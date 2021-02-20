Assumption denies Solon, 49-36, in 3A girls' basketball regional final

CLARENCE — Forget 5-11. For Davenport Assumption, 3-0 is all that matters.

And 3-0 is much more indicative of the Knights’ true colors.

Surgical offensively and stingy on defense, Assumption rolled past 12th-ranked Solon, 49-36, in a Class 3A girls’ basketball regional final Saturday night at North Cedar High School.

“Seeing them on tape, they were a little undersized,” Assumption sophomore Ava Schubert said. “We had a huge advantage in the paint, and we were able to dominate.”

Schubert (14 points) and Anna Wohlerts (11) combined to make 11 of 16 shots, mostly from point-blank range, and the Knights led from tip to horn.

Assumption (8-11) advances to the state tournament for the fourth time in five years, the 17th time overall. The Knights will face No. 1 Cherokee (22-0) at 5 p.m. Monday at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines.

Don’t be fooled by the Knights’ well-below-.500 regular-season record. This is a team that cut its teeth against 5A and 4A foes in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Once they faced teams their own size in the postseason, they were golden, winning by 13, nine and 13 points, all away from home.

“(The regular season) was practice,” Schubert said. “It prepared us for this. Every game (in the MAC) helped us, win or lose.”

Two years removed from a 3-18 season, Solon retired at 17-6. And with no seniors on the roster, even better days should be ahead.

“We’ve come so far,” said Kaia Holtkamp, one of six juniors. “We’ll use this loss for next year, and we’ll keep getting better.”

Solon Coach Jamie Smith said, “I told the girls to enjoy the ride we’ve been on, because you never know if you’re going to get back. I don’t want them to lose sight of what they’ve accomplished this year.”

Assumption pulled steadily away throughout the first half, building a 13-8 lead after a quarter and extending it to 29-15 by intermission.

Solon’s Callie Levin entered the game as the state’s highest scoring freshman, at 19.6 points per game. She scored the Spartans’ first five points, but Assumption held her scoreless the rest of the way.

“She’s going to be a great player,” Schubert said. “To hold her to five points, that’s awesome.”

Holtkamp paced Solon with nine points. Ava Stebral came off the bench to score seven.

Dawsen Dorsey joined Schubert and Wohlers in double figures, tallying 14 points. She also contributed seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION 49, SOLON 36

Class 3A Regional Final, at Clarence

SOLON (36): Kaia Holtkamp 3-12 2-2 9, MaKinley Levin 2-6 0-0 6, Callie Levin 2-10 0-0 5, Hilary Wilson 1-6 3-4 5, Elly Holubar 1-1 0-0 2, Ava Stebral 3-6 0-0 7, Claire LaDage 0-1 0-0 0, Jada Buffington 0-1 0-0 0, Hailey Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Locke 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 13-44 5-6 36.

DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION (49): Ava Schubert 7-11 0-0 14, Anna Wohlers 4-5 3-3 11, Maddie Loken 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Wardlow 0-2 0-1 0, Dawsen Dorsey 3-5 7-7 14, Katie Andersen 1-3 1-2 4, Maddy Nigey 2-5 0-0 4, Jessie Wardlow 1-1 0-0 2, Annika Kotula 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-33 11-13 49.

Halftime: Assumption 29, Solon 15. 3-point goals: Solon 5-23 (Holtkamp 1-7, M. Levin 2-5, C. Levin 1-3, Wilson 0-3, Stebral 1-3, LaDage 0-1, Buffington 0-1), Assumption 2-3 (Dorsey 1-1, Andersen 1-2). Team fouls: Solon 15, Assumption 11. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Solon 23 (C. Levin, Holubar 5), Assumption 25 (Dorsey 7). Assists: Solon 3 (Holtkamp 2), Assumption 8 (Dorsey 3). Steals: Solon 5 (M. Levin 2), Assumption 8 (Dorsey 3). Turnovers: Solon 15, Assumption 14.

