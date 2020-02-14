Cedar Rapids Prairie boys' basketball outlasts Washington in overtime ... again

CEDAR RAPIDS — The second time they met this boys’ basketball season, the second time they had to play overtime to decide a winner. The second time Cedar Rapids Prairie was that winner.

The Hawks scored the first six points of the extra period and went on to outlast Cedar Rapids Washington, 56-52, Friday night in what turned out to be a doozy on the far southwest side.

Freshman Jesse Sellers hit a tying 3-point shot with 4.4 seconds left to make this one go extra time, the same as he did in late January when these teams played at Washington. But Jonathan Mullins splashed a trey off the overtime tip, Prairie got a defensive stop and went on from there.

“Obviously, I wished we’d have played better, a little smarter,” said Prairie Coach Jeremy Rickertsen. “Not put ourselves in that situation. But hats off to Wash. They hit huge shot after huge shot ... It’s like I told the guys, we just have to continue to get better. Improve and be better tomorrow. But at the end of this day, they made enough plays to pull it out.”

Record wise, there’s a lot that separates these clubs, as Prairie is 14-5 and Washington 3-16. But not much has separated them in their two encounters.

They were tied at halftime here, with Prairie taking a two-point lead after three quarters. The Hawks were up seven, 45-37, on a Jake Walter drive with 4:15 remaining, but that’s when Wash started a comeback.

Sellers’ 3-pointer with 48.5 left brought the Warriors within 45-44 with 48.5 seconds remaining. Two Walter free throws with 29.5 left put Prairie up three, but, after working the ball around the perimeter, Sellers clutched up again to tie it.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

He finished with 14 points. Henry Clymer’s 15 second-half points, off five 3-pointers, also were huge.

“The difference between this game and a lot of other games this season was how we played together and shared the ball,” said Washington Coach Justin Decker. “It wasn’t that we beat ourselves because that has been the story. We’ve made mistakes and beat ourselves.

“But this time, when Coach said ‘You guys played hard,’ I finally believed it. I told them in the locker room there were times I didn’t think we laid it all out there. Tonight, we did.”

Walter had a game-high 27 points off the bench, including 25 in the second half and overtime. The sophomore guard was unstoppable at times, scoring from the perimeter (three 3s), on the bounce and at mid-range.

“I guess I saw one go in from deep and then it just kept flowing,” he said. “I just got hot. Then they came out of me because they knew I could shoot it, so then I could go around them.”

“Absolutely he put us on his shoulders there in the second half,” Rickertsen said.

C.R. WASHINGTON (52): Quincy Underwood 1-2 1-2 3, Campbell Mitvalsky 3-10 4-8 10, Henry Clymer 5-9 0-0 15, Traijan Sain 2-8 0-0 4, Riley Pankey 1-9 3-4 6, Jamar Thurmon 0-4 0-0 0, Jaden Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Sellers 5-10 0-0 14. Totals 17-52 8-14 52.

C.R. PRAIRIE (56): Max Lampe 2-6 0-0 5, Gabe Burkle 2-5 4-4 8, Elijah Ward 2-8 1-2 5, Jonathan Mullins 2-3 1-5 7, Caden Stoffer 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson Nove 1-3 0-1 2, Garrett Pientok 1-3 0-0 2, Caleb Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Walter 8-14 8-12 27, Collin Rickertsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 14-24 56.

Halftime — Washington 17, Prairie 17. End of Regulation — Washington 47, Prairie 47. 3-point goals — Washington 10-26 (Mitvalsky 0-2, Clymer 5-8, Sain 0-2, Pankey 1-4, Thurmon 0-1, Sellers 4-9), Prairie 6-15 (Lampe 1-4, Ward 0-2, Mullins 2-2, Stoffer 0-2, Walter 3-5). Rebounds — Washington 30 (Mitvalsky 10), Prairie 38 (Burkle 9). Total fouls — Washington 21, Prairie 12. Fouled out — Pankey. Turnovers — Washington 8, Prairie 13.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com