Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Marion is No. 1 for first time in school history

CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s a first.

Marion has the top-ranked boys’ basketball team in Class 3A in the latest AP poll of sportswriters around the state. The Indians (15-1) assumed the No. 1 spot after last week’s No. 1, Norwalk, lost to Class 2A Pella Christian.

The top ranking is the first in school history for Marion, which has a tough one scheduled Tuesday night at home against Dyersville Beckman, which it beat on a last-second 3-pointer a couple of weeks ago. Beckman (14-3) is ranked seventh this week in 2A.

Following Marion in 3A are Carroll and Davenport Assumption (tied for second), Norwalk and Mount Vernon.

Iowa City West (13-1) is No. 1 in Class 4A for a second consecutive week. Following the Trojans are, in order, Ankeny Centennial, Dubuque Senior, Waterloo West and North Scott.

Centennial head coach Bob Fontana, who spent over a decade at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, won his 400th career game last week.

In 2A, West Sioux (17-0) remains at the top, though it had to go to overtime to beat West Lyon in a game last week. Treynor comes in second in the class, followed by North Linn, Van Meter and Camanche.

West Branch (14-2) lost last week to Monticello but hangs in the 2A poll at ninth. Monticello is the 2A team with the most poll points not to be ranked.

In Class 1A, Easton Valley (15-0) is slightly ahead of fellow unbeaten WACO (17-0). The rest of the top five is West Fork, Lake Mills and Algona Garrigan, with Montezuma (14-2) coming in eighth.

The Braves slid from the five spot after an overtime loss last week to 2A Monroe PCM.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses. Also included is team record, poll points and last week’s ranking.

CLASS 4A Rec Pts Pv

1. Iowa City West (8) 13-1 106 1

2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 15-1 95 4

3. Dubuque Senior (1) 13-1 83 5

4. Waterloo West 13-2 71 7

5. North Scott 14-1 57 6

6. Cedar Falls 11-2 56 2

7. Council Bluffs Lincoln 16-1 47 8

8. Waukee 11-2 46 3

9. Dubuque Hempstead 12-3 14 9

10. West Des Moines Valley 11-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 7, Indianola 5, Davenport Central 4, Sioux City East 3

CLASS 3A Rec Pts Pv

1. Marion (7) 15-1 103 2

2. Carroll (1) 13-1 91 4

... Davenport Assumption (3) 12-2 91 3

4. Norwalk 12-3 74 1

5. Mount Vernon 14-2 64 6

6. Pella 12-4 45 5

7. Glenwood 12-3 38 8

8. Clear Lake 14-2 35 10

9. MOC-Floyd Valley 14-3 27 7

10. Winterset 12-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Center Point-Urbana 6, Algona 5, Clear Creek-Amana 5, Keokuk 4, DeWitt Central 3, Ballard 1, LeMars 1

CLASS 2A Rec Pts Pv

1. West Sioux (8) 17-0 107 1

2. Treynor 16-1 89 2

3. North Linn (2) 16-0 86 3

4. Van Meter (1) 17-0 81 5

5. Camanche 14-2 64 4

6. Boyden-Hull 15-2 48 7

7. Dyersville Beckman 14-3 36 6

8. Aplington-Parkersburg 14-1 25 10

9. West Branch 14-2 24 8

10. Western Christian 13-3 20 9

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9, Des Moines Christian 4, Avoca AHSTW 4, Albia 3, Osage 2, Pella Christian 2, South Central Calhoun 1

CLASS 1A Rec Pts Pv

1. Easton Valley (6) 15-0 102 1

2. WACO (3) 17-0 92 2

3. West Fork (1) 17-1 86 3

4. Lake Mills 16-1 77 4

5. Algona Garrigan (1) 15-2 56 6

6. South O’Brien 15-2 50 9

7. Remsen St. Mary’s 14-2 40 7

8. Montezuma 14-2 23 5

9. Martensdale-St. Marys 15-2 22 8

10. Boyer Valley 15-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 8, Burlington Notre Dame 7, Springville 7, Highland 6, Lamoni 5, Mount Ayr 4, Newell-Fonda 2, Pekin 2, Belle Plaine 2, Madrid 1, Siouxland Christian 1, Meskwaki 1

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com