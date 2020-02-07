Prep Basketball

No. 1 Iowa City High dominates No. 6 Prairie in MVC girls' basketball showdown

Aubrey Joens starts 7-of-7 from 3-point range, scores 31 points in 85-53 romp

Iowa City High's Aubrey Joens scored 31 points Friday in the Little Hawks' 85-53 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie
Iowa City High's Aubrey Joens scored 31 points Friday in the Little Hawks' 85-53 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie

IOWA CITY — Senior Night distraction? No way.

This was Senior Night determination. Senior Night destruction.

Aubrey Joens made the first seven 3-point shots she took in a 31-point display, and Class 5A top-ranked Iowa City High blitzed No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie early in an 85-53 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball stroll Friday night at City High School.

City’s senior trio of Joens, Rose Nkumu and Paige Rocca were honored before the game. The festivities were followed by a first-half deluge.

“We didn’t let (the pregame ceremony) faze us. We knew we had to take care of business,” said Joens, an Iowa State University signee.

The outcome was never in doubt. The Little Hawks (17-0 overall, 12-0 MVC) scored the first six points, then blew it open with an 11-0 run to make it 24-8.

It was 29-12 after a quarter, 47-18 midway through the second quarter.

“The seniors wanted to go out in style, and they did,” City Coach Bill McTaggart said. “We shot the ball extremely well and were able to make it a fast-paced game.”

Joens’ 8-for-9 marksmanship sparked a City avalanche from outside before halftime. The Little Hawks were 11 of 14 from deep.

“They gave us a lot of space at the 3-point line, and we took advantage of it,” Joens said. “I was feeling hot, and my teammates kept getting me the ball.

“It was really fun. Everybody was knocking down shots.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Rose Nkumu added about Joens: “When she’s got the hot hand, she’s got it, and you want to keep feeding her.”

The result put City in control of the Mississippi Division race. The Little Hawks have three league games remaining.

Nkumu added 18 points and seven steals, Rocca tallied 12 points and Ella Cook scored 11.

Prairie (16-2, 12-1) got within 19 points early in the third quarter, but City outscored the Hawks 15-6 through the remainder of the period to reclaim dominance.

Mallory McDermott led Prairie with 15 points. Kamryn Grissel and Sidney McCrea added 13 and 12, respectively.

IOWA CITY HIGH 85, CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 53

At Iowa City High

C.R. PRAIRIE (53): Sidney McCrea 4-8 3-3 12, Kamryn Grissel 5-9 1-1 13, Mallory McDermott 5-13 4-4 15, Jenna Leggat 2-4 0-0 4, Hailey Cooper 2-5 2-6 6, Natalie Bennett 0-4 0-0 0, Lauren Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Keiper 0-0 1-2 1, Chloe Heefner 1-2 0-0 2, Anna Eckert 0-1 0-0 0, Evelyn Weisenstine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 11-16 53.

IOWA CITY HIGH (85): Rose Nkumu 7-11 3-3 18, Kelsey Joens 3-8 0-0 7, Ella Cook 4-5 2-4 11, Paige Rocca 3-10 4-5 12, Aubrey Joens 11-20 0-0 31, Eviyon Richardson 2-3 1-1 5, Andie Westlake 0-0 0-2 0, CeCe Kelly-Harvey 0-0 1-2 1, Kacie Earl 0-0 0-0 0, Georgia Kimm 0-2 0-0 0, Carey Koenig 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Koch 0-1 0-0 0, Ayana House 0-0 0-0 0, Jae Dancer 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Knoche 0-0 0-0 0, Mia Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 11-17 85.

Halftime: City 53, Prairie 31. 3-point goals: Prairie 4-16 (McCrea 1-3, Grissel 2-3, McDermott 1-6, Cooper 0-1, Bennett 0-3), City 14-27 (Nkumu 1-2, K. Joens 1-3, Cook 1-2, Rocca 2-4, A. Joens 9-13, Kimm 0-2, Koch 0-1). Team fouls: Prairie 13, City 13. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Prairie 26 (Grissel 5), City 36 (Richardson 8). Assists: Prairie 7 (Grissel, Cooper 2), City 13 (Rocca 4). Steals: Prairie 10 (McDermott, Bennett 2), City 15 (Nkumu 7). Turnovers: Prairie 17, City 15.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa high school boys' basketball 2020 brackets: 1A, 2A district seeds, pairings, schedule

North Cedar basketball photos

Pivotal win has West Branch on the brink of RVC South title: Girls' basketball notes

Experienced Monticello making a run: Boys' basketball notes

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids homeowners face lower tax bills but more bus service

Cedar Rapids homeless shelter takes stricter stance on bad behavior after increase in police calls

University of Iowa doctors reshape child's face and future

Investigation to review Iowa caucuses 'from start to finish' coming

Marion City Council member Paul Draper dies

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.