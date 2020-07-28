Photos: Benton Community vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Class 3A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals

Photos: Benton Community vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Class 3A Iowa high school state baseball quarterfinals

Benton Community faces Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Principal Park in Des Moines.

/ 22

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Coronavirus outbreak hits Iowa boys detention center in Eldora

COVID-19 suspected in inmate's death at Coralville prison

Second lady Karen Pence visits HACAP in Hiawatha, praises efforts to address food insecurity

HER take on switching gears: A conversation with Elyse Segebart

'Moms in Tech' unite in Slack group

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Grocers make deals with recycler to still turn away empty bottles and cans

Johnson County reports two new coronavirus deaths, nine in the state

University of Iowa hospitals rank nationally in four specialties, fewer than years past

Do 'blue lives matter' in Iowa?

Wells Fargo permanently shutters branch in Cedar Rapids

Trending