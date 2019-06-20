North Cedar baseball photos

LOWDEN — North Cedar’s baseball team stands 2-11 after getting swept at home on Monday by Camanche.
The Knights host Tipton tonight at Lowden Memorial Park at 7 p.m.
MORE Prep Baseball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky fired for giving student-athlete ‘impermissible benefit’
- 34 Collins Aerospace employees share $1 million jackpot
- For Iowa, the Oliver Martin transfer was a quick, no-brainer
- Iowa City police: Former bank employee stole customers’ information, tried to pay rent
- Hawkeyes athletics expands effort to up ticket sales, enhance game-day experience
- Vape pen explodes in teen’s mouth; injuries resemble results of ‘high-speed’ crash