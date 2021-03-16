Iowa all-state boys' basketball 2021: Montezuma's Trey Shearer a 1st-teamer for 3rd straight year

Once, twice, three times an all-stater.
That’s how good the varsity basketball career was of Montezuma’s Trey Shearer. The senior guard has been named to the Class 1A first team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Make that named again to the 1A first team, as Shearer is a unique three-time first-team all-stater. Headed to Division II Truman State to play for former University of Iowa star guard Jeff Horner, Shearer scored 2,299 points in his career.
He averaged 24.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. Most importantly, his Montezuma team won it all, knocking off North Linn for the 1A state championship.
The Braves finished third last season and fourth in 2019. Senior guard Cole Watts was named to the 1A second team.
“Playing here is special,” Shearer said about the state tournament. “To take those past years and what we’ve learned, even shooting in here, playing in here, the atmosphere, you take that stuff and you run with it. That definitely led the way for us.”
Shearer was joined on the 1A first team by North Linn junior Austin Hilmer, who averaged 17.3 points per game and led the state in assists, averaging 7.7 per game. The Lynx played in a state championship a fourth straight season and could very well find themselves right back in a fifth one next season, considering there was only one senior on the roster, and he did not start.
North Linn sophomore Tate Haughenbury was a second-team pick in 1A.
“We’re going to get ready for next season as soon as we can,” Hilmer said. “We’re going to make sure that we come back next year and take care of business. That we don’t end on this feeling.”
The Tri-Rivers Conference was as good as it ever was this season, which is reflected by the all-state teams. Springville senior guard Alex Koppes and Easton Valley senior center Kaleb Cornilsen joined Hilmer on the 1A first team.
Edgewood-Colesburg senior guard Parker Rochford was a third-team selection, Bellevue Marquette’s Carson Michels a second-team pick.
Koppes broke Springville’s school record for career points, leading the Orioles in scoring at 19.8 points per game. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.6 steals.
Springville was one of 1A’s best teams all season, losing only to North Linn twice before dropping an overtime game to New London in a district final.
Other area first-team all-staters include Mount Vernon senior guard Keaton Kutcher and Monticello senior forward Justin Recker.
Kutcher is a two-time first-teamer, Mount Vernon’s all-time leading scorer who averaged 21.8 points this season. He is headed to play next season for D-I South Dakota.
Recker led Monticello to a second-straight appearance in the state tournament. He averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Panthers, shooting 56.6 percent from the field.
This year’s Mr. Basketball is Waukee senior Tucker DeVries. He has signed to play for his father, Darian, at Drake.
Waukee won the Class 4A state championship and placed three guys on the 4A first team: DeVries, Iowa Hawkeyes signee Payton Sandfort and sophomore Omaha Billew.
Other all-staters from the area are Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Caleb Schlaak (second team 4A), Iowa City West’s Peter Moe (third team 4A), West Delaware’s Kyle Kelley and Clear Creek Amana’s Christian Withrow (second team 3A), Western Dubuque’s Dylan Johnson and Marion’s Brayson Laube (third team 3A), Jesup’s Carson Lienau and Dyersville Beckman’s Padraig Gallagher (second team 2A), Mid-Prairie’s Carter Harmsen (third team 2A) and Meskwaki’s Taurice Grant (second team 1A), and Iowa Valley’s Brody Ward and South Winneshiek’s Jacob Herold (third team 1A).
The entire all-state teams are below.
