Clear Creek Amana girls' basketball upsets 4A No. 4 CPU, 49-48

CENTER POINT — P.J. Sweeney has been the head coach at Clear Creek Amana for six years, Karsyn Stratton a key player for four.

They were in agreement, without blinking and without debate:

Biggest win of their careers.

“Absolutely. Right at the top,” Sweeney said. “No doubt about it.”

Added Stratton: “This has been four years coming. It’s a great feeling. We were kind of (upset) about our regional (draw), and I think we proved ourselves a little bit.”

Make that a lot.

Stratton scored 28 points, including Clear Creek Amana’s final eight, to lead the Clippers to a 49-48 upset victory over Class 4A No. 4 Center Point-Urbana in a Wamac Conference girls’ basketball thriller Friday night at Center Point-Urbana High School.

“CPU is a great program. To come here and do this on their floor, on their Senior Night ... to do what we just did, I couldn’t be more proud,” Sweeney said.

Both teams finished 11-1 in Wamac West Division games. CPU (19-2 overall) is 17-2 in conference contests; CCA is 17-4 and 15-4.

Stratton scored all six of CCA’s fourth-quarter points, including a bucket to put the Clippers up 49-46 with 1:10 to play.

Ryley Goebel’s basket cut the margin to 49-48 with 0:49 left. The Stormin’ Pointers had three chances to take the lead, but came up empty each time.

“We had opportunities,” CPU Coach Philip Klett said. “This was a good game to have before the postseason. That’s a good team. They’re bigger than us, and their zone caused us fits.”

The Clippers coaxed CPU into 24 turnovers, none more critical than a line violation as Adrianna Katcher was about to shoot the front end of a one-and-one with 32 seconds left.

Katcher missed a 15-footer at the buzzer after grabbing a defensive rebound and hustling upcourt.

CPU led by seven points in the first half and six points in the second, but each time the Stormin’ Pointers appeared poised to pull away, CCA stormed back. The Clippers ended the third quarter with a 10-2 rush for a 43-41 lead, and held a slim edge the rest of the way.

Stratton was 12 of 26 from the field, and also contributed six rebounds and five steals.

“My jumper was hitting tonight, and it helped that we got (Katcher and Ryley Goebel) into foul trouble,” Stratton said.

Meagan Harvey added nine points for CCA, Calia Clubb tallied eight points and seven boards.

Goebel paced CPU with 17 points and eight rebounds; Katcher added 13 points.

CLEAR CREEK AMANA 49, CENTER POINT-URBANA 48

At Center Point

CLEAR CREEK AMANA (49): Whitney Traetow 0-3 2-2 2, Calia Clubb 1-6 6-8 8, Karsyn Stratton 12-26 3-3 28, Meagan Harvey 3-11 2-4 9, Emily Sly 1-2 0-0 2, Allison Rummelhart 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Etscheidt 0-0 0-0 0, Gracie Downes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 13-17 49.

CENTER POINT-URBANA (48): Adrianna Katcher 5-11 2-4 13, Bryn Hadsall 2-8 1-2 7, Peyton Kriegel 2-6 0-0 5, Ryley Goebel 6-8 3-6 17, Lauren Dufoe 2-3 0-0 4, Claire Neighbor 0-1 0-0 0, Tayler Reaves 1-1 0-0 2, Laine Hadsall 0-1 0-0 0, Emma DeSmet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-39 6-12 48.

Halftime: CPU 29, CCA 27. 3-point goals: CCA 2-11 (Traetow 0-2, Stratton 1-3, Harvey 1-6), CPU 6-17 (Katcher 1-4, B. Hadsall 2-6, Kriegel 1-5, Goebel 2-2). Team fouls: CCA 15, CPU 16. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: CCA 31 (Clubb 7), CPU 26 (Goebel 8). Assists: CCA 4 (four with 1), CPU 9 (Kriegel 3). Steals: CCA 12 (Stratton 5), CPU 6 (Katcher 2). Turnovers: CCA 17, CPU 24.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com