No. 4 Cedar Falls edges No. 3 Johnston in 5A showdown at Rivalry Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS — Emerson Green scored 24 points (eight in the fourth quarter) and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Class 5A fourth-ranked Cedar Falls edged No. 3 Johnston, 58-57, in the headline game of Rivalry Saturday at Kohawk Arena.

The Tigers (2-0) answered every challenge the Dragons (2-1) could muster.

After Johnston took its only lead of the second half, 40-39, Cedar Falls countered with nine straight points, capped by Jasmine Barney’s 3-pointer — her only points of the game.

Maya McDermott’s 3-pointer with 2:10 left got Johnston within 52-51, but Lexie Godfrey’s basket pushed the lead back to three, then Green’s three-point play made it 57-51.

McDermott hit two free throws to make it 58-57 with 4.9 seconds left, but the Dragons didn’t get the ball back.

Anaya Barney added 19 points for Cedar Falls.

McDermott and Kendall Nead scored 20 points apiece for Johnston.

CEDAR FALLS 58, JOHNSTON 57

At Kohawk Arena

JOHNSTON (57): Maya McDermott 7-15 2-3 20, Kinsey Jilek 0-0 0-0 0, Anna Gossling 2-5 0-0 4, Kendall Nead 9-15 2-2 20, Maddie Mock 3-9 1-4 7, Zoey Buchanan 1-1 0-0 2, Natalie Kahre 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Frickenstein 0-2 0-0 0, Molly Noelck 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 24-51 5-10 57.

CEDAR FALLS (58): Anaya Barney 7-16 3-5 19, Emerson Green 8-22 6-8 24, Sydney Remmert 1-3 0-0 2, Jasmine Barney 1-4 0-0 3, Kexie Godfrey 2-3 1-3 6, Ellie Gerdes 1-3 2-2 4, Anna Sandvold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 12-18 58.

Halftime: Cedar Falls 30, Johnston 25. 3-point goals: Johnston 4-15 (McDermott 4-10, Gossling 0-2, Nead 0-1, Mock 0-1, Noelck 0-1), Cedar Falls 6-19 (A. Barney 2-6, Green 2-7, Remmert 0-1, J. Barney 1-2, Godfrey 1-2, Gerdes 0-1). Team fouls: Johnston 15, Cedar Falls 16. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Johnston 35 (Mock 8), Cedar Falls 28 (Green 14). Assists: Johnston 9 (McDermott 5), Cedar Falls 8 (Green 3). Steals: Johnston 7 (McDermott, Mock 2), Cedar Falls 6 (A. Barney, Green 3). Turnovers: Johnston 17, Cedar Falls 13.

