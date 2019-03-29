Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Brandon Horman is third Metro basketball coach to resign in 2 days

CEDAR RAPIDS — Little Beckam Horman is mature beyond his four years.

His dad, Brandon, informed him earlier this week Brandon was no longer going to be the head boys’ basketball coach at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Father asked son how he felt about that.

“He says it about as good as I could,” Brandon Horman said. “He said he was happy, and he was sad. Sad that I no longer was going to coach the J-Hawks, and happy that I’m going to be home more. As a 4-year-old, he was pretty spot on about what is going through my head right now, too.”

A commitment to his wife and their sons (they also have a 2-year-old) is the reason Horman has resigned after five seasons as head coach. He was an assistant under Stu Ordman for six years prior to that.

Horman echoed Ryan Luehrsmann, in that family is first. Luehrsmann announced his resignation Thursday at Cedar Rapids Xavier for familial reasons.

Mike Manderscheid also stepped down Thursday at Marion, meaning three of the seven head coaches in the Metro have resigned the past two days.

“I’ve got a 2 and a 4-year-old at home,” Horman said. “The last five years, I have been part of two big families, and I want to make sure my family at home is priority number one ... Very similar to what Ryan said. With the time I want to put forth at being the best dad I can, I know I would cut the boys at Jefferson short. They deserve as much as somebody can give, and I wouldn’t feel good about leaving them short on something.”

Jefferson went 1-21 in Horman’s first season as head coach, but the J-Hawks won nine games or more in his final four. The J-Hawks never had the most talent around but were always competitive.

Perhaps Jeff’s best win this season came over Class 3A state champion Oskaloosa. Despite not having a player taller than 6-foot-2, the J-Hawks were able to beat an Osky team with a front line that included a 7-footer and a 6-10 guy.

