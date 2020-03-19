Meet the 2019-20 Gazette all-area girls' basketball team

The roster is expanded this year. And very, very experienced.

The Gazette releases its 2019-20 all-area girls’ basketball team today, a 12-player roster that features 10 seniors. In past years, our teams consisted of 10 players.

Seven players are repeat selections, led by Kayba Laube of Marion and Nicole McDermott of Cascade, who are on the team for the third straight year.

Two-time picks are Aubrey Joens and Rose Nkumu of Iowa City High, Sidney McCrea of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Hannah Stuelke of Cedar Rapids Washington and Caitlynn Daniels of Cedar Rapids Xavier,

Stuelke is one of two non-seniors on the team; she and Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel are sophomores.

Also honored are Mallory McDermott of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Karsyn Stratton of Clear Creek Amana, Grace Flanagan of North Linn and Shateah Wetering of Montezuma.

Flanagan led the Lynx to the Class 2A state championship.

The coach of the year and the player of the year will be featured later this week.

The team:

Caitlynn Daniels, 5-7, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier — Two-time selection. Averaged 16.9 points and 6.2 assists in 15 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Shot 46.3 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the free-throw line. Xavier’s career leader in points (1,031), assists and steals. IPSWA Class 4A first-team all-stater. Signed with the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Grace Flanagan, 5-8, sr., North Linn — Averaged 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game as the Lynx (25-2) won the Class 2A state championship. Shot 52.5 percent from the field, 48.1 percent from 3-point range and 86.1 percent from the free-throw line. Finished her career with 1,584 points. IPSWA 2A first-team all-stater. Will play at Des Moines Area Community College.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Ryley Goebel, 5-11, soph., Center Point-Urbana — Averaged 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game as the Stormin’ Pointers (22-3) reached the Class 4A state semifinals. Shot 59.5 percent from the field. A member of CPU’s 3A state-championship team in 2019. Has scored 666 career points with two seasons to go. IPSWA 4A first-team all-stater.

Aubrey Joens, 5-10, sr., Iowa City High — Two-time selection. Averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game as the Little Hawks (23-2) reached the Class 5A state semifinals. Shot 46.5 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 82.9 percent from the free-throw line. Played on four state-tournament teams. IPSWA 5A first-team all-stater. Finished her career with 1,560 points. Signed with Iowa State University.

Kayba Laube, 5-9, sr., Marion — Three-time selection. Averaged 21.1 points per game as the Indians (21-2) reached the Class 4A regional finals. Shot 52.4 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from 3-point range and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line. Indians reached the 4A state finals three times in Laube’s career, highlighted by a title in 2018. Among the state’s top five in career 3-pointers, she finished her career with 1,630 points. IPSWA 4A first-team all-stater. Signed with the University of Northern Iowa.

Sidney McCrea, 5-10, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — Two-time selection. Averaged 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game as the Hawks (20-4) reached the Class 5A state tournament. Shot 46.6 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from 3-point range and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line. Finished her career with 1,296 points. IPSWA 5A second-team all-stater. Signed with Northern Illinois University.

Mallory McDermott, 5-8, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie — Averaged 21.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as the Hawks (20-4) reached the Class 5A state tournament. Shot 48.7 percent from the field, 48.6 percent from 3-point range and 82.5 percent from the free-throw line. Finished her career with 1,326 points. IPSWA 5A first-team all-stater. Signed with Western Illinois University.

Nicole McDermott, 5-6, sr., Cascade — Three-time selection. Averaged 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.3 steals per game as the Cougars (26-1) reached the Class 2A state semifinals. Shot 60.7 percent from the floor, 44.7 percent from 3-point range and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line. Led her team to state four times, including a 2A title in 2018. Finished her career with 1,526 points. IPSWA 2A first-team all-stater. Will play at Clarke University.

Rose Nkumu, 5-9, sr., Iowa City High — Two-time selection. Averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.0 steals per game as the Little Hawks (23-2) reached the Class 5A state semifinals. Shot 53.3 percent from the field and 80.4 percent from the free-throw line. Finished her career with 1,307 points. IPSWA 5A second-team all-stater. Signed with Marquette University.

Karsyn Stratton, 5-8, sr., Clear Creek Amana — Averaged 20.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as the Clippers (19-5) reached the state tournament for the first time. They were quarterfinalists in Class 4A. Shot 53.9 percent from the field. Finished her career with 1,679 points. IPSWA 4A first-team all-stater. Will play at Kirkwood Community College.

Hannah Stuelke, 6-1, soph., Cedar Rapids Washington — Two-time selection. Averaged 19.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game for the Warriors (10-12). Shot 48.3 percent from the field. Has scored 780 career points with two seasons to go. IPSWA Class 5A second-team all-stater. Committed to the University of Iowa.

Shateah Wetering, 5-11, sr., Montezuma — Averaged 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game as the Bravettes (23-2) reached the Class 1A state tournament. Shot 57.0 percent from the field 37.6 percent from 3-point range and 79.5 percent from the free-throw line. Played in three state tournaments and finished her career with 1,558 points. IPSWA 1A first-team all-stater. Signed with the University of Iowa.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com