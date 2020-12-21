Cedar Rapids Washington's Hannah Stuelke can pass, too

CEDAR RAPIDS — Hannah Stuelke has a vast toolbox. She can score. She can rebound. She can defend and run the floor.

And she can pass.

“It’s probably her most underrated skill,” Cedar Rapids Washington girls’ basketball coach Chris James said. “We have more playmakers around her this year that can score, so you see it more often now.

“The most important thing is, she’s a willing passer.”

Stuelke dished out six assists to accompany 17 points and 10 rebounds Monday night, and the Class 5A 12th-ranked Warriors were able to grind out a 64-47 non-conference home conquest of Marion.

“I try to get the other girls the ball,” said Stuelke, a 6-foot-2 junior and a University of Iowa commit. “They’re good shooters, and they all can contribute.”

The Warriors (4-0) entered the game as the state’s highest-scoring team, in any class. This was their lowest-scoring night thus far this season, but they were able to steadily pull away in the second half.

“I looked at the scoreboard at halftime, and we were up 30-25,” James said. “It didn’t feel like it. It felt like they were outplaying us.

“We didn’t have that (offensive) avalanche tonight. We’ve got to find other ways to win, and tonight was one of those nights.”

Sydney Mitvalsky led the Warriors with 22 points, and also posted six rebounds and four steals. Backup post Deja Redmond was extremely productive in her time on the floor, accumulating nine points and eight rebounds.

“I love playing with Deja,” Stuelke said. “She’s a great counterpart to me. She’s a really good rebounder.”

Marion (2-4) scored the game’s first six points, and led 17-12 after a quarter behind Sadie Struchen’s three 3-pointers.

Stuelke’s three-point play gave the Warriors their first lead, 22-20, then her steal and basket ignited a 6-0 run for a 28-22 advantage, and Washington led the rest of the way.

Struchen and Ella Van Weelden scored 14 points apiece to pace Marion.

Both teams close out their pre-Christmas portion of their schedules Tuesday. Washington is at Cedar Rapids Xavier; Marion hosts Maquoketa.

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 64, MARION 47

At C.R. Washington

MARION (47): Regan Rice 0-3 2-2 2, Sadie Struchen 5-12 0-0 14, Madison Prier 1-3 2-2 4, Ella Van Weelden 5-14 2-2 14, Ella Boeckenstedt 4-8 0-0 9, Ava Attwood 0-1 1-2 1, Mila Van Weelden 0-2 0-0 0, Grace Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Heinricy 1-2 0-0 3, Stacey Sloan 0-0 0-0 0, Molly Dunne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 7-8 47.

C.R. WASHINGTON (64): Sydney Mitvalsky 7-16 4-4 22, Aeri Thomas 1-6 2-2 5, Jaliea Havel 2-5 0-1 4, Lucci O’Donnell 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah Stuelke 7-11 3-5 17, Keara Powers 3-9 0-0 7, Jocelyn Doyle 0-3 0-0 0, Deja Redmond 3-4 3-4 9. Totals 23-57 12-16 64.

Halftime: Washington 30, Marion 25. 3-point goals: Marion 8-23 (Rice 0-3, Struchen 4-11, E. Van Weelden 2-5, Boeckenstedt 1-2, Heinricy 1-2), Washington 6-20 (Mitvalsky 4-6, Thomas 1-4, Havel 0-1, O’Donnell 0-2, Stuelke 0-2, Powers 1-4, Doyle 0-1). Team fouls: Marion 15, Washington 10. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: Marion bench. Rebounds: Marion 24 (E. Van Weelden 7), Washington 40 (Stuelke 10). Assists: Marion 8 (Attwood 3), Washington 12 (Stuelke 6). Steals: Marion 7 (three with 2), Washington 14 (Mitvalsky 4). Turnovers: Marion 19, Washington 15.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com