Prep Basketball

CPU's Ryley Goebel commits to UNI women's basketball

She is the school's 3rd Missouri Valley recruit in 5 years

Center Point-Urbana's Ryley Goebel (25) heads to the basket under pressure from Marion's Johanna Hartke (15) during a ga
Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel (25) heads to the basket under pressure from Marion’s Johanna Hartke (15) during a game Feb. 1. Goebel has committed to play at the University of Northern Iowa. (The Gazette)

CENTER POINT — The women’s basketball pipeline from Center Point-Urbana to the Missouri Valley Conference continues to flow.

Ryley Goebel, a junior-to-be at CPU, announced her commitment to the University of Northern Iowa for the 2022-23 season.

“I’ve been talking to UNI for what feels like a lone time,” Goebel said Tuesday. “I fell in love with their coaching staff, the way they do things on and off the court.”

Goebel, who helped lead CPU to two state basketball tournaments — a Class 3A state championship in 2019 and a berth in the 4A semifinals in March — picked the Panthers over Drake, Valparaiso and Green Bay.

UNI is a program with a lot of momentum recruiting in-state players, including six in its incoming freshman class.

“That played a big factor for me,” Goebel said. “I’ve played against a lot of them. They’re all very competitive and very talented. It will be awesome to be on the same team as them.”

Last season, as a sophomore, the 5-foot-11 forward led the Stormin’ Pointers in scoring (16.2 points per game), rebounds (6.3), steals (3.6) and blocks (2.0). She shot 59.5 percent from the field.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“The UNI coaches told be I would probably play a 2, 3 or 4,” Goebel said. “They think I can make an impact with my versatility.”

Recent CPU players Allie Wooldridge (Class of 2018) and Adrianna Katcher (2020) also picked MVC programs — Drake and Southern Illinois.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Calvin Harris of Western Dubuque is the 2020 Gazette Male Athlete of the Year

Adrianna Katcher of Center Point-Urbana is the 2020 Gazette Female Athlete of the Year

Iowa City Regina picks alum Gary Belger to be new boys' basketball coach

Iowa City West 4-sport athlete Marcus Morgan excels in baseball, too

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hawkeye sports shave millions from budget; Ferentz and Barta take pay cuts

University of Iowa 'will not be liable' for COVID-19 spread in residence halls

Why aren't Iowa schools being told to require face masks? Here's the Department of Education's clarification

Darius Ballard named interim principal of Washington High School in Cedar Rapids

Letter: Fired Cop Lucas Jones turned off microphone and lied about it

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.