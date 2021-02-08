Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Monticello inches closer to top spot in Class 3A

As it closes in on a perfect regular season, Monticello’s boys’ basketball team is closing in on something else. The No. 1 ranking in Class 3A.

The Panthers moved up a spot to No. 2 in the class in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. Monticello (16-0) is second to Huxley Ballard (15-1), with Ballard getting nine of the 10 first-place votes.

Monti got the other. It closes out the regular season this week with tough games against Camanche and Class 2A 10th-ranked West Branch.

Solon (16-1) remained fourth in 4A. Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2) was a big mover, going from seventh to third after an 80-65 win over then second-ranked Pella.

The Dutch (15-2) moved down from second to sixth. Western Dubuque (12-3) is eighth.

In Class 4A, Cedar Falls (12-0) remained No. 1, with Waukee (10-1) second, West Des Moines Valley third, Johnston fourth and Council Bluffs Lincoln fifth.

Dubuque Hempstead (12-3) of the Mississippi Valley Conference slipped from fifth to seventh after a last-second, overtime loss Saturday to Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Iowa City Liberty (5-1), which is on a COVID-19 pause is ninth.

West Branch (14-1), which just came off a COVID-19 pause, incurred its first loss last week on a last-second shot by Wilton. The Bears dropped from fifth to a tie for 10th with Aplington-Parkersburg.

Boyden-Hull (19-0) is a unanimous No. 1 in the class as its only unbeaten team.

North Linn (19-0) cemented its status as Class 1A’s top-ranked team with a win last week over then seventh-ranked Springville, despite all-state point guard Austin Hilmer sitting out with a case of stomach flu. Hilmer returned Saturday, as the Lynx played a unique road doubleheader, winning at Lisbon and then Central City in a matter of about five hours.

Springville (18-2) has lost to North Linn twice this season and is eighth this week. Montezuma (16-2) is No. 7 and Keota a new entrant this week at No. 10.

Below are the entire rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses. Class 1A district play begins Friday night.

CLASS 4A Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Falls (7) 12-0 97 1

2. Waukee (3) 10-1 93 2

3. West Des Moines Valley 11-3 67 7

4. Johnston 7-2 63 3

5. Council Bluffs Lincoln 14-3 61 6

6. Ames 11-3 43 10

7. Dubuque Hempstead 12-3 35 5

8. Ankeny Centennial 10-3 34 4

9. Iowa City Liberty 5-1 27 T8

10. Pleasant Valley 13-3 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Hoover 3, Des Moines North 2, North Scott 1, Southeast Polk 1, Sioux City East 1.

CLASS 3A Record Pts Prv

1. Huxley Ballard (9) 15-1 99 1

2. Monticello (1) 16-0 85 3

3. Dallas Center-Grimes 13-2 70 7

4. Solon 16-1 65 4

5. Carroll 15-2 62 5

6. Pella 15-2 49 2

7. Glenwood 15-2 43 8

8. Western Dubuque 12-3 31 6

9. Clear Lake 16-1 21 10

10. Davenport Assumption 11-5 11 9

Others receiving votes: Le Mars 10, Clear Creek Amana 2, Humboldt 1, Decorah 1.

CLASS 2A Record Pts Prv

1. Boyden-Hull (10) 19-0 100 1

2. Ida Grove OABCIG 17-1 77 4

3. Western Christian 15-3 72 3

4. Des Moines Christian 16-2 54 6

5. Dike-New Hartford 16-2 51 7

6. Avoca AHSTW 18-2 40 2

7. Denver 16-3 35 10

8. Pekin 16-1 24 8

9. Treynor 15-4 17 NR

10. (tie) West Branch 14-1 16 5

... Aplington-Parkersburg 15-3 16 9

Others receiving votes: Rock Valley 14, Unity Christian 10, Roland-Story 8, North Fayette Valley 6, Spirit Lake 3, Dyersville Beckman 3, Guthrie Center ACGC 2, Albia 1, South Central Calhoun 1

CLASS 1A Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn (9) 19-0 99 1

2. Lake Mills (1) 18-0 86 2

3. Martensdale-St. Marys 18-0 74 3

4. Easton Valley 17-0 59 4

5. Le Mars Gehlen 18-1 56 5

6. Grand View Christian 15-1 52 6

7. Montezuma 16-2 46 8

8. Springville 18-2 37 7

9. Tri-Center 16-2 14 NR

10. Keota 16-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Remsen St. Mary’s 7, Wapsie Valley 5, New London 3, Wapello 3, Newell-Fonda 1.

