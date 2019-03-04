Iowa boys' state basketball 2019: Tuesday's games

DES MOINES — Capsules for Tuesday’s games involving area teams at the Iowa high school boys’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 1 North Linn (23-0) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6)

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Outlook: This is the third state tournament trip in a row for North Linn, which finished third in Class 1A in 2017 and second in 1A last season. Des Moines Christian is at state for the seventh time since 1997, the first time since 2016 ... North Linn leads the state in scoring at 90.3 points per game. Five Lynx average double figures in scoring, led by senior point guard Jake Hilmer (25.8 ppg). He holds the state career records for assists and steals. David Seber averages 14.3 points, Trevor Boge 12.0, Austin Miller 11.7 and freshman Austin Hilmer 10.9 off the bench ... Des Moines Christian has just two seniors on its roster. Its leading scorer is junior forward Curran Ingram (15.2 ppg). He is the lone double-digit scorer. Des Moines Christian has lost twice to fellow 2A tourney qualifier Van Meter and once each to 2A schools Carroll Kuemper and Pella Christian, as well as Earlham and two-time defending 1A champ Grand View Christian.

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 3 Clear Lake (23-0) vs. West Delaware (17-6)

Time: 1 p.m.

Outlook: West Delaware is at the state tournament for the fifth time, the second time in three years. The Hawks finished in fourth place in 3A in the 2017 tourney. Clear Lake is at state for the fourth time, the first since 1979 ... Clear Lake played a 2A-heavy schedule, though it did beat 4A Mason City, 63-58. The Lions’ top scorer is senior Drew Einke (13.1 ppg), though four players average between 7.6 and 13.1 points. Junior Jaylen DeVries is the son of former Iowa Hawkeye and NFL defensive lineman Jared DeVries ... West Delaware has been led offensively all season by senior center Derek Krogmann and sophomore guard Kyle Kelley. Krogmann, a preferred walk-on at Northern Iowa, averages 21.8 points and 14 rebounds. Kelley averages 13.7 points per game. WD has gotten a big boost in the postseason from guards Gavin Soppe and Logan Woellert. They combined for 32 points in their team’s substate win over Davenport Assumption. West Delaware’s losses include two to second-ranked Maquoketa and one to fellow 3A tourney qualifier Marion.

No. 6 Oskaloosa (16-5) vs. Marion (16-5)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Outlook: This is the second appearance in a row at state for both teams. Oskaloosa was 3A runner-up to Glenwood last season, while Marion lost in the quarterfinals to Cedar Rapids Xavier ... Osky is the tournament’s biggest team, led by 6-10 senior Cole Henry, a UNI signee who averages 19.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Seven-foot junior Xavier Foster is considered one of the top college recruits in the country, averaging 14.6 points and 12.0 rebounds. He also has 136 blocked shots, an average of 6.5 a game ... Marion has a much more balanced offensive approach, playing nine guys regularly. Junior guard Will Henricksen leads the way with a 17.2 scoring average, with senior do-everything forward Trevor Paulsen next at 10.6. Paulsen also leads the Indians in rebounding and assists ... Marion has won 10 of its last 11 games. It has two one-point losses (to Dyersville Beckman and DeWitt Central) and a three-point loss (to DeWitt Central). All of Osky’s losses came in a seven-game span in the middle of the season.

Tuesday's other games

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 7 Norwalk (20-4) vs. Ballard (15-9), 11:15 a.m.

No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. Winterset (16-6), 2:45 p.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 7 Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. No. 3 Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4), 8:15 p.m.

