Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Thursday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Thursday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa girls’ high school state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 5A semifinals

No. 6 Iowa City West (14-3) vs. No. 2 Johnston (17-1)

Time: Noon

Top players: Senior Audrey Koch is a Providence recruit and the top player for Iowa City West, averaging 20.1 points on 59-percent shooting from the floor (and 82 percent from the free-throw line). Senior Matayia Tellis adds 11.3 points per contest. University of Iowa recruit Jada Gyamfi is a junior for Johnston and averages 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Freshman Aili Tanke adds 12.5 points per contest.

Coaches: B.J. Mayer is in his 23rd year, and has compiled a career mark of 367-170. He is 239-87 in 14 years at Iowa City West. Chad Jilek owns a 162-51 record in nine years at Johnston, and is 182-118 in 14 seasons overall.

How they got here: West edged No. 3 Waterloo West, 65-63, in the semifinals behind 21 points from Meena Tate. Gyamfi registered 19 points and 18 rebounds in Johnston’s 71-64 victory over No. 7 Cedar Falls.

BC Moore computer projection: Johnston by 9

Thursday’s other games

Class 5A Semifinals

No. 1 Waukee (11-1) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (16-2), 10 a.m.

Class 3A Semifinals

No. 1 Cherokee (24-0) vs. No. 4 West Lyon (23-1), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (19-1) vs. No. 3 Unity Christian (23-2), 4 p.m.

Class 4A Semifinals

No. 1 Glenwood (20-3) vs. No. 6 North Scott (16-2), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (21-2), 8 p.m.

