Photos: Mid-Prairie vs. West Lyon, Class 2A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals

Photos: Mid-Prairie vs. West Lyon, Class 2A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals

Mid-Prairie faces West Lyon in their Class 2A quarterfinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines

/ 23

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Trump, GOP groups intervene in challenge to Iowa absentee ballot request law

Iowa's medical, health care organizations ask for statewide mask mandate

Linn County supervisors discuss issuing a face-mask mandate

Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest point since June 10

Cedar Rapids man lured 12-year-old girl to southeast residence and sexually abused her, police say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Eastern Iowa Airport to begin requiring masks Tuesday

Researchers grimly forecast how many Iowans would die from coronavirus by now. We've already surpassed that toll.

Giant Iowa City statue finds its forever home. Again.

Hancher, 'arts beacon of Iowa,' faces uncertain fate

More than half of Iowa health care providers unhappy with private Medicaid management, state auditor's survey says

Trending