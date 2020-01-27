Boys' basketball rankings: Iowa City West back at No. 1 in Class 4A

CEDAR RAPIDS — Stop if you’ve heard this one before. Iowa City West has a top-ranked boys’ basketball team.

The Trojans assume the number one spot in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press poll of Iowa media, taking over for Waukee, which lost its first game of the season last week, in overtime to West Des Moines Valley.

West (9-1) drew nine of the 13 first-place votes after an impressive four-win week that included a 53-32 drubbing of Waterloo West. Iowa City West was third in last week’s 4A poll and Waterloo West was third.

Cedar Falls (9-1) got two first-place votes and slid into the second spot. Waukee (10-1) slid from first to third.

Both Waukee and fourth-ranked Ankeny Centennial (13-1) received first-place votes. The rest of the top 10 in 4A is Dubuque Senior (fifth), North Scott (sixth), Waterloo West (seventh), Council Bluffs Lincoln (eighth) and Dubuque Hempstead and Ankeny (tied for ninth).

Norwalk (11-2) stayed the top team in Class 3A by the slimmest of margins, one poll point, to be exact, ahead of second-ranked Marion (12-1). Norwalk received seven first-place votes to Marion’s two.

Davenport Assumption stayed third and picked up three first-place votes. Pella, which beat Norwalk this season, had the other No. 1 vote and is fifth, behind Carroll.

Mount Vernon (11-2) inched from seventh to sixth this week.

West Sioux (15-0) solidified its hold on the Class 2A perch, picking up 11 of the 13 first-place votes. North Linn (13-0) got the other two and moved up from fourth to third.

Treynor is No. 2, with Camanche fourth, Van Meter fifth, Dyersville Beckman sixth and West Branch eighth. Camanche (11-1) was second last week but lost over the weekend to an undefeated school from Illinois.

Easton Valley (14-0) was a strong No. 1 in Class 1A, picking up nine first-place votes. WACO (15-0), West Fork (15-1), Lake Mills (14-1) and Montezuma (11-1) come in second through fifth, respectively.

WACO had two first-place votes, West Fork and Algona Garrigan one each. Garrigan dropped from second to sixth after a 67-49 loss lst week to Lake Mills.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses. Also included is the team’s record, poll points and last week’s ranking.

——

Class 4A Rec Pts Prv

1. Iowa City West (9) 9-1 124 3

2. Cedar Falls (2) 9-1 108 4

3. Waukee (1) 10-1 96 1

4. Ankeny Centennial (1) 13-1 96 6

5. Dubuque Senior 10-1 80 8

6. North Scott 12-1 69 7

7. Waterloo West 9-2 49 2

8. Council Bluffs Lincoln 13-1 37 NR

9. (tie) Ankeny 11-2 21 9

... Dubuque Hempstead 10-3 21 5

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Valley 9, Davenport Central 4, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, Sioux City East 1.

Class 3A Rec Pts Prv

1. Norwalk (7) 11-2 116 1

2. Marion (2) 12-1 115 2

3. Davenport Assumption (3) 10-2 100 3

4. Carroll 9-1 92 4

5. Pella (1) 11-2 80 5

6. Mount Vernon 11-2 61 7

7. MOC-Floyd Valley 12-2 45 8

8. Glenwood 11-3 36 9

9. Winterset 9-3 26 6

10. Clear Lake 11-2 19 NR

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 14, Keokuk 8, Huxley Ballard 1.

Class 2A Rec Pts Prv

1. West Sioux (11) 15-0 127 1

2. Treynor 14-1 103 3

3. North Linn (2) 13-0 97 4

4. Camanche 11-1 94 2

5. Van Meter 14-0 80 7

6. Dyersville Beckman 12-2 74 6

7. Boyden-Hull 12-2 44 5

8. West Branch 12-1 26 9

9. Western Christian 11-3 24 8

10. Aplington-Parkersburg 10-1 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 13, Albia 6, Avo-Ha/Shelby-Tennant/Walnut 5, Monticello 3, Des Moines Christian 2, Pella Christian 1.

Class 1A Rec Pts Prv

1. Easton Valley (9) 14-0 123 1

2. WACO (2) 15-0 106 3

3. West Fork (1) 15-1 94 5

4. Lake Mills 14-1 79 6

5. Montezuma 11-1 74 4

6. Algona Garrigan (1) 12-2 54 2

7. Remsen St. Mary’s 11-2 43 7

8. Martensdale-St. Mary’s 13-1 42 10

9. South O’Brien 11-3 35 8

10. Mount Ayr 12-1 14 9

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 13, Lamoni 8, Newell-Fonda 6, East Mills 5, New London 5, Burlington Notre Dame 4, Keota 3, Springville 2, Stanton 2, Siouxland Christian 1, Highland 1, Boyer Valley 1.

