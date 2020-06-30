CPU's Ryley Goebel commits to UNI women's basketball

CENTER POINT — The women’s basketball pipeline from Center Point-Urbana to the Missouri Valley Conference continues to flow.

Ryley Goebel, a junior-to-be at CPU, announced her commitment to the University of Northern Iowa for the 2022-23 season.

“I’ve been talking to UNI for what feels like a lone time,” Goebel said Tuesday. “I fell in love with their coaching staff, the way they do things on and off the court.”

Beyond excited and blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to UNI to continue my academic and basketball career! Can’t thank my family, friends, and coaches enough! #GoPanthers pic.twitter.com/Kt7FlE1TMI — Ryley Goebel (@ryleygoebel_) June 30, 2020

Goebel, who helped lead CPU to two state basketball tournaments — a Class 3A state championship in 2019 and a berth in the 4A semifinals in March — picked the Panthers over Drake, Valparaiso and Green Bay.

UNI is a program with a lot of momentum recruiting in-state players, including six in its incoming freshman class.

“That played a big factor for me,” Goebel said. “I’ve played against a lot of them. They’re all very competitive and very talented. It will be awesome to be on the same team as them.”

Last season, as a sophomore, the 5-foot-11 forward led the Stormin’ Pointers in scoring (16.2 points per game), rebounds (6.3), steals (3.6) and blocks (2.0). She shot 59.5 percent from the field.

“The UNI coaches told be I would probably play a 2, 3 or 4,” Goebel said. “They think I can make an impact with my versatility.”

Recent CPU players Allie Wooldridge (Class of 2018) and Adrianna Katcher (2020) also picked MVC programs — Drake and Southern Illinois.

