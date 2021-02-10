Super 10: Cedar Rapids Kennedy makes area girls' basketball rankings season debut

This week’s area Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10, including games played Tuesday, Feb. 9:
|1.
|
Maquoketa Valley
20-0 (14-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 53.5
Defensive average: 27.6
Streak: Won 20
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat Springville, 52-33, Tuesday
Next week: Postville or Starmont in Class 2A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday
|2.
|
West Branch
16-1 (16-1 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 59.9
Defensive average: 35.9
Streak: Won 13
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Durant, 60-17, Friday; beat Tipton, 44-36, Monday; beat Iowa City Regina, 63-45, Tuesday
Coming up: Wapello or Danville in Class 2A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday
|3.
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
12-2 (8-2 MVC)
|Offensive average: 65.0
Defensive average: 53.3
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 62-47, Friday
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday
|4.
|
Iowa City West
9-3 (6-1 MVC)
|Offensive average: 61.8
Defensive average: 49.4
Streak: Won 7
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Fort Madison, 66-34, Saturday; beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-45, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday; at Iowa City Liberty, Saturday
|5.
|
Montezuma
19-1 (15-0 South Iowa Cedar)
|Offensive average: 66.4
Defensive average: 29.8
Streak: Won 19
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Grundy Center, 64-49, Tuesday
Coming up: Keota or Iowa Valley in Class 1A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday
|6.
|
North Linn
17-2 (12-2 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 63.4
Defensive average: 37.9
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat Central City, 63-52, Saturday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 65-28, Monday; beat Alburnett, 67-44, Tuesday
Coming up: East Marshall or Hudson in Class 2A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday
|7.
|
Iowa City High
7-4 (5-2 MVC)
|Offensive average: 60.5
Defensive average: 49.6
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Did not play
Coming up: At Linn-Mar, Friday; Waukee, Saturday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Monday
|8.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
11-7 (9-3 MVC)
|Offensive average: 53.7
Defensive average: 50.9
Streak: Won 2
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 62-47, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 40-34, Tuesday
Coming up: Dubuque Hempstead, Thursday; Iowa City West, Friday; at Marion, Saturday
|9.
|
Vinton-Shellsburg
17-4 (14-4 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 55.0
Defensive average: 38.0
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 10
Last week: Lost to Benton Community, 49-43, Saturday; beat Clear Creek Amana, 60-36, Monday; beat Williamsburg, 61-51, Tuesday
Coming up: Mount Vernon in Class 3A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday
|10.
|
Clear Creek Amana
15-4 (13-3 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 54.3
Defensive average: 42.6
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat Washington (Iowa), 44-28, Saturday; lost to Vinton-Shellsburg, 60-36, Monday; beat Benton Community, 51-47, Tuesday
Coming up: Center Point-Urbana, Thursday; West Delaware, Friday
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Xavier (9)
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington (12-2), 2. Iowa City West (9-3), 3. Iowa City High (7-4), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-7), 5. Linn-Mar (9-7)
Class 4A — 1. Clear Creek Amana (15-4), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-6), 3. Marion (12-7), 4. Benton Community (14-7), 5. Decorah (11-7)
Class 3A — 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (17-4), 2. Solon (15-5), 3. Waukon (16-4), 4. North Fayette Valley (19-1), 5. Monticello (15-5)
Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (20-0), 2. West Branch (16-1), 3. North Linn (16-2), 4. Cascade (15-5), 5. Dyersville Beckman (10-10)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (19-1), 2. Springville (18-4), 3. Turkey Valley (16-5), 4. Central City (11-9), 5. Sigourney (16-5)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Falls 10-2 14-3
Cedar Rapids Washington 8-2 12-2
Iowa City High 5-2 7-4
Linn-Mar 7-6 9-7
Dubuque Wahlert 7-7 10-8
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-6 7-8
Iowa City Liberty 2-8 3-10
Western Dubuque 2-9 4-16
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 11-1 16-1
Iowa City West 6-1 9-3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9-3 11-7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-5 9-6
Dubuque Senior 5-5 11-5
Dubuque Hempstead 3-10 3-14
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-10 1-13
Waterloo East 0-10 2-13
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. Conf. All
y-Solon 8-2 14-3 15-5
y-Marion 8-2 11-5 12-7
Dyersville Beckman 7-3 9-7 10-10
Maquoketa 5-5 7-8 9-11
West Delaware 2-8 3-12 4-15
Mount Vernon 0-10 1-14 1-19
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. Conf. All
y-Vinton-Shellsburg 9-3 14-4 17-4
y-Benton Community 9-3 12-5 14-7
Clear Creek Amana 8-3 13-3 15-4
Center Point-Urbana 8-3 11-5 14-5
Williamsburg 4-7 7-9 9-11
Independence 1-9 1-15 2-17
South Tama 0-11 0-13 0-15
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
x-Bellevue 16-1 17-1
Cascade 14-4 15-5
Monticello 13-4 15-5
Northeast 6-10 6-11
Anamosa 3-9 3-11
Camanche 2-15 3-16
North Cedar 0-17 0-19
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
x-West Branch 16-1 16-1
West Liberty 12-4 13-5
Iowa City Regina 10-5 10-6
Mid-Prairie 9-9 10-10
Wilton 9-10 11-10
Tipton 4-12 6-13
Durant 3-16 3-17
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
x-Clinton Prince of Peace 11-0 14-4
Lisbon 6-4 9-9
Bellevue Marquette 5-4 7-8
Calamus-Wheatland 6-5 11-8
Easton Valley 5-6 9-10
Midland 3-8 4-14
Cedar Valley Christian 0-9 0-17
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
x-Maquoketa Valley 14-0 20-0
North Linn 12-2 17-2
Springville 10-4 18-4
Central City 7-7 11-9
Alburnett 6-7 12-8
East Buchanan 4-9 11-9
Edgewood-Colesburg 2-12 2-18
Starmont 0-14 3-18
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
x-Waverly-Shell Rock 12-0 19-2
Waukon 10-2 16-4
Decorah 8-4 11-7
New Hampton 4-8 5-15
Crestwood 4-8 5-16
Charles City 2-10 3-17
Oelwein 2-10 3-19
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Sigourney 12-3 16-5
Iowa Valley 10-5 12-8
Belle Plaine 10-6 14-7
English Valleys 6-9 9-10
Keota 2-13 2-14
Tri-County 1-15 2-19
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Montezuma 15-0 19-1
Lynnville-Sully 12-3 16-3
North Mahaska 11-3 13-3
HLV 7-9 9-10
Colfax-Mingo 5-11 5-15
BGM 1-15 1-20
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
x-North Fayette Valley 15-0 19-1
Turkey Valley 13-3 16-5
MFL MarMac 12-4 14-6
Lansing Kee 9-7 10-10
Elkader Central 8-8 10-11
Clayton Ridge 6-9 9-10
West Central 4-9 8-11
South Winneshiek 2-14 2-17
Postville 0-15 1-18
OTHERS All
Jesup 13-8
North Tama 8-12
Meskwaki 7-11
Lone Tree 4-11
Union Community 4-16
Highland 2-11
Washington (Iowa) 2-17
x — clinched league title
y — clinched share of league title
