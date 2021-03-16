Iowa all-state boys' basketball 2021: Montezuma's Trey Shearer a 1st-teamer for 3rd straight year

Once, twice, three times an all-stater.

That’s how good the varsity basketball career was of Montezuma’s Trey Shearer. The senior guard has been named to the Class 1A first team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

Make that named again to the 1A first team, as Shearer is a unique three-time first-team all-stater. Headed to Division II Truman State to play for former University of Iowa star guard Jeff Horner, Shearer scored 2,299 points in his career.

He averaged 24.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. Most importantly, his Montezuma team won it all, knocking off North Linn for the 1A state championship.

The Braves finished third last season and fourth in 2019. Senior guard Cole Watts was named to the 1A second team.

“Playing here is special,” Shearer said about the state tournament. “To take those past years and what we’ve learned, even shooting in here, playing in here, the atmosphere, you take that stuff and you run with it. That definitely led the way for us.”

Shearer was joined on the 1A first team by North Linn junior Austin Hilmer, who averaged 17.3 points per game and led the state in assists, averaging 7.7 per game. The Lynx played in a state championship a fourth straight season and could very well find themselves right back in a fifth one next season, considering there was only one senior on the roster, and he did not start.

North Linn sophomore Tate Haughenbury was a second-team pick in 1A.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to get ready for next season as soon as we can,” Hilmer said. “We’re going to make sure that we come back next year and take care of business. That we don’t end on this feeling.”

The Tri-Rivers Conference was as good as it ever was this season, which is reflected by the all-state teams. Springville senior guard Alex Koppes and Easton Valley senior center Kaleb Cornilsen joined Hilmer on the 1A first team.

Edgewood-Colesburg senior guard Parker Rochford was a third-team selection, Bellevue Marquette’s Carson Michels a second-team pick.

Koppes broke Springville’s school record for career points, leading the Orioles in scoring at 19.8 points per game. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.6 steals.

Springville was one of 1A’s best teams all season, losing only to North Linn twice before dropping an overtime game to New London in a district final.

Other area first-team all-staters include Mount Vernon senior guard Keaton Kutcher and Monticello senior forward Justin Recker.

Kutcher is a two-time first-teamer, Mount Vernon’s all-time leading scorer who averaged 21.8 points this season. He is headed to play next season for D-I South Dakota.

Recker led Monticello to a second-straight appearance in the state tournament. He averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Panthers, shooting 56.6 percent from the field.

This year’s Mr. Basketball is Waukee senior Tucker DeVries. He has signed to play for his father, Darian, at Drake.

Waukee won the Class 4A state championship and placed three guys on the 4A first team: DeVries, Iowa Hawkeyes signee Payton Sandfort and sophomore Omaha Billew.

Other all-staters from the area are Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Caleb Schlaak (second team 4A), Iowa City West’s Peter Moe (third team 4A), West Delaware’s Kyle Kelley and Clear Creek Amana’s Christian Withrow (second team 3A), Western Dubuque’s Dylan Johnson and Marion’s Brayson Laube (third team 3A), Jesup’s Carson Lienau and Dyersville Beckman’s Padraig Gallagher (second team 2A), Mid-Prairie’s Carter Harmsen (third team 2A) and Meskwaki’s Taurice Grant (second team 1A), and Iowa Valley’s Brody Ward and South Winneshiek’s Jacob Herold (third team 1A).

The entire all-state teams are below.

