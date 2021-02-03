Prep Basketball

Super 10: Cedar Rapids Washington remains on top of Gazette area girls' basketball rankings

Iowa City teams' pause allows Maquoketa Valley, West Branch to climb again

Cedar Rapids Washington's Jaliea Havel (15) defends against Cedar Rapids Prairie's Catie Reittinger in the Warriors' 63-
Cedar Rapids Washington’s Jaliea Havel (15) defends against Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Catie Reittinger in the Warriors’ 63-52 win Tuesday at Prairie. The Warriors remain No. 1 in this week’s area girls’ basketball Super Ten. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

This week’s Gazette area girls' basketball Super 10 rankings, including games played Tuesday, Feb. 2.

1.

Cedar Rapids Washington

12-1 (8-1 MVC)
Offensive average: 66.4
Defensive average: 52.6
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 1
Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 68-46, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 63-52, Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday
 
2.

Maquoketa Valley

19-0 (13-0 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 52.6
Defensive average: 28.8
Streak: Won 19
Previous: No. 3
Last week: Beat Alburnett, 35-18, Friday; beat Central City, 57-40, Monday; beat Starmont, 69-6, Tuesday
Next week: Springville, Friday
 
3.

West Branch

13-1 (13-1 River Valley)
Offensive average: 60.9
Defensive average: 36.6
Streak: Won 10
Previous: No. 4
Last week: Beat Iowa City Regina, 52-36, Thursday; beat Wilton, 72-35, Friday; beat North Cedar, 73-23, Saturday; beat West Liberty, 46-39, Tuesday
Coming up: At Mid-Prairie, Friday; at Tipton, Monday; Iowa City Regina, Tuesday
 
4.

Iowa City West

7-3 (5-1 MVC)
Offensive average: 60.7
Defensive average: 51.4
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 2
Last week: Did not play
Coming up: Fort Madison, Saturday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday
 
5.

Iowa City High

7-4 (5-2 MVC)
Offensive average: 60.5
Defensive average: 49.6
Streak: Lost 2
Previous: No. 5
Last week: Did not play
Coming up: Not scheduled
 
6.

Montezuma

18-1 (15-0 South Iowa Cedar)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Offensive average: 66.5
Defensive average: 28.7
Streak: Won 18
Previous: No. 7
Last week: Beat BGM, 86-27, Friday; beat Lynnville-Sully, 61-39, Tuesday
Coming up: At Grundy Center, Tuesday
 
7.

North Linn

14-2 (9-2 Tri-Rivers West)
Offensive average: 63.1
Defensive average: 37.3
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 8
Last week: Beat East Buchanan, 71-44, Friday; beat Springville, 64-62, Tuesday
Coming up: At Alburnett, Thursday; at Central City, Friday; at Edgewood-Colesburg, Monday
 
8.

Clear Creek Amana

13-3 (12-2 Wamac)
Offensive average: 56.3
Defensive average: 42.1
Streak: Won 4
Previous: NR
Last week: Beat South Tama, 74-17, Friday; beat Marion, 51-41, Tuesday
Coming up: Center Point-Urbana, Friday; at Washington (Iowa), Saturday; Vinton-Shellsburg, Monday; Benton Community, Tuesday
 
9.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

9-5 (6-4 MVC)
Offensive average: 50.4
Defensive average: 48.4
Streak: Won 3
Previous: No. 9
Last week: Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 54-50 (2OT), Tuesday
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Tuesday
 
10.

Vinton-Shellsburg

15-3 (12-3 Wamac)
Offensive average: 55.1
Defensive average: 36.8
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 6
Last week: Beat Oelwein, 73-18, Thursday; beat Independence, 64-13, Friday; lost to Center Point-Urbana, 56-35, Tuesday
Coming up: Benton Community, Friday; at Clear Creek Amana, Monday; at Williamsburg, Tuesday
 

 

Dropped out: Marion (10)

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Cedar Rapids Washington (12-1), 2. Iowa City West (7-3), 3. Iowa City High (7-4), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-7), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-7)

Class 4A — 1. Clear Creek Amana (13-3), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-5), 3. Benton Community (13-5), 4. Marion (9-7), 5. Decorah (10-6)

Class 3A — 1. Vinton-Shellsburg (15-3), 2. Center Point-Urbana (13-4), 3. Solon (13-5), 4. Waukon (14-3), 5. North Fayette Valley (18-1)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Pints & Politics Virtual Event

Join us via Zoom for a free virtual edition of Pints & Politics, Thursday, February 25th at 5:30 pm

