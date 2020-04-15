Sports

Bettendorf's D.J. Carton announces transfer to Marquette

Former co-Iowa Mr. Basketball started college career at Ohio State

Bettendorf's D.J. Carton (11) brings the ball down court during second quarter of their Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout hi
Bettendorf’s D.J. Carton (11) brings the ball down court during second quarter of their Wells Fargo Advisors Shootout high school basketball game at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Basketball guard D.J. Carton announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he is transferring from Ohio State to Marquette.

The former Bettendorf prep was one of the top 50 recruits in his class and averaged 10.4 points in 20 games for Ohio State. He announced January 30 that he was taking a leave from OSU, citing mental-health reasons. He said after the season that he would transfer.

Marquette was one of six finalists for Carton out of high school, as was Iowa.

He was named co-Iowa Mr. Basketball in 2019 with North Linn's Jake Hilmer after averaging 24.4 points for the Bulldogs.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

College football will return at some point, and Iowa's Kirk Ferentz is tracking scenarios

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard hopes spring seniors return for extra year

Former Cedar Rapids Washington prep Dallas Hobbs creates sticker benefit for late Washington State football teammate

Cedar Rapids radio personality Scott Unash taking over as race director at Hawkeye Downs

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa begins using coronavirus plasma on hospitalized patients

At Eastern Iowa Airport, low passenger traffic, regional airline closures take toll

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 15:

Iowa beginning talks on opening the state

Two workers die after coronavirus outbreak at Iowa pork plant

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.