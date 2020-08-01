Prep Baseball

Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Championship live stream, TV, schedule, updates

Marion's Kaden Frommelt (12) makes a catch to try and tag out Norwalk's Grant Miller (44) on his way to home plate durin
Marion's Kaden Frommelt (12) makes a catch to try and tag out Norwalk's Grant Miller (44) on his way to home plate during their Class 3A state semifinal game at Principal Park in Des Moines on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
It’s the final day of Iowa’s shortened summer sports seasons. All four Iowa high school state baseball tournament championship games are Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.

Watch state baseball live

TV

» MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [Statewide listings]

Online

» Desktop: IHSSN.com

» Mobile: Download the IHSSN app

 

Saturday's state baseball schedule

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 7 Don Bosco (19-1) vs. No. 6 Mason City Newman (19-5), 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Van Meter (22-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Norwalk (19-5) vs. No. 6 Gilbert (23-3), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Johnston (23-3) vs. No. 2 Ankeny (21-8), 7:30 p.m.

 

State baseball live updates

