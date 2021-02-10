Super 10: Cedar Rapids Kennedy makes area girls' basketball rankings season debut

1. Maquoketa Valley 20-0 (14-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 53.5

Defensive average: 27.6

Streak: Won 20

Previous: No. 2

Last week: Beat Springville, 52-33, Tuesday

Next week: Postville or Starmont in Class 2A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday

2. West Branch 16-1 (16-1 River Valley)

Offensive average: 59.9

Defensive average: 35.9

Streak: Won 13

Previous: No. 3

Last week: Beat Durant, 60-17, Friday; beat Tipton, 44-36, Monday; beat Iowa City Regina, 63-45, Tuesday

Coming up: Wapello or Danville in Class 2A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday

3. Cedar Rapids Washington 12-2 (8-2 MVC)

Offensive average: 65.0

Defensive average: 53.3

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 1

Last week: Lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 62-47, Friday

Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday

4. Iowa City West 9-3 (6-1 MVC)

Offensive average: 61.8

Defensive average: 49.4

Streak: Won 7

Previous: No. 4

Last week: Beat Fort Madison, 66-34, Saturday; beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-45, Tuesday

Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday; at Iowa City Liberty, Saturday

5. Montezuma 19-1 (15-0 South Iowa Cedar)

Offensive average: 66.4

Defensive average: 29.8

Streak: Won 19

Previous: No. 6

Last week: Beat Grundy Center, 64-49, Tuesday

Coming up: Keota or Iowa Valley in Class 1A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday

6. North Linn 17-2 (12-2 Tri-Rivers West) ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive average: 63.4

Defensive average: 37.9

Streak: Won 5

Previous: No. 7

Last week: Beat Central City, 63-52, Saturday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 65-28, Monday; beat Alburnett, 67-44, Tuesday

Coming up: East Marshall or Hudson in Class 2A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday

7. Iowa City High 7-4 (5-2 MVC)

Offensive average: 60.5

Defensive average: 49.6

Streak: Lost 2

Previous: No. 5

Last week: Did not play

Coming up: At Linn-Mar, Friday; Waukee, Saturday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Monday

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 11-7 (9-3 MVC)

Offensive average: 53.7

Defensive average: 50.9

Streak: Won 2

Previous: NR

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 62-47, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 40-34, Tuesday

Coming up: Dubuque Hempstead, Thursday; Iowa City West, Friday; at Marion, Saturday

9. Vinton-Shellsburg 17-4 (14-4 Wamac)

Offensive average: 55.0

Defensive average: 38.0

Streak: Won 2

Previous: No. 10

Last week: Lost to Benton Community, 49-43, Saturday; beat Clear Creek Amana, 60-36, Monday; beat Williamsburg, 61-51, Tuesday

Coming up: Mount Vernon in Class 3A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday

10. Clear Creek Amana 15-4 (13-3 Wamac)