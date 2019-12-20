Cedar Rapids Prairie boys' basketball still unbeaten after downing Jefferson

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Rapids Prairie boys’ basketball team has faced notable deficits in three of its five games.

Despite the obstacles, the Class 4A No. 8 Hawks maintain a sparkling undefeated record content in the knowledge they can absorb an opponent’s surge and respond with one of their own.

“We are starting to develop that,” sixth-year Prairie Coach Jeremy Rickertsen said after the Hawks overwhelmed Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 81-63, in a non-conference game Friday night at Jefferson High School. “That is something I didn’t know if we would do coming into the season because there were so many unknowns. They have shown me a lot.”

Late in the second quarter, Prairie made its definitive charge against the J-Hawks. Faced with a 33-26 deficit, the Hawks unleashed a 30-12 explosion that resulted in a 56-45 lead after three quarters.

“We really just kept our heads in the game,” Prairie senior Max Lampe said. “We are used to being down at this point, so any team that thinks they have us, we are able to turn that switch, stay focused, stay solid.”

With 15 points, Lampe was one of four players who scored in double figures for Prairie (5-0). Junior guard Caden Stoffer – fresh off his game-winning 3-point basket Tuesday at Linn-Mar – led the Hawks with 21 points, including 16 after halftime. Junior guard Jonathan Mullins added 14 points, while senior Gabe Burkle chipped in 12.

“We just play together,” Lampe said. “We spread it out a lot. Anybody from one to eight can have 10 points, double digits, contribute in multiple different ways.”

Burkle led the Hawks with eight rebounds.

Jefferson senior guard Ozzie Meiborg led all scorers with 26 points, but the Iowa Lakes Community College recruit was held scoreless during the pivotal 30-12 Prairie burst.

“We just did a better job of identifying where Meiborg was,” Rickertsen said. “We kind of cheated to him a little bit. We knew that he was capable of doing what he did tonight. … He is a great player.”

Prairie visits Muscatine Saturday, while the J-Hawks (2-3) are off until Jan. 3.

Boys’ basketball

AT CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON

Cedar Rapids Prairie 81, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 63

C.R. PRAIRIE (81): Caden Stoffer 9 1-2 21, Jackson Nove 0 0-0 0, Jake Walter 2 4-4 9, Johnny Joens 0 2-2 2, Jonathan Mullins 5 4-7 14, Elijah Ward 3 0-0 8, Garrett Pientok 0 0-0 0, Max Lampe 5 5-7 15, Caleb Miller 0 0-0 0, Gabe Burkle 5 2-3 12, Totals 29 18-25 81.

C.R. JEFFERSON (63): Ozzie Meiborg 9 0-0 26, Maison Read 4 0-0 12, Ayrondus Hodges 1 0-0 2, Brayden Kindhart 4 0-0 11, Kenny Moore 4 2-2 10, Josiah Szabo 0 0-0 0, Andreas Williams 1 0-0 2, Kaden Haller 0 0-0 0, Totals 23 2-2 63.

C.R. Prairie 20 13 23 25—81

C.R. Jefferson 20 13 12 18—63

Three-point goals — C.R. Prairie 5 (Stoffer 2, Ward 2, Walter 1), C.R. Jefferson 15 (Meiborg 8, Read 4, Kindhart 3). Rebounds — C.R. Prairie 27 (Burkle 8), C.R. Jefferson 17 (Williams 4). Total fouls — C.R. Prairie 14, C.R. Jefferson 17. Fouled out — Meiborg.

