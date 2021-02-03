Super 10: Cedar Rapids Washington remains on top of Gazette area girls' basketball rankings

1. Cedar Rapids Washington 12-1 (8-1 MVC)

Offensive average: 66.4

Defensive average: 52.6

Streak: Won 5

Previous: No. 1

Last week: Beat Linn-Mar, 68-46, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 63-52, Tuesday

Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday

2. Maquoketa Valley 19-0 (13-0 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 52.6

Defensive average: 28.8

Streak: Won 19

Previous: No. 3

Last week: Beat Alburnett, 35-18, Friday; beat Central City, 57-40, Monday; beat Starmont, 69-6, Tuesday

Next week: Springville, Friday

3. West Branch 13-1 (13-1 River Valley)

Offensive average: 60.9

Defensive average: 36.6

Streak: Won 10

Previous: No. 4

Last week: Beat Iowa City Regina, 52-36, Thursday; beat Wilton, 72-35, Friday; beat North Cedar, 73-23, Saturday; beat West Liberty, 46-39, Tuesday

Coming up: At Mid-Prairie, Friday; at Tipton, Monday; Iowa City Regina, Tuesday

4. Iowa City West 7-3 (5-1 MVC)

Offensive average: 60.7

Defensive average: 51.4

Streak: Won 5

Previous: No. 2

Last week: Did not play

Coming up: Fort Madison, Saturday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday

5. Iowa City High 7-4 (5-2 MVC)

Offensive average: 60.5

Defensive average: 49.6

Streak: Lost 2

Previous: No. 5

Last week: Did not play

Coming up: Not scheduled

6. Montezuma 18-1 (15-0 South Iowa Cedar)

Offensive average: 66.5

Defensive average: 28.7

Streak: Won 18

Previous: No. 7

Last week: Beat BGM, 86-27, Friday; beat Lynnville-Sully, 61-39, Tuesday

Coming up: At Grundy Center, Tuesday

7. North Linn 14-2 (9-2 Tri-Rivers West)

Offensive average: 63.1

Defensive average: 37.3

Streak: Won 2

Previous: No. 8

Last week: Beat East Buchanan, 71-44, Friday; beat Springville, 64-62, Tuesday

Coming up: At Alburnett, Thursday; at Central City, Friday; at Edgewood-Colesburg, Monday

8. Clear Creek Amana 13-3 (12-2 Wamac)

Offensive average: 56.3

Defensive average: 42.1

Streak: Won 4

Previous: NR

Last week: Beat South Tama, 74-17, Friday; beat Marion, 51-41, Tuesday

Coming up: Center Point-Urbana, Friday; at Washington (Iowa), Saturday; Vinton-Shellsburg, Monday; Benton Community, Tuesday

9. Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-5 (6-4 MVC)

Offensive average: 50.4

Defensive average: 48.4

Streak: Won 3

Previous: No. 9

Last week: Beat Dubuque Hempstead, 54-50 (2OT), Tuesday

Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Tuesday

10. Vinton-Shellsburg 15-3 (12-3 Wamac)