Cedar Rapids Washington girls win their "Senior Night" at Xavier

Its Senior Night got canceled this week by, what else, the weather.

So Cedar Rapids Washington had a faux one Friday night at Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ron Thillen Gymnasium. Warriors seniors were introduced before the game and each presented a rose by a Xavier player.

Sometimes high school sports can be really, really great.

“We didn’t know they were going to do that until we got here,” Washington Coach Chris James said, after a second-half spurt gave his girls a 64-51 win. “Kudos to Coach (Tom) Lilly and his staff, the AD here (Andy Umthun). In competition, you want to go beat each other’s brains out, but this was just a nice gesture, and I know our kids appreciated it.”

Sophomore Sydney Mitvalsky scored a game-high 21 points, 17 coming in that tell-tale second half. Her offense helped Washington (15-3 and ranked 12th in Class 5A) overcome a 32-27 halftime deficit.

“Coach was talking in the locker room that we needed to step up the intensity,” Mitvalsky said. “This was a game we needed to come in here and win, in such a hostile environment. I really took that on my shoulders to bring the team up with my energy and do the best I could offensively.”

Sammy Mia and freshman Hannah Stuelke added 13 points apiece for Wash, with Stuelke piling up 15 rebounds and Mia 13. The Warriors shot 52 percent in the second half.

Emily Jasper had 13 points to lead Xavier (11-8 and ranked 13th in 4A). Caitlynn Daniels added 12, though she was limited to two in the second half.

“They got some clean looks in the first half, and I thought we cleaned that up,” James said. “We also gave up eight offensive boards in the first half, and we cleaned that up for the most part in the second half.

“The other thing was we were just more relentless in the second half for loose balls. It felt like we got more of the 50-50 balls. Xavier is tough, always tough. They’re fundamental, they’re scrappy, they’re physical. We did not match that until the second half.”

AT C.R. XAVIER

C.R. WASHINGTON (64): Hannah Stuelke 5-10 3-9 13, Caitlyn Riley 2-8 0-0 5, Issa Truemper 3-3 4-4 12, Sydney Mitvalsky 8-14 2-2 21, Sammy Mia 5-13 3-4 13, Marek McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Engledow 0-0 0-0 0, Aerionna Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 12-19 12-19 64.

C.R. XAVIER (51): Emily Jasper 5-17 3-4 13, Julia Shoger 1-6 0-0 2, Caitlynn Daniels 5-16 0-0 12, Aubrey Jones 3-5 0-0 6, Libby Arnold 5-11 1-3 11, Mary Kate Moeder 1-1 0-0 2, Aree Beckmann 2-8 0-0 5, Brielle Bastian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 4-7 (51.

Halftime – Xavier 32, Washington 27. 3-point goals – Washington 6-11 (Riley 1-5, Truemper 2-2, Mitvalsky 3-3, Mia 0-1), Xavier 3-10 (Daniels 2-8, Beckmann 1-2). Rebounds – Washington 41 (Stuelke 15, Mia 13), Xavier 31 (Shoger, Arnold 7). Total fouls – Washington 10, Xavier 15. Fouled out – None. Turnovers – Washington 15, Xavier 9.

