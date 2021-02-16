Beckman tops Cascade in girls' basketball for the first time since 2005

CASCADE — Lauren Osterhaus was the clutch performer in Dyersville Beckman’s late-season surge.

Postseason, too.

Osterhaus delivered the go-ahead 3-pointer — her fifth of the game — with 1:36 to go, and the Blazers earned their first victory over Cascade in 15 years, 50-47, in a Class 2A girls’ basketball regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at Cascade High School.

“It was 2005,” Osterhaus said. “I was 2 years old.”

Beckman (12-10) won its sixth straight game and advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal opposite No. 13 Sumner-Fredericksburg (17-6), a 62-26 winner over Clayton Ridge.

Yes, the Blazers will be underdogs on paper again. But the way things are going, anything appears possible.

“This team is all about relationships,” said Osterhaus, who led all scorers with 17 points. “It feels like sisters.”

After Osterhaus put Beckman in front, the Blazers failed to convert on the front end of the one-and-one on two occasions. Cascade’s Alyssa Lux almost made it hurt, but her 3-pointer at the horn rimmed out after going three-fourths of the way down the hole.

Osterhaus is a 29-percent 3-point shooter, but made 5 of 8 from distance Tuesday.

“My dad was working with me a couple of nights ago,” she said.

Beckman Coach Chad Thomason said, “She’s been phenomenal in the clutch lately.”

Cascade (15-7) rallied from a 19-15 halftime deficit to take a six-point lead on two occasions in the fourth quarter, the last at 41-35 with 6:30 to go.

“In the back of my mind, I was thinking, ‘Not again,’” Thomason said. “But we got through it.”

Beckman compiled a 37-23 rebounding advantage, and a pair of offensive rebounds turned into baskets by Shelby Pirc and Kennedy Arens to put the Blazers ahead 45-44, then 47-45, in the final four minutes.

Arens added 15 points for the Blazers. Pirc had 12 boards to go with six points. Lil McDermott posted eight points and six assists.

“They shot well,” Cascade interim coach Ernie Bolibaugh said. “We didn’t get to the free-throw line as much as we wanted, and rebounding ... if we stay within 10 on the boards, I consider that a win.”

Lux led Cascade with 16 points, and Alyssa Hoffman provided 15 points and eight rebounds.

DYERSVILLE BECKMAN 50, CASCADE 47

Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal, at Cascade

DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (50): Lauren Osterhaus 6-11 0-0 17, Lil McDermott 2-11 4-7 8, Shelby Pirc 3-7 0-0 6, Keeley Schmitt 0-2 0-0 0, Kennedy Arens 6-14 1-2 15, Jenna Lansing 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 19-49 5-11 50.

CASCADE (47): Ally Hoffman 5-12 3-4 15, Alyssa Lux 5-12 3-6 16, Sydney Weber 2-2 1-3 5, Megan Smith 2-3 0-0 6, Faith Bower 0-3 0-0 0, Taryn Hoffman 2-7 0-0 5, Devin Simon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-39 7-13 47.

Halftime: Beckman 19, Cascade 15. 3-point goals: Beckman 7-25 (Osterhaus 5-8, McDermott 0-8, Arens 2-9), Cascade 8-22 (A. Hoffman 2-4, Lux 3-8, Smith 2-3, Bower 0-2, Hoffman 1-5). Team fouls: Beckman 12, Cascade 14. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Beckman 37 (Pirc 12), Cascade 23 (A. Hoffman 8). Assists: Beckman 10 (McDermott 6), Cascade 9 (Bower 3). Steals: Beckman 8 (Osterhaus 3), Cascade 10 (four with 2). Turnovers: Beckman 18, Cascade 17.

