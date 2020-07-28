Photos: Marion vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Class 3A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals

Photos: Marion vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Class 3A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals

Marion faces Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Principal Park in Des Moines.

/ 35

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Second lady Karen Pence visits HACAP in Hiawatha, praises efforts to address food insecurity

HER take on switching gears: A conversation with Elyse Segebart

'Moms in Tech' unite in Slack group

Jane Boyd Community House receives $100,000 grant

University of Iowa hospitals rank nationally in four specialties, fewer than years past

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Grocers make deals with recycler to still turn away empty bottles and cans

Iowa needs to require masks, state's medical leaders tell Gov. Reynolds

Johnson County reports two new coronavirus deaths, nine in the state

Wells Fargo permanently shutters branch in Cedar Rapids

Do 'blue lives matter' in Iowa?

Trending