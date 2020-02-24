All Iowa Attack setting up shop in Coralville

CORALVILLE — All Iowa Attack, the premier girls’ basketball AAU program in Iowa, is about to expand.

In a press conference Monday, Spectra — which operates the under-construction Xtream Arena and GreenState Family Fieldhouse — announced that it has agreed in principle with All Iowa Attack to open a youth basketball academy that will operate out of GreenState.

“Three or four months ago, we went to Ames and saw (the present Attack fieldhouse) and how well (Attack founder) Dickson (Jensen) does things there,” said Michael Rooney, Green State Family Fieldhouse director. before a tour of GreenState Family Fieldhouse.

“This evolved into a larger conversation. With a lot of excitement and respect, I’m excited to announce that we will host 26 weekend tournaments next year.”

Fourth- through eighth-grade boys’ and girls’ teams will kick off the fall/winter 2020 season in Coralville, followed by the ninth- through 11th-grade boys’ and girls’ teams starting in the spring/summer 2021.

Jensen, who established All Iowa Attack in 2004, said teams will be based out of both Ames and Coralville.

“One state, one program, two locations,” he said. “We want to put a platform in front of kids which allows people to see what excellence looks like.”

GreenState, which is adjacent to the 5,100-seat Xtream Arena, will have five courts. Xtream can fit three more.

All Iowa Attack is one of 32 programs in the Nike EYBL national circuit. Its 17-and-under team won a national championship two years ago; its 16U squad was a national champ last year.

