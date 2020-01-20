Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Massive upheaval in Class 3A

CEDAR RAPIDS — OK, you try and figure out Class 3A.

Without question, it has been the most topsy turvy of the classes in boys’ basketball this season. That instability is on full display in this week’s Associated Press poll.

There is a new No. 1 team in Norwalk and three new ranked teams in Pella, Glenwood and Ballard. None of the top-10 teams stayed at the position they were at last week.

Marion (9-1) took the biggest jump in the 3A poll, going from 10th to second after big wins last week over now seventh-ranked Mount Vernon (9-2) and Class 2A No. 6 Dyersville Beckman (9-2). Norwalk (8-2) went all the way from eighth to No. 1, with Davenport Assumption (8-2) actually receiving more first-place votes but sliding in at third.

Carroll and Pella also got first-place votes and are fourth and fifth, respectively. Carroll (7-1) lost its first game of the season last week to Ballard, 68-42, with Ballard inching its way into the poll this week at 10th.

There are no unbeaten teams in the class, and everyone else sans Marion and Carroll have more than one loss. Crazy, right?

There also is a new top-ranked team in Class 1A in Easton Valley (11-0). Last week’s No. 1, Montezuma, lost its first game of the season last week to Class 2A Albia and went down to fourth.

Algona Garrigan, WACO and West Fork also are part of the top five.

Waukee (9-0) continued its stranglehold atop Class 4A, with Waterloo West (8-1), Iowa City West (7-1), Cedar Falls (7-1) and Dubuque Hempstead (9-1) representing the Mississippi Valley Conference strongly at second through fifth, respectively.

Dubuque Senior (6-1), at eighth, makes it five ranked MVC teams. Waterloo West and Iowa City West play Tuesday night at Iowa City.

West Sioux (12-0) remains atop Class 2A. Camanche, Treynor, North Linn and Boyden-Hull round out the top five.

We’re down to eight undefeated teams in the state: Waukee in 4A, West Sioux, Camanche, North Linn and Van Meter in 2A, and Easton Valley, WACO and Mount Ayr in 1A.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses, each team’s record, its poll points and last week’s position.

Class 4A Rec Pts Pv

1. Waukee (10) 9-0 116 1

2. Waterloo West (1) 8-1 101 2

3. Iowa City West 7-1 90 3

4. Cedar Falls (1) 7-1 87 4

5. Dubuque Hempstead 9-1 54 6

6. Ankeny Centennial 10-1 52 5

7. North Scott 10-1 48 9

8. Dubuque Senior 6-1 44 10

9. Ankeny 9-1 30 NR

10. West Des Moines Dowling 8-2 20 8

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs Lincoln 15, Sioux City East 2, Davenport North 1

Class 3A Rec Pts Pv

1. Norwalk (3) 8-2 92 8

2. Marion (1) 9-1 90 10

3. Davenport Assumption (4) 8-2 85 6

4. Carroll (1) 7-1 73 1

5. Pella (1) 8-2 57 NR

6. Winterset 7-2 54 4

7. Mount Vernon 9-2 43 2

8. MOC-Floyd Valley 10-2 28 7

9. Glenwood 9-3 26 NR

10. Ballard 7-4 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20, Dallas Center-Grimes 20, Keokuk 10, Le Mars 8, DeWitt Central Central 7, Gilbert 6, Harlan 6, Algona 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, Washington (Iowa) 1, Denison-Schleswig 1

Class 2A Rec Pts Pv

1. West Sioux (7) 12-0 113 1

2. Camanche (5) 9-0 107 2

3. Treynor 11-1 90 3

4. North Linn 10-0 83 4

5. Boyden-Hull 10-1 74 8

6. Dyersville Beckman 9-2 53 5

7. Van Meter 10-0 46 9

8. Western Christian 8-2 16 NR

9. (tie) Iowa City Regina 8-2 14 7

... West Branch 10-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8, Osage 7, Albia 6, Des Moines Christian 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 4, Woodward-Granger 4, Pella Christian 3, AHSTW 3, Unity Christian 2, Southeast Valley 2, Rock Valley 1, Monticello 1

Class 1A Rec Pts Pv

1. Easton Valley (5) 11-0 109 3

2. Algona Garrigan (4) 11-1 106 4

3. WACO (1) 12-0 75 5

4. Montezuma 8-1 68 1

5. West Fork (1) 11-1 65 6

6. Lake Mills 11-1 58 7

7. Remsen St. Mary’s 9-2 55 2

8. South O’Brien 10-2 46 10

9. Mount Ayr (1) 10-0 38 10

10. (tie) Martensdale-St. Marys 9-1 8 NR

... Highland 12-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 7, New London 5. Siouxland Christian 4, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4, Newell-Fonda 3, Madrid 1

