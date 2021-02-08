Prep Basketball

Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Monticello inches closer to top spot in Class 3A

North Linn remains No. 1 in 1A

Monticello's Justin Recker (3) jumps to shoot over Camanche's L.J. Henderson (2, middle) and Zach Erwin (12) during the
Monticello’s Justin Recker (3) jumps to shoot over Camanche’s L.J. Henderson (2, middle) and Zach Erwin (12) during the first quarter of their Class 2A state quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

As it closes in on a perfect regular season, Monticello’s boys’ basketball team is closing in on something else. The No. 1 ranking in Class 3A.

The Panthers moved up a spot to No. 2 in the class in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. Monticello (16-0) is second to Huxley Ballard (15-1), with Ballard getting nine of the 10 first-place votes.

Monti got the other. It closes out the regular season this week with tough games against Camanche and Class 2A 10th-ranked West Branch.

Solon (16-1) remained fourth in 4A. Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) was a big mover, going from seventh to third after an 80-65 win over then second-ranked Pella.

The Dutch (15-2) moved down from second to sixth. Western Dubuque (12-3) is eighth.

In Class 4A, Cedar Falls (12-0) remained No. 1, with Waukee (10-1) second, West Des Moines Valley third, Johnston fourth and Council Bluffs Lincoln fifth.

Dubuque Hempstead (12-3) of the Mississippi Valley Conference slipped from fifth to seventh after a last-second, overtime loss Saturday to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Iowa City Liberty (5-1), which is on a COVID-19 pause is ninth.

West Branch (14-1), which just came off a COVID-19 pause, incurred its first loss last week on a last-second shot by Wilton. The Bears dropped from fifth to a tie for 10th with Aplington-Parkersburg.

Boyden-Hull (19-0) is a unanimous No. 1 in the class as its only unbeaten team.

North Linn (19-0) cemented its status as Class 1A’s top-ranked team with a win last week over then seventh-ranked Springville, despite all-state point guard Austin Hilmer sitting out with a case of stomach flu. Hilmer returned Saturday, as the Lynx played a unique road doubleheader, winning at Lisbon and then Central City in a matter of about five hours.

Springville (18-2) has lost to North Linn twice this season and is eighth this week. Montezuma (16-2) is No. 7 and Keota a new entrant this week at No. 10.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses. Class 1A district play begins Friday night.

CLASS 4A Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Falls (7) 12-0 97 1

2. Waukee (3) 10-1 93 2

3. West Des Moines Valley 11-3 67 7

4. Johnston 7-2 63 3

5. Council Bluffs Lincoln 14-3 61 6

6. Ames 11-3 43 10

7. Dubuque Hempstead 12-3 35 5

8. Ankeny Centennial 10-3 34 4

9. Iowa City Liberty 5-1 27 T8

10. Pleasant Valley 13-3 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Hoover 3, Des Moines North 2, North Scott 1, Southeast Polk 1, Sioux City East 1.

CLASS 3A Record Pts Prv

1. Huxley Ballard (9) 15-1 99 1

2. Monticello (1) 16-0 85 3

3. Dallas Center-Grimes 13-2 70 7

4. Solon 16-1 65 4

5. Carroll 15-2 62 5

6. Pella 15-2 49 2

7. Glenwood 15-2 43 8

8. Western Dubuque 12-3 31 6

9. Clear Lake 16-1 21 10

10. Davenport Assumption 11-5 11 9

Others receiving votes: Le Mars 10, Clear Creek Amana 2, Humboldt 1, Decorah 1.

CLASS 2A Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull (10) 19-0 100 1

2. Ida Grove OABCIG 17-1 77 4

3. Western Christian 15-3 72 3

4. Des Moines Christian 16-2 54 6

5. Dike-New Hartford 16-2 51 7

6. Avoca AHSTW 18-2 40 2

7. Denver 16-3 35 10

8. Pekin 16-1 24 8

9. Treynor 15-4 17 NR

10. (tie) West Branch 14-1 16 5

... Aplington-Parkersburg 15-3 16 9

Others receiving votes: Rock Valley 14, Unity Christian 10, Roland-Story 8, North Fayette Valley 6, Spirit Lake 3, Dyersville Beckman 3, Guthrie Center ACGC 2, Albia 1, South Central Calhoun 1

CLASS 1A Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn (9) 19-0 99 1

2. Lake Mills (1) 18-0 86 2

3. Martensdale-St. Marys 18-0 74 3

4. Easton Valley 17-0 59 4

5. Le Mars Gehlen 18-1 56 5

6. Grand View Christian 15-1 52 6

7. Montezuma 16-2 46 8

8. Springville 18-2 37 7

9. Tri-Center 16-2 14 NR

10. Keota 16-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Remsen St. Mary’s 7, Wapsie Valley 5, New London 3, Wapello 3, Newell-Fonda 1.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

