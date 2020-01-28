Prep Basketball

Backcourt powers Linn-Mar boys' basketball to new heights against Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Lions score season-high 77 points in 7-point win

Linn-Mar's John Steffen (23) drives the ball up the court inthe second half at a high school boys' basketball game betwe
Linn-Mar's John Steffen (23) drives the ball up the court inthe second half at a high school boys' basketball game between Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Linn-Mar High School at their gym in Marion on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Linn-Mar won the game, 77-70. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Mike Condon, correspondent

MARION — Linn-Mar had been a team struggling to find offense.

The Lions came into Tuesday night’s MVC boys’ basketball showdown with Cedar Rapids Kennedy averaging just 48.8 points a game and riding a three-game losing streak.

Coach Chris Robertson turned to a pair of fearless twins off his bench and an old backcourt hand to end the drought.

Juniors Pearson and Evan Martin contributed seven 3-point baskets off the bench as the Lions built a 15-point fourth quarter lead. Then it was senior John Steffen who took control when the Cougars cut the margin to three in the final minute. He scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the furious final stanza as Linn-Mar held on for a 77-70 win.

“We scored 77 points and we haven’t done that all year,” Robertson said. “We needed some guys to make some shots and having Evan Martin hit three in a row was big. The guys really played with confidence.”

Linn-Mar (5-6, 3-4) had 26 field goals split evenly from inside and outside the arc and was able to overcome the loss of senior Dylan Decklever, who reinjured a shoulder that was already heavily braced while battling for a rebound in the second half.

“I feel bad for him,” Robertson said. “That is just something he is going to have to battle the rest of the year.”

With Decklever out, Evan Martin stepped up. His third-straight triple gave the Lions a 60-45 lead with 5:37 remaining.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We knew Kennedy wouldn’t quit,” Steffen said. “They always play hard. This is a rivalry game for both of us.”

Coach Jon McKowen’s Cougars (7-5, 5-3) kept up the pressure. A 3-point basket from freshman Kenzie Reed cut the deficit to 68-65 with 1:25 remaining.

However, the Cougars would get no closer. Steffen was a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and sealed the game with four of those in the final 45 seconds.

“I’ve always been confident from the free throw line,” he said. “I really wanted the ball in the fourth quarter. I’ve been around a little longer than most of the guys so it falls on my back to do that.”

Brady Klahn had 18 points for the Lions, including four 3-pointers. Evan Martin finished with 12 and Decklever had 10 before leaving with his injury.

Calab Schlaak led the Cougars with 21 points. Reed finshed with 14 and Brandtley Koske had 11.

On Friday, Kennedy hosts Prairie while Linn-Mar travels to Xavier.

LINN-MAR 77, CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 70

C.R. KENNEDY (70): Paul Cory 2 2-2 7, Caleb Schlaak 9 3-4 21, Josh White 0 0-0 0, Brandtley Koske 4 3-4 11, Kenzie Reed 5 0-0 14, Braden Dolphin 1 2-4 5, Cole Hrubes 0 0-0 0, Max White 0 0-0 0, Makhi Harris 5 0-0 12. Totals 26 10-14 70.

LINN-MAR (77): Will Zahradnik 3 0-0 6, Cam Guenther 0 0-0 0, Brady Klahn 6 2-4 18, Dylan Decklever 4 0-0 10, John Steffen 6 10-10-23, Luke Passmore 0 0-0 0, Pearson Martin 3 0-0 8, Evan Martin 4 0-1 12, Andrew Knipper 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 12-15 77.

Halftime — Linn-Mar 28, Kennedy 27. 3-point goals — Kennedy 8 (Cory 1, Dolphin 1, Reed 4, Harris 2), Linn-Mar 13 (Steffen 1, Decklever 2, Klahn 4, P. Martin 2, E. Martin 4 ). Total fouls — Kennedy 18, Linn-Mar 15 Fouled out — Dolphin. Technical fouls — none.

Mike Condon, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Xavier handles Western Dubuque, but a challenging string is on the horizon

Photos: High school boys' basketball-Linn-Mar vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Xavier boys' basketball awards hard work on and off the court

Magical Marion does it again, beats DeWitt Central in OT on buzzer beater

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa teens choose Andrew Yang as Dem presidential pick, followed by Bernie Sanders in straw poll

University of Iowa building rehab hospital in Coralville in partnership with Encompass Health

Students, teachers mourn loss of Metro High classmate shot to death over weekend

Cedar Rapids police: Suspect in armed robbery at Kennedy High School arrested

Cedar Rapids council favors multifamily project neighbors want stopped

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.