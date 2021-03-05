Prep Basketball

Iowa girls' state basketball 2021: A closer look at Saturday's games

Maquoketa Valley faces Dike-New Hartford for the 2A championship at 4 p.m.

Maquoketa Valley's Emerson Whittenbaugh (21) shoots over Nodaway Valley's Corinne Bond (33) during the Wildcats' 47-45 w
Maquoketa Valley’s Emerson Whittenbaugh (21) shoots over Nodaway Valley’s Corinne Bond (33) during the Wildcats’ 47-45 win over Nodaway Valley in a Class 2A semifinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Friday. The Wildcats face Dike-New Hartford for the 2A title at 4 p.m. Saturdaty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — Capsules for Saturday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa girls’ high school state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Maquoketa Valley (25-0) vs. No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (25-0)

* Time: 4 p.m.

* Top players: Most of Maquoketa Valley’s attack goes through its three seniors — Ella Imler leads at 14.4 points and 4.5 assists per game, and Taya Tucker and Emerson Whittenbaugh provide 13 points and seven rebounds apiece. Defense-oriented Dike-New Hartford is led by freshman Payton Petersen (14.1 points per game) and sophomore Ellary Knock (11.0 ppg), and has a key foreign exchange student in Paula Gonzalez.

* Coaches: Scot Moenck is in his 15th year at Maquoketa Valley, where he has compiled a 274-76 record. He is 313-104 in 18 seasons overall. Bruce Dall owns a 191-48 mark in 10 years at DNH, and is 465-139 in 26 years overall, with a state title at Ackley AGWSR in 2009.

* How they got here: Maquoketa Valley defeated Rock Valley in the first round, 51-35, then got two free throws from Imler with 6 seconds left to outlast No. 4 Nodaway Valley, 47-45 in the semifinals. Dike-New Hartford dropped No. 10 Treynor in the first round, 44-36, then used a 50-22 rebounding advantage to beat No. 3 West Branch in the semifinals, 57-47.

* BC Moore computer projection: DNH by 13.

SATURDAY’S OTHER GAMES

Class 3A Championship

* No. 3 Unity Christian (24-2) vs. No. 4 West Lyon (24-1), 11 a.m.

Class 4A Championship

* No. 1 Glenwood (21-3) vs. No. 2 Ballard (23-1), 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Championship

* No. 1 Algona Garrigan (25-1) vs. No. 2 Newell-Fonda (25-1), 6:30 p.m.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Montezuma vs. Newell-Fonda, Iowa Class 1A girls' state basketball semifinals

Dike-New Hartford owns the glass, sidelines West Branch at girls' state basketball

Photos: West Branch vs. Dike-New Hartford, Iowa Class 2A girls' state basketball semifinals

Maquoketa Valley reaches the 2A girls' state basketball championship game

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowans under 65 with certain medical conditions can get COVID vaccine starting Monday

Marion Independent restarts mascot search after learning 'Mavericks' racist history

Iowa City's Truth and Reconciliation Commission changes leadership after 'rocky start'

University of Iowa fraternities investigated for hazing, hosting a llama gathering

Most Marion residents say community is welcoming but there is 'work to do' for some, survey shows

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.