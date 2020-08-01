Iowa high school state baseball 2020: Championship live stream, TV, schedule, updates

It’s the final day of Iowa’s shortened summer sports seasons. All four Iowa high school state baseball tournament championship games are Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Find scores, updates and live streaming information here throughout the day.
» MC22 for Mediacom subscribers [Statewide listings]
» Mobile: Download the IHSSN app
Saturday's state baseball schedule
CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 7 Don Bosco (19-1) vs. No. 6 Mason City Newman (19-5), 10:30 a.m.
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Van Meter (22-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (17-6), 1:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
Norwalk (19-5) vs. No. 6 Gilbert (23-3), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Johnston (23-3) vs. No. 2 Ankeny (21-8), 7:30 p.m.