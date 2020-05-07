Prep Basketball

After 1 season, Matt Lesan resigns as boys' basketball coach at Solon

CEDAR RAPIDS — After one season, Matt Lesan has resigned as head boys’ basketball coach at Solon, he said on a social media post Thursday.

Lesan took over the program at his alma mater from Jason Pershing, who got a job as an administrator at Mount Mercy University. The Spartans were 7-15 in the 2019-20 season.

“As hard as it is for me to say this, I will be resigning from the head basketball position today,” Lesan said on Twitter. “Thank you to all of the players I’ve had the privelege to coach this year. Your dedication and commitment to becoming better men is what will make you all great. I’m forever grateful for this opportunity and will continue to support Solon athletics.”

Lesan said he is pursuing a teaching position at another district and will be working on his administrative degree.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