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

Class 2A — 1. Maquoketa Valley (19-0), 2. West Branch (13-1), 3. North Linn (14-2), 4. Cascade (15-4), 5. Dyersville Beckman (7-10)

Class 1A — 1. Montezuma (18-1), 2. Springville (16-3), 3. Sigourney (16-3), 4. Turkey Valley (13-5), 5. Central City (11-8)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Washington 8-1 12-1

Cedar Falls 9-2 13-3

Iowa City High 5-2 7-4

Dubuque Wahlert 6-4 9-5

Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-6 6-7

Linn-Mar 4-6 5-7

Western Dubuque 2-7 4-13

Iowa City Liberty 2-7 2-9

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 9-1 13-1

Iowa City West 5-1 7-3

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7-3 9-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-4 9-5

Dubuque Senior 3-5 9-5

Dubuque Hempstead 2-8 2-12

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1-8 1-10

Waterloo East 0-8 2-11

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Solon 12-3 13-5

Marion 9-4 9-7

Maquoketa 7-7 9-10

Dyersville Beckman 6-8 7-10

West Delaware 3-10 4-12

Mount Vernon 1-11 1-16

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Clear Creek Amana 12-2 13-3

Vinton-Shellsburg 12-3 15-3

Benton Community 11-4 13-5

Center Point-Urbana 10-4 13-4

Williamsburg 7-8 8-9

Independence 1-14 2-15

South Tama 0-13 0-15

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Conf. All

Bellevue 15-1 16-1

Cascade 14-3 15-4

Monticello 12-4 13-5

Northeast 6-9 6-10

Anamosa 3-9 3-11

Camanche 2-13 3-14

North Cedar 0-16 0-18

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Conf. All

West Branch 13-1 13-1

West Liberty 10-4 10-5

Iowa City Regina 8-4 8-5

Wilton 8-8 10-8

Mid-Prairie 8-8 9-9

Tipton 3-10 5-11

Durant 3-15 3-16

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

x-Clinton Prince of Peace 10-0 13-4

Lisbon 6-3 8-8

Bellevue Marquette 5-3 7-7

Calamus-Wheatland 5-5 10-8

Easton Valley 5-6 9-10

Midland 2-7 3-13

Cedar Valley Christian 0-9 0-17

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

x-Maquoketa Valley 13-0 19-0

North Linn 9-2 14-2

Springville 8-3 16-3

Central City 7-6 11-8

Alburnett 5-6 11-7

East Buchanan 4-8 10-8

Edgewood-Colesburg 1-10 1-16

Starmont 0-12 3-16

 

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

y-Waverly-Shell Rock 10-0 16-2

Waukon 9-2 14-3

Decorah 7-3 10-6

Crestwood 4-6 5-14

New Hampton 3-8 4-13

Oelwein 2-8 3-17

Charles City 1-9 2-16

 

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Sigourney 12-2 16-3

Iowa Valley 10-5 12-6

Belle Plaine 9-6 13-7

English Valleys 6-8 9-9

Keota 2-12 2-13

Tri-County 0-14 1-18

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Montezuma 15-0 18-1

Lynnville-Sully 11-3 15-3

North Mahaska 11-3 12-3

HLV 6-9 8-9

Colfax-Mingo 4-11 4-14

BGM 1-14 1-19

 

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

y-North Fayette Valley 14-0 18-1

MFL MarMac 12-2 14-4

Turkey Valley 10-3 13-5

Lansing Kee 8-7 9-9

Elkader Central 8-7 10-10

Clayton Ridge 4-8 7-9

West Central 4-9 8-11

South Winneshiek 2-13 2-16

Postville 0-13 1-16

 

OTHERS All

Jesup 13-6

North Tama 7-10

Meskwaki 6-10

Lone Tree 3-10

Union Community 3-15

Washington (Iowa) 2-14

Highland 1-11

 

x — clinched league title

y — clinched share of league title

 

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

No. 1 North Linn beats No. 7 Springville despite missing a key player again

Sydney Mitvalsky triggers Cedar Rapids Washington's comeback against Prairie

Photos: C.R. Washington vs. C.R. Prairie, Iowa high school girls' basketball

Former Xavier trio thriving at basketball's 'next level'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa lawmaker calls bill to limit off-campus mask-wearing 'just crazy'

Lark and Owl restaurant in Iowa City for sale for $1

Family of Joshua Lathrop 'devastated' by county attorney's decision to not file charges in shooting

Iowa farm bankruptcies up 26 percent in 2020

What are charter schools? This is what Iowa's school choice bill would allow

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.