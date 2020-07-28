Photos: Clear Creek-Amana vs. Norwalk, Class 3A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals

Photos: Clear Creek-Amana vs. Norwalk, Class 3A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals

Clear Creek-Amana faces Norwalk in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Principal Park in Des Moines.

/ 24

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa hospitals rank nationally in four specialties; fewer than years past

Johnson County reports two new coronavirus deaths, nine in the state

Judge gives Alburnett man deferred judgment for sexual abuse conviction

Iowa men's basketball workouts paused; 2 players test positive for COVID-19

Iowa law graduates fight in-person bar exams

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Wells Fargo permanently shutters branch in Cedar Rapids

Building in downtown Cedar Rapids that saw partial facade collapse Friday is being evaluated, city says

Grocers make deals with recycler to still turn away empty bottles and cans

University of Iowa plans new Nonfiction Writing Program home in historic house

Judge sides with Cedar Rapids in lawsuit challenging Cargill's rail yard plans

Trending