Prep Baseball

North Cedar baseball photos

HS journalism: Knights are 2-11

North Cedar junior Cole Taylor pitches against Camanche during a doubleheader Monday at Lowden Memorial Park. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
North Cedar junior Cole Taylor pitches against Camanche during a doubleheader Monday at Lowden Memorial Park. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
/
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

LOWDEN — North Cedar’s baseball team stands 2-11 after getting swept at home on Monday by Camanche.

The Knights host Tipton tonight at Lowden Memorial Park at 7 p.m.

MORE Prep Baseball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Garrett Bormann helps lead Iowa City High to sweep over Cedar Rapids Washington

Iowa high school baseball rankings: Iowa City West moves up to No. 3 in 4A

A.J. Puk of Cedar Rapids excels in first appearance since 2017: Minor league baseball notebook

Iowans in pro baseball: A.J. Puk makes first start of 2019 season

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Bond Shymansky paid player's rent, fired Iowa volleyball coach says in statement

Foreclosure leads to public auction of downtown Cedar Rapids office building to help settle $26 million debt

Police: Cedar Rapids woman attacked man with sock full of rocks, butcher knife

Conservative activist seeks at-large Cedar Rapids City Council seat

Horns are growing on young people's skulls; Phone use may be to blame

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.