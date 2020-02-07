No. 1 Iowa City High dominates No. 6 Prairie in MVC girls' basketball showdown

IOWA CITY — Senior Night distraction? No way.

This was Senior Night determination. Senior Night destruction.

Aubrey Joens made the first seven 3-point shots she took in a 31-point display, and Class 5A top-ranked Iowa City High blitzed No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie early in an 85-53 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball stroll Friday night at City High School.

City’s senior trio of Joens, Rose Nkumu and Paige Rocca were honored before the game. The festivities were followed by a first-half deluge.

“We didn’t let (the pregame ceremony) faze us. We knew we had to take care of business,” said Joens, an Iowa State University signee.

The outcome was never in doubt. The Little Hawks (17-0 overall, 12-0 MVC) scored the first six points, then blew it open with an 11-0 run to make it 24-8.

It was 29-12 after a quarter, 47-18 midway through the second quarter.

“The seniors wanted to go out in style, and they did,” City Coach Bill McTaggart said. “We shot the ball extremely well and were able to make it a fast-paced game.”

Joens’ 8-for-9 marksmanship sparked a City avalanche from outside before halftime. The Little Hawks were 11 of 14 from deep.

“They gave us a lot of space at the 3-point line, and we took advantage of it,” Joens said. “I was feeling hot, and my teammates kept getting me the ball.

“It was really fun. Everybody was knocking down shots.”

Rose Nkumu added about Joens: “When she’s got the hot hand, she’s got it, and you want to keep feeding her.”

The result put City in control of the Mississippi Division race. The Little Hawks have three league games remaining.

Nkumu added 18 points and seven steals, Rocca tallied 12 points and Ella Cook scored 11.

Prairie (16-2, 12-1) got within 19 points early in the third quarter, but City outscored the Hawks 15-6 through the remainder of the period to reclaim dominance.

Mallory McDermott led Prairie with 15 points. Kamryn Grissel and Sidney McCrea added 13 and 12, respectively.

IOWA CITY HIGH 85, CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 53

At Iowa City High

C.R. PRAIRIE (53): Sidney McCrea 4-8 3-3 12, Kamryn Grissel 5-9 1-1 13, Mallory McDermott 5-13 4-4 15, Jenna Leggat 2-4 0-0 4, Hailey Cooper 2-5 2-6 6, Natalie Bennett 0-4 0-0 0, Lauren Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Keiper 0-0 1-2 1, Chloe Heefner 1-2 0-0 2, Anna Eckert 0-1 0-0 0, Evelyn Weisenstine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 11-16 53.

IOWA CITY HIGH (85): Rose Nkumu 7-11 3-3 18, Kelsey Joens 3-8 0-0 7, Ella Cook 4-5 2-4 11, Paige Rocca 3-10 4-5 12, Aubrey Joens 11-20 0-0 31, Eviyon Richardson 2-3 1-1 5, Andie Westlake 0-0 0-2 0, CeCe Kelly-Harvey 0-0 1-2 1, Kacie Earl 0-0 0-0 0, Georgia Kimm 0-2 0-0 0, Carey Koenig 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Koch 0-1 0-0 0, Ayana House 0-0 0-0 0, Jae Dancer 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Knoche 0-0 0-0 0, Mia Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 11-17 85.

Halftime: City 53, Prairie 31. 3-point goals: Prairie 4-16 (McCrea 1-3, Grissel 2-3, McDermott 1-6, Cooper 0-1, Bennett 0-3), City 14-27 (Nkumu 1-2, K. Joens 1-3, Cook 1-2, Rocca 2-4, A. Joens 9-13, Kimm 0-2, Koch 0-1). Team fouls: Prairie 13, City 13. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Prairie 26 (Grissel 5), City 36 (Richardson 8). Assists: Prairie 7 (Grissel, Cooper 2), City 13 (Rocca 4). Steals: Prairie 10 (McDermott, Bennett 2), City 15 (Nkumu 7). Turnovers: Prairie 17, City 15.

