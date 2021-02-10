Prep Basketball

Super 10: Cedar Rapids Kennedy makes area girls' basketball rankings season debut

Maquoketa Valley is new No. 1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy players come off the court in a timeout during their win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday. Th
Cedar Rapids Kennedy players come off the court in a timeout during their win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday. The Cougars (11-7) have won eight of their last nine games, and join the area Super Ten for the first time this season, at No. 8. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

This week’s area Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10, including games played Tuesday, Feb. 9:

1.

Maquoketa Valley

20-0 (14-0 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 53.5
Defensive average: 27.6
Streak: Won 20
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Beat Springville, 52-33, Tuesday
Next week: Postville or Starmont in Class 2A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday
 
2.

West Branch

16-1 (16-1 River Valley)
Offensive average: 59.9
Defensive average: 35.9
Streak: Won 13
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Durant, 60-17, Friday; beat Tipton, 44-36, Monday; beat Iowa City Regina, 63-45, Tuesday
Coming up: Wapello or Danville in Class 2A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday
 
3.

Cedar Rapids Washington

12-2 (8-2 MVC)
Offensive average: 65.0
Defensive average: 53.3
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 62-47, Friday
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday
 
4.

Iowa City West

9-3 (6-1 MVC)
Offensive average: 61.8
Defensive average: 49.4
Streak: Won 7
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Fort Madison, 66-34, Saturday; beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 69-45, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday; at Iowa City Liberty, Saturday
 
5.

Montezuma

19-1 (15-0 South Iowa Cedar)
Offensive average: 66.4
Defensive average: 29.8
Streak: Won 19
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Grundy Center, 64-49, Tuesday
Coming up: Keota or Iowa Valley in Class 1A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday
 
6.

North Linn

17-2 (12-2 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 63.4
Defensive average: 37.9
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat Central City, 63-52, Saturday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 65-28, Monday; beat Alburnett, 67-44, Tuesday
Coming up: East Marshall or Hudson in Class 2A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday
 
7.

Iowa City High

7-4 (5-2 MVC)
Offensive average: 60.5
Defensive average: 49.6
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Did not play
Coming up: At Linn-Mar, Friday; Waukee, Saturday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Monday
 
8.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

11-7 (9-3 MVC)
Offensive average: 53.7
Defensive average: 50.9
Streak: Won 2
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 62-47, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 40-34, Tuesday
Coming up: Dubuque Hempstead, Thursday; Iowa City West, Friday; at Marion, Saturday
 
9.

Vinton-Shellsburg

17-4 (14-4 Wamac)
Offensive average: 55.0
Defensive average: 38.0
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 10
Last week: Lost to Benton Community, 49-43, Saturday; beat Clear Creek Amana, 60-36, Monday; beat Williamsburg, 61-51, Tuesday
Coming up: Mount Vernon in Class 3A regional quarterfinals, Tuesday
 
10.

Clear Creek Amana

15-4 (13-3 Wamac)
Offensive average: 54.3
Defensive average: 42.6
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat Washington (Iowa), 44-28, Saturday; lost to Vinton-Shellsburg, 60-36, Monday; beat Benton Community, 51-47, Tuesday
Coming up: Center Point-Urbana, Thursday; West Delaware, Friday
 

 

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Xavier (9)

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington (12-2), 2. Iowa City West (9-3), 3. Iowa City High (7-4), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-7), 5. Linn-Mar (9-7)

Class 4A — 1. Clear Creek Amana (15-4), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-6), 3. Marion (12-7), 4. Benton Community (14-7), 5. Decorah (11-7)

Class 3A — 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (17-4), 2. Solon (15-5), 3. Waukon (16-4), 4. North Fayette Valley (19-1), 5. Monticello (15-5)

Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (20-0), 2. West Branch (16-1), 3. North Linn (16-2), 4. Cascade (15-5), 5. Dyersville Beckman (10-10)

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (19-1), 2. Springville (18-4), 3. Turkey Valley (16-5), 4. Central City (11-9), 5. Sigourney (16-5)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Falls 10-2 14-3

Cedar Rapids Washington 8-2 12-2

Iowa City High 5-2 7-4

Linn-Mar 7-6 9-7

Dubuque Wahlert 7-7 10-8

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-6 7-8

Iowa City Liberty 2-8 3-10

Western Dubuque 2-9 4-16

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 11-1 16-1

Iowa City West 6-1 9-3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9-3 11-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-5 9-6

Dubuque Senior 5-5 11-5

Dubuque Hempstead 3-10 3-14

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-10 1-13

Waterloo East 0-10 2-13

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. Conf. All

y-Solon 8-2 14-3 15-5

y-Marion 8-2 11-5 12-7

Dyersville Beckman 7-3 9-7 10-10

Maquoketa 5-5 7-8 9-11

West Delaware 2-8 3-12 4-15

Mount Vernon 0-10 1-14 1-19

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. Conf. All

y-Vinton-Shellsburg 9-3 14-4 17-4

y-Benton Community 9-3 12-5 14-7

Clear Creek Amana 8-3 13-3 15-4

Center Point-Urbana 8-3 11-5 14-5

Williamsburg 4-7 7-9 9-11

Independence 1-9 1-15 2-17

South Tama 0-11 0-13 0-15

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

x-Bellevue 16-1 17-1

Cascade 14-4 15-5

Monticello 13-4 15-5

Northeast 6-10 6-11

Anamosa 3-9 3-11

Camanche 2-15 3-16

North Cedar 0-17 0-19

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

x-West Branch 16-1 16-1

West Liberty 12-4 13-5

Iowa City Regina 10-5 10-6

Mid-Prairie 9-9 10-10

Wilton 9-10 11-10

Tipton 4-12 6-13

Durant 3-16 3-17

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

x-Clinton Prince of Peace 11-0 14-4

Lisbon 6-4 9-9

Bellevue Marquette 5-4 7-8

Calamus-Wheatland 6-5 11-8

Easton Valley 5-6 9-10

Midland 3-8 4-14

Cedar Valley Christian 0-9 0-17

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

x-Maquoketa Valley 14-0 20-0

North Linn 12-2 17-2

Springville 10-4 18-4

Central City 7-7 11-9

Alburnett 6-7 12-8

East Buchanan 4-9 11-9

Edgewood-Colesburg 2-12 2-18

Starmont 0-14 3-18

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

x-Waverly-Shell Rock 12-0 19-2

Waukon 10-2 16-4

Decorah 8-4 11-7

New Hampton 4-8 5-15

Crestwood 4-8 5-16

Charles City 2-10 3-17

Oelwein 2-10 3-19

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Sigourney 12-3 16-5

Iowa Valley 10-5 12-8

Belle Plaine 10-6 14-7

English Valleys 6-9 9-10

Keota 2-13 2-14

Tri-County 1-15 2-19

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Montezuma 15-0 19-1

Lynnville-Sully 12-3 16-3

North Mahaska 11-3 13-3

HLV 7-9 9-10

Colfax-Mingo 5-11 5-15

BGM 1-15 1-20

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

x-North Fayette Valley 15-0 19-1

Turkey Valley 13-3 16-5

MFL MarMac 12-4 14-6

Lansing Kee 9-7 10-10

Elkader Central 8-8 10-11

Clayton Ridge 6-9 9-10

West Central 4-9 8-11

South Winneshiek 2-14 2-17

Postville 0-15 1-18

 

OTHERS All

Jesup 13-8

North Tama 8-12

Meskwaki 7-11

Lone Tree 4-11

Union Community 4-16

Highland 2-11

Washington (Iowa) 2-17

 

x — clinched league title

y — clinched share of league title

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