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Tucker DeVries, sr., Waukee

Ryan Riggs, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Michael Duax, sr., Dubuque Hempstead

Payton Sandfort, sr., Waukee

Omaha Biliew, soph., Waukee

Landon Wolf, sr., Cedar Falls

Josh Dix, jr., Council Bluffs Lincoln

Tamin Lipsey, jr., Ames

SECOND TEAM

Trey Campbell, jr., Cedar Falls

Steven Kramer, jr., Johnston

Caleb Schlaak, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Jayden Houston, sr., Davenport North

Ty Walker, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Jaron Crews, sr., Ankeny Centennial

DaVares Whitaker, jr., Sioux City East

Trey Lewis, jr., Johnston

THIRD TEAM

Amar Kuljuhovic, sr., Waterloo West

Eli Raridon, jr., West Des Moines Valley

Chase Courbat, sr., Cedar Falls

Armonniey Thomas, jr., Marshalltown

Chase Henderson, soph., Des Moines Hoover

Peter Moe, jr., Iowa City West

Reid Grant, sr., Johnston

Matt Riedl, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Grant Nelson, sr., Pella

Emarion Ellis, sr., Davenport Assumption

Connor Drew, sr., Ballard

Luke Rankin, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes

Justin Recker, sr., Monticello

Keaton Kutcher, sr., Mount Vernon

Andrew Formanek, sr., Clear Lake

Ryan Blum, sr., Glenwood

SECOND TEAM

Kieren Nichols, sr., Knoxville

Karter Petzenhauser, jr., Spencer

Cole Glasgow, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes

Ashton Hermann, jr., Ballard

Karl Miller, sr., Pella

Jake Layman, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Kyle Kelley, sr., West Delaware

Christian Withrow, sr., Clear Creek Amana

THIRD TEAM

Dayton Davis, jr., Fort Madison

Colby Collison, soph., Bondurant-Farrar

Dylan Johnson, sr., Western Dubuque

Max Weaton, soph., Fairfield

Carson Toebe, soph., Clear Lake

Kaleb Booth, jr., Carroll

Brayson Laube, soph., Marion

Adam Mattes, jr., Newton

Class 2A

FIRST TEAM

Jayden Mackie, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg

Cooper DeJean, sr., Ida Grove OABCIG

Karson Sharar, sr., Iowa Falls-Alden

Ty Van Essen, jr., Western Christian

Tanner Te Slaa, jr., Boyden-Hull

Camden Schroeder, sr., East Sac County

Marcus Kelderman, sr., Boyden-Hull

Lucas Lorenzen, jr., Okoboji

SECOND TEAM

Zach Erwin, jr., Camanche

Raydden Grobe, jr., Avoca AHSTW

Carson Lienau, jr., Jesup

Brennan Holder, sr., South Central Calhoun

Kyler Matthias, sr., Denver

Grant Veenstra, sr., Des Moines Christian

Zach Lutmer, soph., Central Lyon

Padraig Gallagher, soph., Dyersville Beckman

THIRD TEAM

Brady Millikin, sr., Pekin

Adam Witty, jr., Des Moines Christian

Creighton Morisch, sr., Spirit Lake

Sid Schaaf, sr., Treynor

Carter Harmsen, sr., Mid-Prairie

Bo Clausen, sr., Ridge View

Caden Kirkman, soph., Wilton

Class 1A

FIRST TEAM

Trey Shearer, sr., Montezuma

Angelo Winkel, sr., Algona Garrigan

Alex Koppes, sr., Springville

Kaleb Cornilsen, sr., Easton Valley

Austin Hilmer, jr., North Linn

Dashawn Linnen, sr., Lake Mills

Kayden Ames, sr., West Fork

Trey Baker, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys

SECOND TEAM

Blaise Porter, soph., New London

Maddox Griffin, jr., Wapello

Carson Michels, sr., Bellevue Marquette

Cole Watts, sr., Montezuma

Keaton Bonderson, soph., Le Mars Gehlen

Manny Hammonds, jr., Grand View Christian

Tate Haughenbury, soph., North Linn

Taurice Grant, sr., Meskwaki

THIRD TEAM

William Kiburis, soph., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Brody Ward, jr., Iowa Valley

Leyton Nelson, sr., Tri-Center

Gunner Meyer, jr., Wapsie Valley

Dallas Kluender, jr., Woodbury Central

Jacob Herold, sr., South Winneshiek

Caleb Bacon, sr., Lake Mills

Parker Rochford, sr., Edgewood-Colesburg

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com