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Tucker DeVries, sr., Waukee
Ryan Riggs, sr., West Des Moines Dowling
Michael Duax, sr., Dubuque Hempstead
Payton Sandfort, sr., Waukee
Omaha Biliew, soph., Waukee
Landon Wolf, sr., Cedar Falls
Josh Dix, jr., Council Bluffs Lincoln
Tamin Lipsey, jr., Ames
SECOND TEAM
Trey Campbell, jr., Cedar Falls
Steven Kramer, jr., Johnston
Caleb Schlaak, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Jayden Houston, sr., Davenport North
Ty Walker, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Jaron Crews, sr., Ankeny Centennial
DaVares Whitaker, jr., Sioux City East
Trey Lewis, jr., Johnston
THIRD TEAM
Amar Kuljuhovic, sr., Waterloo West
Eli Raridon, jr., West Des Moines Valley
Chase Courbat, sr., Cedar Falls
Armonniey Thomas, jr., Marshalltown
Chase Henderson, soph., Des Moines Hoover
Peter Moe, jr., Iowa City West
Reid Grant, sr., Johnston
Matt Riedl, sr., West Des Moines Dowling
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Grant Nelson, sr., Pella
Emarion Ellis, sr., Davenport Assumption
Connor Drew, sr., Ballard
Luke Rankin, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes
Justin Recker, sr., Monticello
Keaton Kutcher, sr., Mount Vernon
Andrew Formanek, sr., Clear Lake
Ryan Blum, sr., Glenwood
SECOND TEAM
Kieren Nichols, sr., Knoxville
Karter Petzenhauser, jr., Spencer
Cole Glasgow, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes
Ashton Hermann, jr., Ballard
Karl Miller, sr., Pella
Jake Layman, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Kyle Kelley, sr., West Delaware
Christian Withrow, sr., Clear Creek Amana
THIRD TEAM
Dayton Davis, jr., Fort Madison
Colby Collison, soph., Bondurant-Farrar
Dylan Johnson, sr., Western Dubuque
Max Weaton, soph., Fairfield
Carson Toebe, soph., Clear Lake
Kaleb Booth, jr., Carroll
Brayson Laube, soph., Marion
Adam Mattes, jr., Newton
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
Jayden Mackie, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg
Cooper DeJean, sr., Ida Grove OABCIG
Karson Sharar, sr., Iowa Falls-Alden
Ty Van Essen, jr., Western Christian
Tanner Te Slaa, jr., Boyden-Hull
Camden Schroeder, sr., East Sac County
Marcus Kelderman, sr., Boyden-Hull
Lucas Lorenzen, jr., Okoboji
SECOND TEAM
Zach Erwin, jr., Camanche
Raydden Grobe, jr., Avoca AHSTW
Carson Lienau, jr., Jesup
Brennan Holder, sr., South Central Calhoun
Kyler Matthias, sr., Denver
Grant Veenstra, sr., Des Moines Christian
Zach Lutmer, soph., Central Lyon
Padraig Gallagher, soph., Dyersville Beckman
THIRD TEAM
Brady Millikin, sr., Pekin
Adam Witty, jr., Des Moines Christian
Creighton Morisch, sr., Spirit Lake
Sid Schaaf, sr., Treynor
Carter Harmsen, sr., Mid-Prairie
Bo Clausen, sr., Ridge View
Caden Kirkman, soph., Wilton
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM
Trey Shearer, sr., Montezuma
Angelo Winkel, sr., Algona Garrigan
Alex Koppes, sr., Springville
Kaleb Cornilsen, sr., Easton Valley
Austin Hilmer, jr., North Linn
Dashawn Linnen, sr., Lake Mills
Kayden Ames, sr., West Fork
Trey Baker, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys
SECOND TEAM
Blaise Porter, soph., New London
Maddox Griffin, jr., Wapello
Carson Michels, sr., Bellevue Marquette
Cole Watts, sr., Montezuma
Keaton Bonderson, soph., Le Mars Gehlen
Manny Hammonds, jr., Grand View Christian
Tate Haughenbury, soph., North Linn
Taurice Grant, sr., Meskwaki
THIRD TEAM
William Kiburis, soph., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Brody Ward, jr., Iowa Valley
Leyton Nelson, sr., Tri-Center
Gunner Meyer, jr., Wapsie Valley
Dallas Kluender, jr., Woodbury Central
Jacob Herold, sr., South Winneshiek
Caleb Bacon, sr., Lake Mills
Parker Rochford, sr., Edgewood-Colesburg
