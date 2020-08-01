Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Championship live stream, TV, schedule, updates

It’s the final day of Iowa’s shortened summer sports seasons. All four Iowa high school state baseball tournament championship games are Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.

State baseball coverage

» Updated state baseball brackets, schedules for all 4 classes

» Norwalk shuts out Marion in state baseball semifinals

» North Linn rallies again, but falls to Des Moines Christian in 8 innings

Watch state baseball live

TV

» MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [Statewide listings]

Online

» Desktop: IHSSN.com

» Mobile: Download the IHSSN app

Saturday's state baseball schedule

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 7 Don Bosco (19-1) vs. No. 6 Mason City Newman (19-5), 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Van Meter (22-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Norwalk (19-5) vs. No. 6 Gilbert (23-3), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Johnston (23-3) vs. No. 2 Ankeny (21-8), 7:30 p.m.

State baseball live updates