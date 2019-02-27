Iowa women's basketball fans, get ready for a Meyer reunion

DES MOINES — Megan Meyer looks and talks like her older sister.

Their game is similar, but not identical.

“Megan is probably a better shooter, and she drives a little more to the basket,” Mason City girls’ basketball coach Curt Klaahsen said Tuesday. “Makenzie was better with her mid-range game, the jumpers and floaters.”

In the fall, Megan will join Makenzie at the University of Iowa, and they’ll be teammates for the 2019-20 season. The last time they were on the same team, they led Mason City to the 2016 Class 4A girls’ state championship.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Megan said. “I have a lot of room to improve. I’ve got to work on things. I need to get stronger.”

Three-fifths of the Hawkeyes’ starting lineup was in the stands for Mason City’s 4A quarterfinal win over Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday. Makenzie Meyer was there, of course, as were Kathleen Doyle and Hannah Stewart.

Megan scored 21 points in the 55-49 triumph. She was 9 of 20 from the field, including 1 of 6 from long range. She was uncharacteristically cold from the free-throw line, making just 2 of 9.

She entered the state tournament at 81 percent from the line.

“I’m got to forget about that and move on,” said Meyer, who will wear uniform No. 11 at Iowa.

Klaahsen said, “That just goes to show how team-oriented she is. She could be moping around about her free throws, but she’s happy as can be because we won.”

With 1,865 career points, Megan is the leading scorer in Mason City history. But, Klaahsen said, that’s not the whole story.

“People don’t realize how good she is on defense,” he said. “Same with Makenzie; I think she’s the best defender at Iowa.”

The fourth-ranked Mohawks (16-8) face No. 1 Marion (22-1) in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Indians are defending 4A champions and were impressive in a 70-35 quarterfinal win over Cedar Rapids Xavier.

“I saw the first half, and (Marion) is definitely talented and well-coached,” Meyer said. “It will be a good game.”

Cooley cash

Rachel Rhoads, a senior from Newton, has been named the 2019 recipient of the E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship Award.

Rhoads was selected from 92 applicants from high schools across Iowa.

The scholarship, named in honor of the longtime Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive secretary, is worth $15,000 over four years to assist the recipient as she attends the Iowa college or university of her choice.

Rhoads was one of six finalists for the award. The other finalists included Jamie Kofron of Tipton.

At Newton, Rhoads ranks first in her class and is student council president.

She has earned 10 letters in basketball, soccer, cross country and track and field.

