday’s Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball game.
“We needed that,” Linn-Mar’s Kaitlyn Brunson said. “We’re all hyped up. We wanted this one so bad.”
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58, 5A No. 3 Cedar Falls 57
Cedar Rapids Kennedy upset No. 3 Cedar Falls, 58-57, Tuesday night at Kennedy High School.
Trailing by one point with about 30 seconds left, Sophia Barrett drove the lane and was fouled with 13 seconds left. She hit both free throws.
The Tigers (3-1) had a chance to win, but the defense held for Kennedy (2-2).
Barrett finished with 19 points. Camryn Ray added 17 points.
5A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, 5A No. 13 Waterloo West 48
The ninth-ranked Hawks won big in a battle of ranked teams, downing the No. 13 Wahawks in Waterloo.
Mallory McDermott scored 29 points and Sidney McCrea had 22 points to lead Prairie (3-0).
5A No. 10 Iowa City West 53, Western Dubuque 40
Audrey Koch scored 24 points to lead the 10th-ranked Women of Troy (2-1) Tuesday night in Iowa City.
Matayia Tellis and Cora Saunders each added nine points for West (2-1).
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 80, Dubuque Hempstead 38
Top-ranked City High (2-0) rolled, led by Aubrey Joens with 20 points, in Dubuque.
Riley Kay led Hempstead (0-4) with 12 points.
4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Dubuque Wahlert 40
The Saints made hay at the foul line, hitting 16 of 21 in Dubuque.
Caitlynn Daniels was 8-for-10 at the line and finished with a team-high 16 points for Xavier (2-2).
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 67, Waterloo East 18
Aubrey Luvan had 13 points and Kalyn Wise added 10 points as the J-Hawks won at Jefferson.
Arianna Hawkins had 10 rebounds to lead Jefferson (2-3).
Iowa City Regina 32, Mid-Prairie 29
Grace Gaarde hit two free throws and the defense held on in the final minute in Iowa City.
Sam Greving led Regina (3-0) with 10 points.
Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian 21
The Pirates rolled out to a 33-11 halftime lead in Alburnett.
Megan Neighbor led Alburnett (1-3) with 21 points.
4A No. 2 Marion 95, South Tama 12
Marion made 11 3-pointers and led 68-5 at halftime in Marion.
Kayba Laube led Marion (3-0) with 30 points.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 67, Waterloo East 18
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58, 5A No. 3 Cedar Falls 57
5A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 68, 5A No. 13 Waterloo West 48
4A No. 10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Dubuque Wahlert 40
Dubuque Senior 54, Iowa City Liberty 49
5A No. 1 Iowa City High 80, Dubuque Hempstead 38
5A No. 10 Iowa City West 45, Western Dubuque 31
Linn-Mar 53, Cedar Rapids Washington 52
WAMAC
4A No. 3 Center Point-Urbana 66, 4A No. 12 Maquoketa 45
Clear Creek Amana 49, West Delaware 25
4A No. 11 DeWitt Central 52, Benton Community 34
Dyersville Beckman 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 47
4A No. 2 Marion 95, South Tama 12
Mount Vernon 43, Williamsburg 33
Solon 60, Independence 12
RIVER VALLEY
Camanche 39, North Cedar 33
2A No. 1 Cascade 67, Bellevue 44
Iowa City Regina 32, Mid-Prairie 29
2A No. 8 West Branch 72, Tipton 24
West Liberty 38, 3A No. 10 Monticello 28
Wilton 49, Durant 43
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian 21
Central City 43, Lisbon 31
1A No. 9 East Buchanan 55, Easton Valley 29
2A No. 13 Maquoketa Valley 53, 1A No. 4 Bellevue Marquette 38
Midland 54, Starmont 39
2A No. 2 North Linn 75, Clinton Prince of Peace 49
1A No. 12 Springville 47, Calamus-Wheatland 26
NORTHEAST IOWA
3A No. 7 Crestwood 57, Decorah 34
New Hampton 54, Charles City 45
3A No. 15 Waukon 46, Caledonia (Minn.) 45
4A No. 13 Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Oelwein 5
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Colfax-Mingo 42, BGM 38
English Valleys 42, Belle Plaine 37
Keota 37, Tri-County 13
1A No. 3 Sigourney 46, Iowa Valley 41
1A No. 1 Montezuma 71, HLV 13
1A No. 5 North Mahaska 58, 1A No. 10 Lynnville-Sully 31
UPPER IOWA
Lansing Kee 47, Clayton Ridge 27
2A No. 9 MFL MarMac 73, Postville 16
North Fayette Valley 57, South Winneshiek 21
Turkey Valley 56, Elkader Central 37
OTHERS
2A No. 5 Aplington-Parkersburg 58, Union Community 20
Collins-Maxwell 57, North Tama 26
Hudson 44, Jesup 42
Louisa-Muscatine 48, Lone Tree 36
2A No. 12 Mediapolis 75, Hillcrest Academy 17
Meskwaki 55, Baxter 49
Pekin 43, Highland 37
Boys
Marion 60, South Tama 16
The Indians dominated with defense in Tama.
Cael Hodges led the Indians (3-0) with 13 points.
Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian 22
Shane Neighbor led the Pirates with 20 points in Alburnett.
Reed Stallman added 12 points for Alburnett (3-0).
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Hempstead 66, Waterloo East 49
Iowa City West 56, Bettendorf 38
Waterloo West 79, Cedar Falls 55
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 68, Maquoketa 41
Clear Creek Amana 85, West Delaware 62
DeWitt Central 70, Benton Community 56
Dyersville Beckman 64, Vinton-Shellsburg 46
Marion 60, South Tama 16
Mount Vernon 54, Williamsburg 42
Solon 62, Independence 50
RIVER VALLEY
Camanche 58, North Cedar 55
Cascade 48, Bellevue 35
Durant 58, Wilton 39
Iowa City Regina 61, Mid-Prairie 48
Northeast 59, Anamosa 52
West Branch 75, Tipton 49
TRI-RIVERS
Alburnett 61, Cedar Valley Christian 22
Central City 62, Lisbon 35
Easton Valley 84, East Buchanan 54
Maquoketa Valley 51, Bellevue Marquette 35
Midland 53, Starmont 51
North Linn 89, Clinton Prince of Peace 31
Springville 76, Calamus-Wheatland 63
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 57, New Hampton 45
Waverly-Shell Rock 66, Oelwein 43
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR
Belle Plaine 61, English Valleys 39
Colfax-Mingo 57, BGM 45
Keota 100, Tri-County 44
Montezuma 78, HLV 42
North Mahaska 59, Lynnville-Sully 51
Sigourney 47, Iowa Valley 36
UPPER IOWA
MFL MarMac 77, Postville 63
South Winneshiek 50, North Fayette Valley 29
OTHERS
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Union Community 54
Hudson 55, Jesup 47
Lone Tree 65, Louisa-Muscatine 26
Mediapolis 56, Hillcrest Academy 52
Meskwaki 71, Baxter 41
Pekin 56, Highland 43