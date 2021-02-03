Super 10: Cedar Rapids Washington remains on top of Gazette area girls' basketball rankings

This week’s Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10 rankings, including games played Tuesday, Feb. 2.
|1.
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
12-1 (8-1 MVC)
|Offensive average: 66.4
Defensive average: 52.6
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 68-46, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 63-52, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday
|2.
|
Maquoketa Valley
19-0 (13-0 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 52.6
Defensive average: 28.8
Streak: Won 19
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Alburnett, 35-18, Friday; beat Central City, 57-40, Monday; beat Starmont, 69-6, Tuesday
Next week: Springville, Friday
|3.
|
West Branch
13-1 (13-1 River Valley)
|Offensive average: 60.9
Defensive average: 36.6
Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Iowa City Regina, 52-36, Thursday; beat Wilton, 72-35, Friday; beat North Cedar, 73-23, Saturday; beat West Liberty, 46-39, Tuesday
Coming up: At Mid-Prairie, Friday; at Tipton, Monday; Iowa City Regina, Tuesday
|4.
|
Iowa City West
7-3 (5-1 MVC)
|Offensive average: 60.7
Defensive average: 51.4
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Did not play
Coming up: Fort Madison, Saturday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday
|5.
|
Iowa City High
7-4 (5-2 MVC)
|Offensive average: 60.5
Defensive average: 49.6
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Did not play
Coming up: Not scheduled
|6.
|
Montezuma
18-1 (15-0 South Iowa Cedar)
|Offensive average: 66.5
Defensive average: 28.7
Streak: Won 18
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat BGM, 86-27, Friday; beat Lynnville-Sully, 61-39, Tuesday
Coming up: At Grundy Center, Tuesday
|7.
|
North Linn
14-2 (9-2 Tri-Rivers West)
|Offensive average: 63.1
Defensive average: 37.3
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat East Buchanan, 71-44, Friday; beat Springville, 64-62, Tuesday
Coming up: At Alburnett, Thursday; at Central City, Friday; at Edgewood-Colesburg, Monday
|8.
|
Clear Creek Amana
13-3 (12-2 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 56.3
Defensive average: 42.1
Streak: Won 4
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat South Tama, 74-17, Friday; beat Marion, 51-41, Tuesday
Coming up: Center Point-Urbana, Friday; at Washington (Iowa), Saturday; Vinton-Shellsburg, Monday; Benton Community, Tuesday
|9.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
9-5 (6-4 MVC)
|Offensive average: 50.4
Defensive average: 48.4
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 54-50 (2OT), Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Tuesday
|10.
|
Vinton-Shellsburg
15-3 (12-3 Wamac)
|Offensive average: 55.1
Defensive average: 36.8
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Oelwein, 73-18, Thursday; beat Independence, 64-13, Friday; lost to Center Point-Urbana, 56-35, Tuesday
Coming up: Benton Community, Friday; at Clear Creek Amana, Monday; at Williamsburg, Tuesday
Dropped out: Marion (10)
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington (12-1), 2. Iowa City West (7-3), 3. Iowa City High (7-4), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-7), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-7)
Class 4A — 1. Clear Creek Amana (13-3), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-5), 3. Benton Community (13-5), 4. Marion (9-7), 5. Decorah (10-6)
Class 3A — 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (15-3), 2. Center Point-Urbana (13-4), 3. Solon (13-5), 4. Waukon (14-3), 5. North Fayette Valley (18-1)
Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (19-0), 2. West Branch (13-1), 3. North Linn (14-2), 4. Cascade (15-4), 5. Dyersville Beckman (7-10)
Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (18-1), 2. Springville (16-3), 3. Sigourney (16-3), 4. Turkey Valley (13-5), 5. Central City (11-8)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Washington 8-1 12-1
Cedar Falls 9-2 13-3
Iowa City High 5-2 7-4
Dubuque Wahlert 6-4 9-5
Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-6 6-7
Linn-Mar 4-6 5-7
Western Dubuque 2-7 4-13
Iowa City Liberty 2-7 2-9
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 9-1 13-1
Iowa City West 5-1 7-3
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-3 9-7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-4 9-5
Dubuque Senior 3-5 9-5
Dubuque Hempstead 2-8 2-12
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-8 1-10
Waterloo East 0-8 2-11
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Solon 12-3 13-5
Marion 9-4 9-7
Maquoketa 7-7 9-10
Dyersville Beckman 6-8 7-10
West Delaware 3-10 4-12
Mount Vernon 1-11 1-16
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Clear Creek Amana 12-2 13-3
Vinton-Shellsburg 12-3 15-3
Benton Community 11-4 13-5
Center Point-Urbana 10-4 13-4
Williamsburg 7-8 8-9
Independence 1-14 2-15
South Tama 0-13 0-15
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All
Bellevue 15-1 16-1
Cascade 14-3 15-4
Monticello 12-4 13-5
Northeast 6-9 6-10
Anamosa 3-9 3-11
Camanche 2-13 3-14
North Cedar 0-16 0-18
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All
West Branch 13-1 13-1
West Liberty 10-4 10-5
Iowa City Regina 8-4 8-5
Wilton 8-8 10-8
Mid-Prairie 8-8 9-9
Tipton 3-10 5-11
Durant 3-15 3-16
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
x-Clinton Prince of Peace 10-0 13-4
Lisbon 6-3 8-8
Bellevue Marquette 5-3 7-7
Calamus-Wheatland 5-5 10-8
Easton Valley 5-6 9-10
Midland 2-7 3-13
Cedar Valley Christian 0-9 0-17
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
x-Maquoketa Valley 13-0 19-0
North Linn 9-2 14-2
Springville 8-3 16-3
Central City 7-6 11-8
Alburnett 5-6 11-7
East Buchanan 4-8 10-8
Edgewood-Colesburg 1-10 1-16
Starmont 0-12 3-16
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
y-Waverly-Shell Rock 10-0 16-2
Waukon 9-2 14-3
Decorah 7-3 10-6
Crestwood 4-6 5-14
New Hampton 3-8 4-13
Oelwein 2-8 3-17
Charles City 1-9 2-16
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Sigourney 12-2 16-3
Iowa Valley 10-5 12-6
Belle Plaine 9-6 13-7
English Valleys 6-8 9-9
Keota 2-12 2-13
Tri-County 0-14 1-18
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Montezuma 15-0 18-1
Lynnville-Sully 11-3 15-3
North Mahaska 11-3 12-3
HLV 6-9 8-9
Colfax-Mingo 4-11 4-14
BGM 1-14 1-19
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
y-North Fayette Valley 14-0 18-1
MFL MarMac 12-2 14-4
Turkey Valley 10-3 13-5
Lansing Kee 8-7 9-9
Elkader Central 8-7 10-10
Clayton Ridge 4-8 7-9
West Central 4-9 8-11
South Winneshiek 2-13 2-16
Postville 0-13 1-16
OTHERS All
Jesup 13-6
North Tama 7-10
Meskwaki 6-10
Lone Tree 3-10
Union Community 3-15
Washington (Iowa) 2-14
Highland 1-11
x — clinched league title
y — clinched share of league title
