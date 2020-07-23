Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Brackets, schedule, seeds released

A shortened 2020 Iowa high school baseball season moves to Principal Park in Des Moines for its final week as 32 teams compete for four state championships.

Coaches seeded the fields in each class after substate finals, with Martensdale-St. Marys (1A), Van Meter (2A), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3A) and Johnston (4A) receiving the top seeds. All but SBL (No. 2) were ranked No. 1 in the final regular season coaches poll. Class 3A No. 1 Davenport Assumption was upset 12-3 by Clear Creek Amana in the substate finals.

The defending champions are back in three classes: Mason City Newman (1A), Van Meter (2A) and Urbandale (4A). Class 3A will have a new winner after fifth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier was knocked off by eventual state qualifier Benton Community in the substate semifinals.

Brackets are here for the 2020 IHSAA State Baseball Tournament! We're about ready for championship #iahsbb back at Principal Park.

The tournament begins with Class 1A quarterfinals Friday, with the state championship games in each class set for next Saturday.

Here are the complete pairings and schedules with seeds. This post will be updated as the tournament progresses.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25

(1) Martensdale-St. Marys (26-1) vs. (8) Kingsley-Pierson (15-2), 10:30 a.m. Fri.

(4) South Winneshiek (25-1) vs. (5) Don Bosco (17-1), 1:30 p.m. Fri.

(2) Remsen St. Mary’s (19-0) vs. (7) Burlington Notre Dame (14-2), 1:30 p.m. Sat.

(3) Council Bluffs St. Albert (21-1) vs. (6) Mason City Newman (17-5), 10:30 a.m. Sat.

Semifinals — Thursday, July 30

10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Final — Saturday, Aug. 1

10:30 a.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Monday, July 27

(1) Van Meter (20-2) vs. (8) Treynor (12-7), 10:30 a.m.

(4) Mid-Prairie (15-3) vs. (5) West Lyon (14-3), 1:30 p.m.

(2) North Linn (18-2) vs. (7) Durant (13-4), 4:30 p.m.

(3) Dike-New Hartford (15-3) vs. (6) Des Moines Christian (15-6), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, July 30

4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m

Final — Saturday, Aug. 1

1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, July 28

(1) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-3) vs. (8) Marion (10-10), 1:30 p.m.

(4) Norwalk vs. (5) Clear Creek Amana (16-5), 10:30 a.m.

(2) Dallas Center-Grimes (17-3) vs. (7) Benton Community (13-11), 4:30 p.m.

(3) Gilbert (21-3) vs. (6) Adel ADM (12-7), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, July 31

10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Final — Saturday, Aug. 1

4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, July 29

(1) Johnston (21-3) vs. (8) Cedar Falls (7-1), 1:30 p.m.

(4) Urbandale (17-9) vs. (5) Waukee (14-12), 10:30 a.m.

(2) Ankeny (19-8) vs. (7) Pleasant Valley (13-11), 7:30 p.m.

(3) Dubuque Hempstead (15-1) vs. (6) Iowa City High (11-8), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, July 31

4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Final — Saturday, Aug. 1

7:30 p.m.