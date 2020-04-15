Bettendorf's D.J. Carton announces transfer to Marquette

CEDAR RAPIDS — Basketball guard D.J. Carton announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he is transferring from Ohio State to Marquette.

The former Bettendorf prep was one of the top 50 recruits in his class and averaged 10.4 points in 20 games for Ohio State. He announced January 30 that he was taking a leave from OSU, citing mental-health reasons. He said after the season that he would transfer.

Marquette was one of six finalists for Carton out of high school, as was Iowa.

He was named co-Iowa Mr. Basketball in 2019 with North Linn's Jake Hilmer after averaging 24.4 points for the Bulldogs.

